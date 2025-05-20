Successful Production of High-Quality Metakaolin for Low- Carbon Cement

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
May 19, 2025
Green360 Technologies Limited (ASX:GT3) (Green360 or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has produced a number of metakaolin samples from its kaolin resources and deposits. Successful internal laboratory testing of the metakaolin validates its exceptional quality, exceeding industry benchmarks, making it suitable for use in low-carbon cement formulations and high-performance structural concrete.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Successfully produced a number of metakaolin samples from the Company’s various kaolin resources and deposits.
- Successful internal testing places Green360’s product at the top end of metakaolin quality benchmarks, exceeding many other variations of metakaolin available in Australia and globally – validating the product’s potential for use in low-carbon cement, and in the production of low-carbon, high-performance structural concrete.
- Metakaolin is a sought-after partial replacement for traditional Portland cement in concrete mixes, improving strength and durability whilst also reducing emissions.
- Significant milestone allowing for rapid advancement of low-carbon cement formulations utilising metakaolin.
- Commenced commercial-scale concrete trials of metakaolin-based low-carbon cement formulations with JV partner and leading pre-cast manufacturer PERMAcast, to further validate performance in concrete products.
This is a significant milestone for the Company – confirming the key role of the Company’s own metakaolin in the development of Green360 low-carbon cement formulations.
The Company has now succeeded in developing and optimising low-carbon cement formulations utilising its own metakaolin, for testing in commercial-scale concrete trials with its Joint Venture partner, leading pre-cast concrete manufacturer PERMAcast.
These trials are a key step in validating the performance of the Company’s metakaolin-based low-carbon cement formulations in commercial concrete products.
Green360 Technologies Executive Chairman Aaron Banks commented:
“The successful production of metakaolin from our resources and deposits is a significant milestone for the Company. This achievement allows us to rapidly pursue testing and optimisation of low-carbon cement formulations utilising our own metakaolin and industrial byproducts, to ultimately deliver low-cost, low-carbon alternatives to traditional Portland cement.
“We have now developed low-carbon cement formulations utilising our metakaolin and have moved to commercial testing in concrete with PERMAcast – a key step forward in validating the performance of our low-carbon formulations in real-world applications.
“We are making significant strides towards the development and commercialisation of our high-quality, low-cost, low-carbon cement formulations, addressing growing pressure for the cement and concrete industry to decarbonise. We look forward to the results of commercial scale testing with PERMAcast and further optimisation of our formulations.”
Successful development of in-house metakaolin
Green360 has successfully completed the first stage of its product development program, achieving the controlled calcination of its kaolin into high reactivity metakaolin. Laboratory analysis, conducted in partnership with Murdoch University, confirmed the transformation using advanced Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy and X-ray Diffraction (XRD). These tests show the kaolin has been fully converted into an amorphous phase suitable for use in high-performance concrete.
Importantly, testing reveals Green360’s metakaolin has an exceptionally high amorphous content of >88%, with very low levels of residual crystalline material. This places Green360’s product at the top end of metakaolin quality benchmarks, exceeding many other variations of metakaolin available in Australia and globally, which typically range between 55–75% amorphous content depending on source and processing conditions.
Metakaolin is a sought-after key input for low-carbon cements, enabling the partial replacement of traditional Portland cement in concrete, both to increase the performance of a concrete product, and importantly, reduce its emissions profile.
Click here for the full ASX Release
The Conversation (0)
12 May
10 Biggest ASX Renewable Energy and Sustainability Stocks in 2025
As the energy transition continues to gain urgency, investors should keep an eye on cleantech stocks, including sectors such as low-emission technologies, renewable energy, water and wastewater technologies and waste and resource efficiency.
With US President Donald Trump pulling away from the investments in the energy transition made by the previous Biden administration, Australian green companies could pick up momentum. Researchers for Deloitte project that Australia could attract a share of roughly AU$123 billion in clean tech investment, based on an analysis by Net Zero Policy Lab of new supply chain markets.
