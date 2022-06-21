GamingInvesting News

The virtual world platform SuperWorld along with renowned cryptoartist VESA have launched a groundbreaking art exhibit and NFT gallery in the Metaverse. The exhibit, entitled " LUXOR ", features an AR VR Luxor Temple modeled in 3D by the SuperWorld team, with dozens of NFT artworks created by VESA showcased throughout the virtual space.

The LUXOR project serves as a testament to the technology of the present and as a tribute to our ancient artistic and creative heritage.

"I'm thrilled to be working with VESA, and honored for the opportunity to bring his artistic and creative vision to life through the LUXOR project," said SuperWorld Co-Founder and CEO Hrish Lotlikar . "This exhibition is a great way to engage people in the history of the Luxor temple, introduce VESA's artwork to a broader range of NFT collectors, and showcase the amazing immersive tech we're building in SuperWorld."

"The culmination of this project, and having my work displayed in the Luxor temple in VR as designed by SuperWorld, is a tremendous honor," says VESA . "By resurrecting and paying tribute to the wisdom of our forgotten past and using it to articulate what is possible today, the Luxor project is not only exciting for me personally, but it also paves a roadmap for our creative future in the Metaverse."

The Luxor project's origin was initially inspired by Emmy-award winning writer, producer and Egyptologist, John Anthony West , whose series "Magical Egypt'' served as a catalyst for VESA in his journey toward creation. In addition, VESA has taken inspiration from the book Temple in Man, by R. A. Schwaller de Lubicz, which crystallized his artistic vision and rendered the project all the more impactful. And thus, VESA has created a digital monument that–like all art which moves us–must ultimately be framed as a question: Where does our journey begin?

About SUPERWORLD
SuperWorld is a virtual world in augmented reality (AR), digitally mapped over the surface of the Earth. Plots of SuperWorld land are represented as non-fungible tokens (NFT) corresponding to real world space. Any user in SuperWorld can explore and create AR content, engage in a virtual real estate marketplace, or buy and sell NFTs in the SuperWorld NFT Salon. Visit SuperWorldapp.com

About VESA
The work of mixed media artist VESA combines photography, painting, bodypainting, and digital collaging into a single expression called "Artevo." VESA's art is featured in collections of some of the art world's biggest patrons, and his work has been widely featured from Forbes , BBC World News , and Vice , among others.

