Surge Announces Finalization of Terms of Joint Venture with Evolution Mining Limited

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI,OTC:NILIF) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5) (the "Company" or "Surge"), through its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, Surge Battery Metals USA Inc. ("Surge US"), is pleased to announce that it has settled all of the transaction documents in connection with its previously announced proposed transaction with a subsidiary of Evolution Mining Limited ("Evolution"), pursuant to which Surge US and Evolution propose to form a joint venture, for the purpose of continuing the development of the Nevada North Lithium Project (the "Transaction"). Surge US and Evolution intend to close the Transaction on December 1 and 2, 2025 following the re-opening of requisite government offices after the U.S. Thanksgiving holidays.

At the time of closing, the Company intends to issue a news release further describing the Transaction.

About Evolution Mining Limited

Evolution is a leading, globally relevant gold miner. Evolution operates six mines, comprising five wholly-owned mines - Cowal in New South Wales, Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland, Mungari in Western Australia, and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada, and an 80% share in Northparkes in New South Wales.

About the Nevada North Lithium Project

The Nevada North Lithium Project is located in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County, Nevada. The first three rounds of drilling, completed in 2022, 2023, and 2024, identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of more than 4,300 meters and a known width of greater than 1500 meters. Highly anomalous soil values and geophysical surveys suggest there is potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent, while wide drill spacing allows for significant upside to occur during infill drilling. The North Nevada Lithium Project has a pit-constrained Inferred Resource containing an estimated 8.65 Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) grading 2,955 ppm Li at a 1,250 ppm cutoff. The recently completed PEA reported an after-tax NPV8% US $9.17 Billion and after-tax IRR of 22.8% at $24,000/ t LCE and an OPEX of US $5,243/t LCE.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer,
Director, President & CEO

Contact Information
Email: info@surgebatterymetals.com
Phone: 604-662-8184
Website: surgebatterymetals.com

Keep up-to-date with Surge Battery Metals: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan" or "planned", "possible", "potential", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Forwards-looking statements herein, include statements related to the timing of the closing of the Transaction and future news releases. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon several assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental (including endangered species, habitat preservation and water related risks) and social risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, including risks related to unforeseen variables preventing the closing of the Transaction. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276149

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Surge Battery MetalsNILI:CCTSXV:NILIBattery Metals Investing
NILI:CC
The Conversation (0)
E-Power Resources Appoints New CEO and Expands Advisory Teams; Focus on Agressive Strategy for Tetepisca Graphite Project

E-Power Resources Appoints New CEO and Expands Advisory Teams; Focus on Agressive Strategy for Tetepisca Graphite Project

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") today announces significant appointments to its executive leadership and advisory teams. These changes are designed to implement a robust, focused, and value-driven development plan for the Tetepisca Graphite Project in Québec,... Keep Reading...
Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.5 Million

Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.5 Million

Further to its announcement on 20 October 20251, Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL, OTCQX: JNDAF) (Company) is pleased to advise the results of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP closed for applications on 20 November 2025, and the Company has today completed the allocation and issuance of... Keep Reading...
Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery System

Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery System

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery SystemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Land purchased for Collie plant development

Land purchased for Collie plant development

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Land purchased for Collie plant developmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Confirms Open Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Surface Metals Inc. Confirms Open Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive historical drill database compilation and review for its Cimarron Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada. The study confirms substantial exploration... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Completes First Cross Section Through Extensive Oxide Layer in Trapper Zone at Radar Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Completes First Cross Section Through Extensive Oxide Layer in Trapper Zone at Radar Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the completion of its first 3 holes (R-0008 to R-0010) of the 2025-2026 mineral resource estimate drill... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Resources Appoints New CEO and Expands Advisory Teams; Focus on Agressive Strategy for Tetepisca Graphite Project

Standard Uranium Receives Drill Permits and Initiates Ground Gravity Survey on the Corvo Uranium Project

iMetal Resources Completes 2025 Drilling at Gowganda West

Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.5 Million

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

UK Lists Australia as Potential Critical Minerals Partner

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Receives Drill Permits and Initiates Ground Gravity Survey on the Corvo Uranium Project

Gold Investing

iMetal Resources Completes 2025 Drilling at Gowganda West

Precious Metals Investing

Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Base Metals Investing

Millennium Drilling Commenced

Tech Investing

2025 AGM - Chairman's Address

Aluminum Investing

Metro Mining on Track to be "Lowest-cost" Bauxite Supplier to Asia-Pacific, CEO Says