With the positive outlook for cleantech in mind, here’s a look at 10 ASX cleantech stocks listed in order of largest to smallest by market cap. All figures were current as of May 5, 2025.
1. Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO)
Market cap: AU$159.48 billion
Share price: AU$115.59
Rio Tinto is a major global miner focused on metals vital to the cleantech sector, including copper, lithium and aluminum.
The company has been increasing its focus on supporting clean technologies, exploring carbon-free technology for aluminum smelting through the ELYSIS joint venture. Using the ELYSIS technology, Rio Tinto's Arvida smelter in Québec, Canada, will produce the world's first greenhouse gas free aluminum.
Additionally, Rio Tinto's acquisition of Arcadium Lithium in March 2025 places it in the heart of the electric vehicle and battery supply chain, while its efforts to decarbonize its operations reflect its evolving role in the global energy transition.
2. Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ,OTC Pink:MDDNF)
Market cap: AU$13.93 billion
Share price: AU$5.11
Renewable energy stock Meridian Energy is New Zealand’s largest electricity generator, with five wind farms, seven hydro power stations and commercial solar arrays. The company's Harapaki wind farm project reached completion in July 2024 and now stands as the second-largest in New Zealand.
The company also designed and built the Ross Island wind farm, which is located in Antarctica.
3. Reece (ASX:REH,OTC Pink:REECF)
Market cap: AU$10.48 billion
Share price: AU$16.16
Reece is a global leader in wholesale, import and distribution for plumbing, waterworks and HVAC-R products in Australia, New Zealand and the US. Through the Reece Foundation, the company helps connect the trade sector to communities that are in need of clean water and sanitation.
4. Mercury (ASX:MCY,OTC Pink:MGHTF)
Market cap: AU$7.65 billion
Share price: AU$5.27
Mercury is a New Zealand-based gas, renewable electricity and internet provider. The company's electricity generation comes from a variety of renewable energy sources, including wind, hydro and geothermal.
Mercury's nine hydro stations are responsible for an average of 10 percent of New Zealand’s annual electricity supply. It also operates five geothermal plants and four wind farms, including the country's largest. Construction of a fifth wind farm is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.
5. Contact Energy (ASX:CEN,OTC Pink:COENF)
Market cap: AU$6.78 billion
Share price: AU$7.89
Contact Energy provides electricity, natural gas, broadband, solar and renewable energy. It owns and operates 11 power stations and produces 80 to 85 percent of its electricity from its renewable hydro and geothermal stations. Construction of its new 101 megawatt plant, Te Mihi Stage 2, is expected to be completed by Q3 2027.
The company was the highest of five New Zealand firms to land on the 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability Index Asia-Pacific. It was also the winner of Deloitte's sustainability leadership award in 2023 for leading decarbonisation efforts through its Contact26 strategy, which includes more than NZ$1.2 billion in investments in renewable generation projects.
6. Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY,OTC Pink:TSPCF)
Market cap: AU$5.87 billion
Share price: AU$2.64
One of the biggest companies in Australia's waste sector, Cleanaway Waste is an end-to-end e-waste recycler with 250 branches nationwide.
Cleanaway Waste is well positioned to offer solutions to the country’s plastic waste challenge, as well as its need to become waste self-sufficient after China’s ban on recycling material from Australia in 2021.
7. Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF)
Market cap: AU$4.76 billion
Share price: AU$1.48
Pilbara Minerals is one of Australia's largest lithium companies by market cap. Its flagship asset is the Pilgangoora project — located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, it produces spodumene and tantalite concentrate.
Pilbara Minerals' P1000 project, a significant expansion of its Pilgangoora lithium operation, was completed ahead of schedule and achieved its first ore production in January 2025.
The company has long-term agreements with China’s Ganfeng Lithium (OTC Pink:GNENF,SZSE:002460), Great Wall Motor Company (OTC Pink:GWLLF,HKEX:2333), Yibin Tianyi and General Lithium.
8. Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC,OTC Pink:RLLWF)
Market cap: AU$3.2 billion
Share price: AU$4.09
Reliance Worldwide designs, manufactures and supplies high-efficiency water flow and control products. The company is also a global leader in the manufacturing of push-to-connect behind-the-wall plumbing fittings.
As its name suggests, Reliance's footprint is worldwide, with 29 distribution hubs, 14 manufacturing plants and five innovation centres across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
9. Sims (ASX:SGM,OTC Pink:SMUPF)
Market cap: AU$2.86 billion
Share price: AU$14.78
Sims Metal, a business division of Sims, has established itself as an integral part of the circular economy through buying and recycling scrap metal, including ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The company has more than 130 processing facilities across the US, the United Kingdom and Australasia.
10. Nanosonics (ASX:NAN,OTC Pink:NNCSF)
Market cap: AU$1.48 billion
Share price: AU$4.73
Nanosonics is an infection-prevention company that has commercialised automated disinfection technology. Its Trophon technology, which includes an ultrasound probe high-level disinfection device, is primarily sold to hospitals. The device breaks the remaining chemicals from the process into oxygen and water.
Nanosonics is currently working to bring CORIS, its new endoscope reprocessing platform, to market. The CORIS technology platform seeks to address one of the biggest unmet needs: the reprocessing of flexible endoscopes. It was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in March 2025.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2019.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
05 May
10 Biggest EV Stocks to Watch in 2025
The energy revolution is here to stay, and electric vehicles (EVs) have become part of the mainstream narrative.
The shift toward green energy is gathering momentum, with governments adding more incentives to accelerate this transition. Increasing EV sales are good news for battery metals investors, as EVs are significant drivers for commodities such as lithium, cobalt and graphite, key components in the cathodes of EV batteries. Additionally, interest in EV options outside of Tesla is heating up in 2025, and Chinese EVs are increasing in popularity outside of the country.
For investors interested in getting exposure to the EV trend, the Investing News Network has gathered a list of the largest EV makers by market cap. This electric car stock list was generated using TradingView's stock screener on April 17, 2025, and it includes companies with an EV focus under the motor vehicles industry filter.
Read on to learn about the top US and Chinese EV stocks, and the batteries and battery suppliers they're using for their current and upcoming models.
1. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
Market cap: US$776.95 billion
First on the list is EV maker Tesla, which has brought significant attention to the EV narrative.
The company's story starts in 2003, when it was founded by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. Elon Musk invested in the company in 2004, becoming the largest shareholder, and eventually became its CEO in 2008. A well-known story for battery metals investors, the company made headlines in 2014 when it broke ground at its first gigafactory in Nevada, US, an unthinkable proposition at the time. Outside of the US, Tesla also has gigafactories in China and Germany.
In partnership with Panasonic (TSE:6752), at its Nevada gigafactory Tesla produces batteries with nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) cathodes — different from most of Tesla’s competitors, which use a nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) mix.
Tesla announced in 2021 that it was changing the battery chemistry for its standard-range vehicles to lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cathodes, which are cobalt- and nickel-free. China’s largest battery maker, CATL (SZSE:300750), is a key supplier of LFP batteries for Tesla, particularly for the Shanghai and Berlin gigafactories.
South Korea's LG Energy Solution (KRX:373220) is working on supplying Tesla with batteries using nickel-manganese-cobalt-aluminum (NMCA) cathodes.
Tesla's prime EV position has taken a hit in the first quarter of 2025 as Elon Musk's political activities in the United States have generated a lot of negative publicity for the brand. However, the company is still the largest EV maker by market cap globally.
Image via Tesla.
2. BYD Company (OTC Pink:BYDDF,HKEX:1211)
Market cap: US$143.78 billion
Leading Chinese EV maker BYD Company was founded in 1995 and is a top producer of several kinds of rechargeable batteries, including nickel-metal hydride batteries and NCM batteries.
BYD has a vertically integrated supply chain, from mineral battery cells to battery packs.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, BYD passed Tesla in terms of global EV sales, selling 526,409 EVs compared to Tesla's 484,507 units sold during that quarter.
