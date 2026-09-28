Surf Air Mobility Selected as Participating Airspace User in FAA's SMART Program

Surf Air Mobility ' s participation draws on its experience with Part 135 scheduled airline operations and on its SurfOS TM data infrastructure and operating system.
Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) ("Surf Air Mobility" or the "Company"), a leading air mobility platform, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement ("MOA") with the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA") to participate in the agency's Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes, and Trajectories ("SMART") program. Under the agreement, Surf Air Mobility will serve as a Participating Airspace User in the FAA's evaluation of new tools designed to modernize how the National Airspace System is managed.
SMART is a component of the FAA's broader overhaul of air traffic management automation, known as the Brand-New Air Traffic Control System ("BNATCS"). The program is built around two tracks: SMART Schedules, which analyzes airline schedules, weather, airport capacity, and airspace conditions months to days before departure to identify potential conflicts before they occur, and SMART Trajectories, which supports day-of coordination between airlines and air traffic control from pre-departure through arrival. SMART is designed to give controllers, the FAA, and airlines a shared, data-driven view of the airspace so that problems can be addressed before flights depart.
As a Participating Airspace User, Surf Air Mobility will assign subject matter experts, including personnel from network planning, flight performance engineering, dispatch, and flight operations, to the FAA's SMART Innovation Lab. The Company will contribute operational data and feedback to help refine SMART's scheduling and trajectory models.
Surf Air Mobility's participation draws on its experience operating Southern Airways and Mokulele Airlines, and on the AI and data infrastructure the Company has built through SurfOS, the Company's software operating system powered by Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). The Company's scheduled airline operations give it direct, day-to-day experience with the scheduling and trajectory challenges SMART is designed to address, while the Company's work developing its AI-enabled SurfOS tools for the Part 135 aviation industry gives it highly relevant technical experience to contribute to the FAA's evaluation.
Surf Air Mobility's participation in the SMART program aligns with the Company's broader strategic initiatives, including becoming a platform for advanced air mobility, developing SurfOS as the operating system for the Part 135 and private aviation industry, and its plans to be the first Part 135 operator to commercialize electric passenger flights for scheduled service and On Demand charter. Surf Air Mobility is focused on accelerating its paths to profitability across its three business lines: including SurfOS, scheduled airline operations, and Surf On Demand private charter.
About Surf Air Mobility
Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based air mobility platform. With its AI-enabled SurfOS software, Surf Air Mobility provides technology designed to support the modernization of air operations and the adoption of next-generation aircraft. The Company currently operates one of the largest commuter airlines in the United States by scheduled departures and provides private charter services. Together, these businesses provide the operational scale and real-world operating data to validate and deploy its software. These capabilities position Surf Air Mobility as a leader shaping a more efficient, connected, and accessible future for aviation.
Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Surf Air Mobility's profitability and future financial results and its ability to achieve its business objectives. Readers of this release should be aware of the speculative nature of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs of the Company's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company and reflect the Company's current views concerning future events. As such, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among many others: Surf Air Mobility's ability to anticipate the future needs of the air mobility market; Surf Air Mobility's future ability to pay contractual obligations and liquidity will depend on operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; the dependence on third-party partners and suppliers for the components and collaboration in Surf Air Mobility's development of its advanced air mobility software platform, and any interruptions, disagreements or delays with those partners and suppliers; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain Surf Air Mobility's growth; the inability of Surf Air Mobility's customers to pay for Surf Air Mobility's services; the inability of Surf Air Mobility to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that might be instituted against Surf Air Mobility, the risks associated with Surf Air Mobility's obligations to comply with applicable laws, government regulations and rules and standards of the New York Stock Exchange; and general economic conditions. These and other risks are discussed in detail in the periodic reports that the Company files with the SEC, and investors are urged to review those periodic reports and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , before making an investment decision. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.
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