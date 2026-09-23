Surf Air Mobility Signs OperatorOS Contract with SkyDance Air

Definitive agreement is the second OperatorOS contract and contributes toward Surf Air Mobility's goal of five operators live on the platform by the end of 2026.
Surf Air Mobility will earn a percentage of revenue for all SkyDance Air flights managed through the OperatorOS software.
SkyDance Air is the second largest single-fleet operator of Cirrus Vision Jets in North America.
Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) ("Surf Air Mobility" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has signed a definitive agreement with SkyDance Air ("SkyDance") for OperatorOS, Surf Air Mobility's SurfOS flight operations software for Part 135 operators powered by Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) ("Palantir"). This contract is the Company's second commercial OperatorOS agreement and will contribute to the Company's goal of having five operators live on OperatorOS by the end of 2026. Surf Air Mobility will earn a percentage of revenue for all SkyDance flights managed through the OperatorOS software.
Liam Fayed, Co-founder of Surf Air Mobility, said: "OperatorOS is an ideal solution for an operator like SkyDance, a high-volume Part 135 business that needs better tools to manage scheduling and crew operations as they grow. This second agreement of OperatorOS reinforces a trend we are seeing with operators needing a single platform built with modern software that replaces the patchwork of systems and manual processes they are using today."
SkyDance is the second largest single-fleet operator of Cirrus Vision Jets in North America and currently operates 3 aircraft, and plans to grow to approximately 10 aircraft in 2027. OperatorOS will help SkyDance streamline and optimize aircraft and crew scheduling, generate actionable insights and clearer visibility into their operations, and reduce manual processes, all from a single AI-enabled software solution.
David Hackett, President of SkyDance, said: "SkyDance has always taken a technology-forward approach to our operations. As we continue to scale, OperatorOS gives us an opportunity to build on that foundation with a platform designed specifically for the needs of a growing Part 135 operator. We're excited to partner with Surf Air Mobility and bring additional capabilities and insights into our operation."
OperatorOS is designed to manage aircraft and crew scheduling, flight management, reporting, and distribution for Part 135 operators. OperatorOS has been used internally to run Surf Air Mobility's own airline operations, Southern Airways and Mokulele Airlines, since 2025, and was recently approved by the Federal Aviation Administration as an authorized system of record for electronic signatures and recordkeeping.
Each new operator on OperatorOS adds supply and operational data to the SurfOS platform which strengthens the supply and demand dynamics between OperatorOS and BrokerOS and improves distribution via the broker network using BrokerOS.
This agreement reflects Surf Air Mobility's continued progress in commercializing SurfOS across the private aviation and advanced air mobility industries. SurfOS's three flagship products, BrokerOS, OperatorOS, and OwnerOS, are designed to connect brokers, operators, and aircraft owners on a single platform to unlock data-driven efficiency across the private aviation market and replace existing fragmented software.
About Surf Air Mobility
Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based air mobility platform. With its AI-enabled SurfOS software, Surf Air Mobility provides technology designed to support the modernization of air operations and the adoption of next-generation aircraft. Surf Air Mobility currently operates one of the largest commuter airlines in the United States by scheduled departures and provides private charter services. Together, these businesses provide the operational scale and real-world operating data to validate and deploy its software. These capabilities position Surf Air Mobility as a leader shaping a more efficient, connected, and accessible future for aviation.
Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Surf Air Mobility's profitability and future financial results and its ability to achieve its business objectives. Readers of this release should be aware of the speculative nature of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs of the Company's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company and reflect the Company's current views concerning future events. As such, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among many others: Surf Air Mobility's ability to anticipate the future needs of the air mobility market; Surf Air Mobility's future ability to pay contractual obligations and liquidity will depend on operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; the dependence on third-party partners and suppliers for the components and collaboration in Surf Air Mobility's development of its advanced air mobility software platform, and any interruptions, disagreements or delays with those partners and suppliers; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain Surf Air Mobility's growth; the inability of Surf Air Mobility's customers to pay for Surf Air Mobility's services; the inability of Surf Air Mobility to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that might be instituted against Surf Air Mobility, the risks associated with Surf Air Mobility's obligations to comply with applicable laws, government regulations and rules and standards of the New York Stock Exchange; and general economic conditions. These and other risks are discussed in detail in the periodic reports that the Company files with the SEC, and investors are urged to review those periodic reports and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , before making an investment decision. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260923427888/en/
Surf Air Mobility Media Contacts
Press: press@surfair.com
Investors: investors@surfair.com