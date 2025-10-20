Surface Metals Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") announced today a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 4,000,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 CAD per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 CAD (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.40 CAD for two (2) years from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to fund exploration at its Cimarron Gold project and the ongoing maintenance and development of its Clayton and Fish Lake Valley lithium brine projects in Nevada as well as for general working capital purposes.

Finder's fees, including cash and warrants, may be paid on some or all of the Offering. All securities that are issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to, among other things, a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Surface Metals Inc.

Surface Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing gold and battery metal projects in partnership with leading commodity and technology companies in North America. Surface Metals holds a 90% interest in the Cimarron Gold Project in Nye County Nevada, and through its US subsidiary, ACME Lithium US Inc., is advancing and developing a lithium brine resource at Clayton Lake Valley, Nevada and holds a sedimentary lithium claystone project at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada. Surface Metals Inc. has entered into a strategic exploration agreement with Snow Lake Resources Ltd, a leading partner at a group of lithium projects in the pegmatite region of Shatford, Birse and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@surfacemetals.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release contains certain statements which may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These include statements regarding the amount of funds to be raised under the Offering, and the use of such funds. There is no guarantee the Offering will be completed on the terms outlined above, or at all. Use of funds is subject to the discretion of the Company's board of directors, and as such may be used for purposes other than as set out above. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270989

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Battery Metals Investing
SUR:CC
Surface Metals
Gold and lithium portfolios in North America’s most strategic jurisdictions

