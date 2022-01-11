The owners of the Internet domain one of the oldest continuously owned Web addresses at 26 years, have decided to try and directly inhibit Mark Zuckerberg's takeover of the metaverse. "Basically, we want to impede Mark Zuckerberg's relentless march, aka the 'Z-Menace', by providing easy navigation and privacy to Web users," says owner Tal Newhart . This widening of the original SuperHub model will bifurcate the ...