Backed by Warren Buffett, in 2020 BYD officially launched its Blade battery, a less bulky LFP battery. The following year, the company announced that it would use the Blade LFP batteries for all of its pure electric models.
The company is working on using sodium-ion batteries — this battery type is expected to be seen in 9 percent of global EV sales by 2033, according to a 2023 forecast from Fastmarkets.
In April 2025, BYD released two new EV models, the Han L sedan and Tang L SUV, based on its new Super e-platform, which allows users to add 400 kilometers (248 miles) of range in five minutes of charging, and charge to 100 percent in 20 minutes.
Image viaBYD.
3. Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)
Market cap: US$22.41 billion
Li Auto bills itself as a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range EVs in China, and is a leader in China's full-size and large SUV markets. The company started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019, and launched its initial public offering in July 2020, raising US$1.1 billion.
Li Auto has battery supply agreements with CATL, Sunwoda Electronic (SZSE:300207), a smaller Chinese battery maker, and SVOLT Energy Technology.
One of the main differences between Li Auto and the other companies on this list is that Li Auto's models allow battery pack charging with electricity or gas. The company calls this design extended-range EV technology.
Li Auto launched its first all-electric car, Li MEGA MPV, in 2024. In July 2025, the company is set to introduce its second all-electric vehicle, the i8 SUV, which uses an NMC battery and maxes out at 536 horsepower.
Image via Li Auto.
4. Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV)
Market cap: US$17.96 billion
Another Chinese EV maker focused on smart EVs, Xpeng’s main manufacturing plant is in Guangdong province.
CATL used to be Xpeng’s primary battery supplier, but the carmaker has diversified its battery suppliers. The carmaker has chosen to work with Sunwoda to develop a fast-charging battery for the G9. Xpeng also counts CALB (HKEX:3931) and EVE Energy (SZSE:300014) as battery suppliers. Xpeng has EVs powered by LFP batteries for the Chinese market, and its long-range versions use NCM batteries.
Xpeng's G9 achieved the top spot in charging time and fifth in the range test during the El Prix 2024 Motor EV Winter Test, demonstrating its strong performance in severe winter weather conditions.
In April, the company showcased its 2025 XPENG X9 flagship vehicle, with self-driving capabilities powered by Xpeng's self-developed Turing AI chip. At the same time, Xpeng unveiled itsAEROHT Land Aircraft Carrier, slated for mass production in 2026. The company bills it as "the world’s first modular flying car."
Image via Xpeng.
5. Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)
Market cap: US$12.99 billion
Founded in 2009 in Florida, US, Rivian designs, develops and manufactures EVs and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
The company is based in Irvine, California, and manufactures its vehicles in Illinois.
The carmaker announced plans to use cells made with LFP chemistries for its standard-level vehicles in 2022, and in 2023 announced plans to switch its entire lineup to this type of battery. South Korea’s Samsung SDI (KRX:006400) is Rivian’s current battery supplier, but the company has plans to build its own battery cells in the future.
Rivian plans to deliver 46,000 to 51,000 EVs in 2025. By 2026, the company is looking to bring e-scooters and three-wheel EVs to market through its spinoff "electric micromobility company" named Also.
Image via Rivian.
6. Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology (OTC Pink:ZJLMF,HKEX:9863)
Market cap: US$7.74 billion
The Leapmotor brand first launched in China in 2017. The EV manufacturer designs and supplies its own battery packs for its vehicles. Major auto maker Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) became a 20 percent shareholder in late 2023. The following year, the two entities formed the 51/49 joint venture company Leapmotor International, in which Stellantis holds the controlling interest. The joint venture is focused on selling and manufacturing Leapmotor vehicles outside of China.
The company’s current models in the market include six seater SUV C16, mid-size crossover SUV C10, smart electric SUV C11, smart sedan C01, compact SUV B10 and smart BEV city scooter T03.
Leapmotor unveiled its B01 electric sedan in April 2025. The vehicle is powered by LFP batteries from Gotion High-tech, CALB and Zenergy.
Image via Wikimedia Commons.
