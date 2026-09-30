Surf Air Mobility Adds New OperatorOS Customer and Former Head of Asia at Palantir as New President of SurfOS

Surf Air Mobility signed Air Fuga as the third OperatorOS customer in less than two weeks.
Barrett Brown, Surf Air Mobility's new President of SurfOS™, and former Head of Asia at Palantir, is focused on scaling commercial deployment and growing SurfOS revenue.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) supporting accelerated commercialization of OperatorOS and development of OwnerOS capabilities.
Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) ("Surf Air Mobility" or the "Company"), a leading air mobility platform, today announced a definitive agreement with Air Fuga, its third OperatorOS customer in less than two weeks. The Company also announced that its partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) ("Palantir") is accelerating the commercialization of OperatorOS and the development of OwnerOS. These announcements come as Barrett Brown, the former Head of Asia at Palantir, begins his role as President of SurfOS, effective today, September 30, 2026, where he will lead efforts to scale commercial deployment and grow SurfOS revenue.
The definitive agreement with Air Fuga for OperatorOS continues the commercial momentum of OperatorOS, following recent announcements of contracts with Sprintbach Aviation and SkyDance Air. Surf Air Mobility will earn a percentage of revenue for all flights managed through the OperatorOS software.
Barrett Brown will focus the SurfOS business's near term priorities on expanding commercial contracts and growing software revenue, maximizing Palantir's engineering and commercial resources, deploying next-generation agentic AI optimization tools on AIP and Foundry, and expanding SurfOS into new end markets and use cases.
Kevin Kawasaki, Global Head of Business Development at Palantir, said: "Barrett's appointment as President of SurfOS is an important step as SurfOS moves into commercial deployment. I've worked closely with Barrett, and he understands both the operational complexity of aviation and the opportunity to apply software and AI at scale. With the Palantir partnership and the right team in place, SurfOS is ready to turn its early momentum into meaningful, long-term commercial contracts and make SurfOS the go-to platform for the regional aviation industry."
Barrett Brown, President of SurfOS, said: "The next several quarters will be focused on growing a business that has already proven early commercial success. We have a clear set of priorities, a growing customer base and pipeline, and talented engineering and commercial teams. At Palantir, I helped take enterprise software into new markets, and I know what it takes to turn early customers into a large, recurring revenue base."
Shawn Pelsinger, Chairman of the Board of Surf Air Mobility, said: "SurfOS is designed to bring a fragmented industry onto a single operating system, creating a software business that becomes more valuable as it grows. Building on Palantir's platforms gives SurfOS the data and AI infrastructure to support a large, fragmented, and growing industry. With our accelerated pace of new software contracts, we are in a strong position to scale."
The Palantir partnership includes access to a team of Palantir's forward-deployed engineering resources and joint business development and go-to-market efforts focused on the Part 135 regional aviation segment. These resources shorten development timelines for new SurfOS products and support commercial expansion across all SurfOS software. This includes a focus on accelerating development of OwnerOS, one of the Company's flagship SurfOS products, which is designed to give individual aircraft owners and fleet management companies clearer visibility into their aircraft utilization and maintenance planning.
SurfOS's three flagship products, BrokerOS, OperatorOS, and OwnerOS, are designed to connect brokers, operators, and aircraft owners on a single platform and replace fragmented legacy software in the private aviation industry.
Palantir will receive 4,644,922 shares of Surf Air Mobility common stock as a payment for continued access to Palantir software and services.
About Surf Air Mobility
Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based air mobility platform. With its AI-enabled SurfOS software, Surf Air Mobility provides technology designed to support the modernization of air operations and the adoption of next-generation aircraft. Surf Air Mobility currently operates one of the largest commuter airlines in the United States by scheduled departures and provides private charter services. Together, these businesses provide the operational scale and real-world operating data to validate and deploy its software. These capabilities position Surf Air Mobility as a leader shaping a more efficient, connected, and accessible future for aviation.
Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Surf Air Mobility's profitability and future financial results and its ability to achieve its business objectives. Readers of this release should be aware of the speculative nature of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs of the Company's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company and reflect the Company's current views concerning future events. As such, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among many others: Surf Air Mobility's ability to anticipate the future needs of the air mobility market; Surf Air Mobility's future ability to pay contractual obligations and liquidity will depend on operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; the dependence on third-party partners and suppliers for the components and collaboration in Surf Air Mobility's development of its advanced air mobility software platform, and any interruptions, disagreements or delays with those partners and suppliers; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain Surf Air Mobility's growth; the inability of Surf Air Mobility's customers to pay for Surf Air Mobility's services; the inability of Surf Air Mobility to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that might be instituted against Surf Air Mobility, the risks associated with Surf Air Mobility's obligations to comply with applicable laws, government regulations and rules and standards of the New York Stock Exchange; and general economic conditions. These and other risks are discussed in detail in the periodic reports that the Company files with the SEC, and investors are urged to review those periodic reports and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , before making an investment decision. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.
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Surf Air Mobility Media Contacts
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