Gaming Investing News
The owners of the Internet domain one of the oldest continuously owned Web addresses at 26 years, have decided to try and directly inhibit Mark Zuckerberg's takeover of the metaverse. "Basically, we want to impede Mark Zuckerberg's relentless march, aka the 'Z-Menace', by providing easy navigation and privacy to Web users," says owner Tal Newhart . This widening of the original SuperHub model will bifurcate the ...

The owners of the Internet domain www.superhub.com one of the oldest continuously owned Web addresses at 26 years, have decided to try and directly inhibit Mark Zuckerberg's takeover of the metaverse. "Basically, we want to impede Mark Zuckerberg's relentless march, aka the 'Z-Menace', by providing easy navigation and privacy to Web users," says owner Tal Newhart .

This widening of the original SuperHub model will bifurcate the portal or browser into two easily navigated regions. One side of SuperHub.com will branch into the familiar 'realverse' including neutral social media, expanding e-commerce platforms, and legal online sports betting platforms such as DraftKings and Barstool Sports. Basically, the fun and useful places we go every day. The other side will navigate into the expanding virtual worlds of the metaverse including doorways to Fortnite and Roblox, NFT platforms such as OpenSea and Rarible, crypto trading, as well as virtual platforms that would include Microsoft's amazing Mixed Reality efforts, such as virtual classrooms. It will not include the privacy shattering world of Meta.

SuperHub.com will provide access to everything by providing a master gate through which a user can easily travel and then efficiently decide where they want to go without being watched and steered for the purposes of aggressive monetization without consent or social responsibility.

"No firm does this better than Facebook. In our opinion, Zuckerberg, along with his secretive scientist army, have created the largest, most sophisticated surveillance organization in human history. Zuckerberg slipping on a flashy mask and calling it "Meta" or creating the so-called Meta 'Privacy Center' changes absolutely nothing."

"It doesn't have to be this way," Newhart adds. "Privacy respecting search engine DuckDuckGo.com, which I admire almost as greatly as I do Frances Haugen , has been profitable since 2014. The Duck proves you don't need to pulverize a user's soul to make an honest and reasonable profit from them."

This is the ethos a co-venture partner or SuperHub.com buyer/investor will embrace and run with.

For more information, contact ProjectSuperHub@Gmail.com

About Tal Newhart and SuperHub.com:
Tal Newhart is the start-up engineer and founding CEO of JobPlex.com which was sold to a global retained executive recruiting firm. He later wrote the book The Art of Corporate Warfare. He and his partners have owned SuperHub.com, largely unused, since 1996, a year before Google.com was registered.

Media Contact
Tal Newhart
Owner, SuperHub.com
312.952.1777
327190@email4pr.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superhubcom-project-pivots-to-hinder-facebooks-meta-301457383.html

SOURCE SuperHub.com

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
Jackpot Digital Receives Third Order From Virgin Voyages

Jackpot Digital Receives Third Order From Virgin Voyages

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.A)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH3) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Virgin Voyages ("Virgin") to install one (1) Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Game ("ETG") onboard Virgin's third ship, Resilient Lady. This new order means that once the Jackpot Blitz™ ETG is installed onboard Virgin's Resilient Lady, then Jackpot BlitzTM ETGs will be operating onboard all of Virgin's cruise ships

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states "We are very pleased to see our relationship with Virgin continue to grow with the installation of another Jackpot Blitz™ ETG onto Virgin's newest cruise ship. The Jackpot Blitz™ ETG brings a lengthy track record of success in delivering consistent, fun-filled gaming entertainment to cruise ships while simplifying their staffing needs, all while delivering an amazing turnkey poker experience where guests can play poker with life-like, touch screen card control. Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs are being adopted by more and more land and cruise ship casinos, as is evidenced by several new recent orders including today's announcement, and we are confident this momentum will continue to build throughout 2022."

Keep reading... Show less

Esports Technologies CEO Aaron Speach to Present at ICR Virtual Investor Conference Today

Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of award-winning advanced esports wagering products and technologies, announced that Aaron Speach CEO, will be speaking virtually today at the ICR Conference 2022 at 9:00 AM ET . Speach will present a fireside chat discussing Esports Technologies' recent $75.9 million acquisition and other key components of the company's future growth strategy.

Keep reading... Show less

Smillage Provides One-Stop Game Publishing Service for Chinese Game Developers

- Smillage, the game studio invested by CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), has successively created popular games such as Catwalk Beauty, Truth Runner and Love Fantasy last year. The success of Hotties Up also represents a solid step taken by Smillage after starting game publishing business recently.

Smillage aims to offer game developers with a closed-loop one-stop service. In the game publishing configuration stage, Smillage provides game developers with accounts in iOS App Store and Google Play, and Facebook BM account for ads to address game testing problems. At first glance, this service may seem basic. As stability issues with these accounts in China , especially Facebook BM accounts, are a major concern for many Chinese game developers, this service has removed a hurdle for many to launch games outside of China from the beginning.

Keep reading... Show less

New Publisher Will Help Indie Developers Make Profitable Games on the Blockchain

- GM Frens, a publisher for indie Web3 games, announced today the launch of its publishing services and accelerator program for indie game developers. The goal of the company is to break down barriers to entry for those wanting to create games and make a living off their creations.

The boom of NFTs and blockchain technology has opened up a whole host of opportunities in the gaming world. However, many developers have a limited understanding of how Web3 technologies apply to games, or lack the tools and expertise to launch their games with an eye toward long-term success and profitability. Those are the issues that GM Frens aims to solve with its publishing services and developer accelerator program.

Keep reading... Show less

CryptoBoxers, the First Blockchain Boxing Video Game, Re-Enters the Ring with NFT Apparel

It was late 2019 when CryptoBoxers the very first boxing video game with an ecosystem in cryptocurrency, based on the blockchain, announced a projected entry date into the gaming market. Then Covid hit, and the world was propelled into an unexpected twelfth round. Cryptocurrency however, emerged from the pandemic, becoming a mainstream force, and CryptoBoxers followed the lead, rising before the referee's final ten second countdown. Game creator and CEO of Me N Mines Media, Andrew Gilliam has victoriously announced that CryptoBoxers is now entering the ring of fashion, with a new CryptoBoxers NFT apparel line, in anticipation of the game's pending release date with newly developed features.

Keep reading... Show less

Dunxin Financial Sets Up Computing Power Investment Fund and Plans of Intelligence Computing Power Centre based on Metaverse Platform

In Metaverse industry, artificial intelligence computing power infrastructure becomes important strategy deployment and key content of "New Infrastructure" under the new development paradigm . The investment in new computing power infrastructure meets the requirement s of global social economy development and transition. It plays important role in promoting the implement of artificial intelligence strategy, energizing of real economy transition, enhancing the society governance and promoting the cultivation of professionals in artificial intelligence and engineering technology industries.

During the process of business transition into Metaverse industry, DXF works carefully and make steady progress by consolidation of industry foundation and integration of industry and finance. We start from infrastructure and hardware and dedicate to create Metaverse ecology with independent R&D and innovation capabilities. We plan to press fast moving button for our business transition by setting up "Computing Power Investment Fund" with overseas and domestic well-known financial institutions and individual investors. The total investment is around RMB1 billion .

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×