7. Vinfast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)
Market cap: US$7.32 billion
VinFast Auto, Vietnam's first global automotive manufacturer, is a multinational EV manufacturer producing both affordable and luxury EVs. The company even has an electric pickup truck in the works, known as the VF Wild.
VinFast Auto is working to expand its reach into key markets in North America and Asia. It has various showrooms and service centers in North America, including in the Canadian provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Québec, and in the US states of North Carolina, New York, Texas and Kansas. The company opened an EV business network in the Philippines in 2024. The company also has plans to build more factories in the US, Indonesia and India.
VinFast Auto is on track to bring its EV manufacturing facility in India into operation in mid-2025. The EV facility is expected to have a production capacity of 150,000 vehicles annually.
Image via VinFast.
8. Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)
Market cap: US$7 billion
Headquartered in California, Lucid Group was founded in 2007 and produces luxury electric cars. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan that is being produced at its factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, US.
Lucid will use Panasonic batteries in its long-range Lucid Air and its Gravity SUV, which will begin production in 2025, although details of the chemistry used are yet to be known.
In April 2025, Lucid announced the acquisition of select Arizona-based facilities and assets of battery and fuel-cell EV company Nikola Corporation.
"As we continue our production ramp of Lucid Gravity and prepare for our upcoming midsize platform vehicles, acquiring these assets is an opportunity to strategically expand our manufacturing, warehousing, testing, and development facilities while supporting our local Arizona community," said Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO at Lucid.
Image via Lucid.
9. NIO (NYSE:NIO)
Market cap: US$6.6 billion
Founded in 2014, Chinese EV maker NIO designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium EVs.
NIO's strategy includes its battery-as-a-service endeavor, a subscription purchasing model where buyers lease vehicle batteries. The company says the idea behind this move is to reduce vehicle costs. The service is run by a battery asset company, with NIO and leading battery maker CATL owning a stake. CATL is already NIO's sole battery supplier.
The company has built battery swap stations that allow drivers with low batteries to pull up and have it swapped for a full battery within minutes. Its fifth generation swap stations are expected to roll out starting in 2026.
In September 2021, the company introduced a standard-range hybrid-cell battery that combines NCM and LFP cells. NIO is also gearing uo to offer the world’s longest-range solid-state battery on a rental basis through its partnership with CATL.
NIO launched its newest EV brand, Firefly, in China in April. The first model in this brand is a small car for city dwellers who struggle with finding convenient parking, as it can locate available spots and use parking assist to maneuver into them. Drivers will also be able to access the above-mentioned battery swap program.
Image via Nio Newsroom.
10. Polestar (NASDAQ:PSNY)
Market cap: US$2.09 billion
Sweden-based electric performance car brand Polestar is owned by Geely Automobile Holdings (OTC Pink:GELYF,HKEX:80175). Up until early 2024, Volvo Cars was also a part owner, but decided to hand Polestar entirely over to Geely to operate as an independent brand. The move was attributed to slowing global demand for EVs.
The company has three models: the Polestar 2 four door sedan, the Polestar 3 luxury mid-size crossover and the Polestar 4 entry-level compact crossover.
Polestar has experienced some difficulties in the last couple years, including software challenges in 2023 that caused delays in the rollout of the Polestar 3. In 2024, the company recorded a 15 percent drop in deliveries.
The EV maker's bad luck seems to be turning around in 2025, with a 76 percent improvement in units sold in Q1 over the amount sold in the same period the previous year.
This is in part thanks to Polestar's efforts to capitalize on Tesla's struggles with Musk and its brand image. In February 2025, Polestar began offering Tesla owners in the US and Canada discounts of up to $20,000 on new leases of its models.
Image via SlashGear.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2020.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
28 April
Cotec Holdings Corp. Files Annual Audited Financial Statements and MD&A
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited annual financial statements and the accompanying management discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $0.5 million and net loss of $0.2 million for the quarter and the year, respectively.
Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented; "2024 was a transformative and exciting year for CoTec during which we have achieved all our objectives and completed two very successful independent technical studies for our HyProMag USA joint venture and the Lac Jeannine project. We are now extremely well positioned to become a resource producing company by H1, 2027, a mere five years since launching CoTec. This would be a remarkable achievement for a resource-based company, compared to the 12 - 15 years plus timeframe for conventional mining companies."
"Our technology investments and operations are focused on critical minerals supply chains for Western countries and HyProMag USA has the potential to become a key player in the domestic supply of rare earth permanent magnets in the USA during a time when it is critically needed."
"We continue to believe that the CoTec shares are trading at a significant discount to our intrinsic value as indicated by the Lac Jeannine Preliminary Economic Assessment, HyProMag USA Feasibility Study and the value of our investments. We have initiated various initiatives to create investor awareness in both USA and Canada to increase the liquidity in our stock and to close this value gap. We also continue to support the company through insider buying of shares in the market, insider participation in financings and through the provision of loan finance."
"We are looking forward to an equally successful 2025, laying the foundation for the construction of our projects during 2026 and ultimate production early in 2027 and continue to work closely with all our stakeholders across governments, first nation groups and the communities where our assets are located."
Highlights for the year include:
Operational
- HyProMag USA LLC ("HyProMag USA") formally incorporated for the roll-out of the revolutionary hydrogen based HyProMag rare earth magnet recycling technology in the USA. CoTec owning 60.3% of the economic interest - 50% direct and 10.3% indirect holding
- BBA USA Inc., PegasusTSI and Weston Solutions Inc. engaged by HyProMag USA to complete the independent Feasibility Study for the roll out of the HyProMag technology in the USA which was completed on time and within budget ("USA Feasibility Study"). Results of the study concluded a net present value applying a 7% discount rate ("NPV7%") of US$262 million and 23% real internal rate of return ("IRR") based on current market prices. $503 million post-tax NPV7% and 31% real IRR based on forecasted market prices. All-in sustaining cost of US$19.6 per kg of NdFeB compared to a weighted average market price of US$55 per kg
- Awarded contracts for the National Instrument 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Lac Jeannine Project ("PEA") to an interdisciplinary team of consultants, engineers and scientists co-led by Addison Mining Services Ltd. and Soutex Inc. with targeted completion during the first half of 2024
- Filed Initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and positive PEA on time and within budget. Initial Inferred Mineral Resource of approximately 73 million tonnes (Mt) at 6.7% total Fe for 4.9 Mt of contained total Fe. Pre-tax NPV7% of US$93.6 million, and IRR of 38%, and post-tax NPV7% of US$59.5 million, and IRR of 30% excluding potential benefit of adjacent tailings
- MagIron LLC ("MagIron") investment signed long-term mineral leases which provide feedstock for further operational and economic support for the restart of MagIron's Plant 4 iron ore concentrator. When combined with iron-bearing stockpiles already owned by MagIron, the aggregate iron-bearing materials secured could be sufficient to support Plant 4 for more than 20 years of operation, targeting annual production of 2.5 million dry tonnes per annum of Direct Reduction grade iron concentrate
- HyProMag secured exclusive agreement with Inserma Anoia S.L to commercialize pre-processing technologies through the automated processing of hard disk drives, loudspeakers and electric motors to compliment HyProMag USA and HyProMag's future German and UK operations
- Initiated "Request for Proposal" process for Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management providers for HyProMag USA
- Commenced the process to appoint a drilling contractor for the 2025 infill and expansion drilling program for Lac Jeannine
- Ceibo Investment partnered with Glencore‘s Lomas Bayas Mining Company to deploy Ceibo's proprietary leaching technologies targeting a more effective extraction of copper from low-grade sulphides at one of Chile's leading mines
Corporate
- Appointed retired Vice-Admiral Robert Harward as non-executive director
- Joined the Rare Earth Industry Association ("REIA") to work with REIA and other stakeholders to support the roll out of the HyProMag technology
- Raised gross aggregate proceeds of $5.3 million of equity through two non-brokered private placements
- Entered into a convertible loan agreement with Kings Chapel International Limited ("Convertible Loan"). The Convertible Loan replaced all loans outstanding to Kings Chapel International plus an additional CAD$1,500,000 in principal to be advanced in three monthly tranches of $500,000. The outstanding principal of the loan bears an interest of 10% and is convertible into CoTec stock at CAD0.75 per share
About CoTec
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbols CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
Please visit www.cotec.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the Feasibility Study, PEA, as well as management's expectations with respect to other current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Click here to connect with CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) to receive an Investor Presentation
27 April
Troy Minerals
Investor Insight
Troy Minerals’ focused growth strategy—anchored by two high-purity silica projects nearing production and a diversified exploration portfolio targeting critical minerals—positions the company as a compelling investment opportunity with strong future upside..
