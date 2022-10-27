Oil and Gas Investing News

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will release its third quarter financial results on November 2, 2022 before 8:00 p.m. MT (10:00 p.m. ET).

A webcast to review the third quarter will be held on November 3, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET). Representing management will be Kris Smith, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Alister Cowan, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management. Troy Little, Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call.

To listen to the webcast, please join here.

If you are an analyst and would like to participate in the Q&A period, please register here.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company's Petro-Canada retail and wholesale distribution networks, including Canada's Electric Highway, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging EV stations. Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor has been recognized for its performance and transparent reporting on the Dow Jones Sustainability index, FTSE4Good and CDP. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investor inquiries:
1-800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com

Media inquiries:
1-833-296-4570
media@suncor.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142186

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cenovus to hold third-quarter conference call and webcast November 2

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its third-quarter results on Wednesday, November 2. The news release will provide consolidated third-quarter operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available on Cenovus's website, cenovus.com .

Conference call: 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET)
To listen live: Dial 888-394-8218 (toll-free in North America) or 647-794-4605.
Access the live audio webcast here .

Cenovus Energy Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Suncor Energy to Acquire Additional Working Interest in Fort Hills Project

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars

Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today announced that it has agreed to purchase an additional 21.3% working interest in the Fort Hills Project and associated sales and logistics agreements from Teck Resources Limited, for consideration of $1 billion. Upon closing, Suncor's aggregate share in the project will increase to 75.4%. The acquisition will be funded by cash from asset sale processes currently underway and the company remains on track with its previously articulated capital allocation framework.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

PrairieSky Announces 2022 Third Quarter Results and 100% Increase to Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its third quarter results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 (" Q3 2022 ") and a 100% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.24 per common share ($0.96 per common share annualized).

Third Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

natural gas flame

10 Top Natural Gas Producers by Country (Updated 2022)

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this market, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.

Global natural gas production increased by nearly 5 percent to reach a record 4.04 trillion cubic meters in 2021, according to data from Statista. Russia currently ranks as the world’s second largest natural gas producer and is the leading exporter of the fuel.

Last year, Russia’s natural gas exports came in at 202 billion cubic meters of gas via pipelines, and 39.6 billion cubic meters of liquified natural gas (LNG). But the war in Ukraine may change that — Russia has significantly cut natural gas exports to Europe, which previously relied on the country for 40 percent of its supply, resulting in skyrocketing energy prices in the region and abroad. The European Union has laid out a plan to phase out Russia-sourced natural gas by 2027.

FLO teams with Imperial to support Canada's emissions reduction goals

  • FLO plans to expand its electric vehicle charging network in Canada
  • Includes opportunity for Esso- and Mobil-branded gas stations to offer FLO charging services

FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle charging network, and Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) announced a unique collaboration that will support Canada's net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions goals by expanding FLO charging network for electric vehicles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005198/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Imperial to hold 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Call

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, October 28, following the company's third quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