Overview
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY;OTCQB:TROYF;FSE:VJ3) is a rapidly emerging player in the critical minerals space, focusing on the development of high-purity silica and other essential materials for the clean energy transition.
Troy Minerals’ diverse portfolio targets the rising demand for raw materials in high-growth sectors like renewable energy and semiconductors. Leading the portfolio are two high-purity silica projects—Table Mountain (British Columbia) and Tsagaan Zalaa (Mongolia)—acquired through the strategic purchase of CBGB Ventures in September 2024. Tsagaan Zalaa is slated for production within 2025, followed by Table Mountain in 2026. These assets support Troy’s strategy to become a key supplier of critical minerals for the global energy transition.
Troy Minerals is targeting a transition from an exploration company to a production company, a move expected to significantly increase our shareholders value.
Troy Minerals is advancing exploration in titanium, vanadium and rare earths through projects in Wyoming, USA, and Quebec, Canada—broadening its exposure to critical minerals essential for industries like aerospace and energy storage.
Its assets are strategically located near key infrastructure and major markets such as the US and China, positioning the company to create significant shareholder value through exploration, development, and future production.
High-purity silica—vital for solar panels, semiconductors, and advanced high-quality glass—is central to the clean energy transition. Troy’s high-grade silica assets are well-suited for these applications, with the global market projected to reach US$104.34 billion by 2030.
With supply shortages worsened by geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions, Troy is well-positioned to become a key supplier, targeting near-term production at both its silica projects.
Troy Minerals maintains a diversified portfolio with key vanadium and rare earth element (REE) assets essential to EVs, renewable energy storage, and advanced electronics. The Lake Owen project in Wyoming is prospective for titanium and vanadium, while Lac St. Jacques in Quebec targets REEs—especially neodymium and praseodymium. In its recent corporate news release, Troy announced the discovery of scandium, the first metal element in the REE sequence at Lake Owen Project.
Vanadium supports vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs), a scalable energy storage solution for renewables. REEs are critical for permanent magnets used in wind turbines, EV motors, and electronic devices.
Scandium has green-energy technologies applications, but additionally it is the most effective known microalloying element that can strengthen aluminium, while also offering improved flexibility, resistance to heat and corrosion, and lighter weight, therefore Scandium finds applications in the space, military and civilian aviation industries.
Company Highlights
- Troy Minerals acquired CBGB Ventures in September 2024, securing two flagship high-purity silica projects in British Columbia and Mongolia.
- The Tsagaan Zalaa project in Mongolia is in mine permitting stage, being targeted to commence high-purity silica production within 2025, thereby positioning the company as a key supplier for the solar and semiconductor industries.
- The Table Mountain project in British Columbia is being targeted to begin high-purity silica production by 2026, with a 24-month development timeline. A maiden NI43-101 MRE is anticipated within Q2 2025.
- High-purity silica, similar to the company’s projects, is critical for solar panel production, semiconductors, fiber optics and high-performance glass.
- At its 100 percent owned Lake Owen Project in Wyoming, USA, the company has recently announce a Scandium discovery in its first two drilled holes.
- The company also maintains an exploration portfolio of critical mineral assets, including vanadium and REE, in tier 1 jurisdictions.
Key Projects
Tsagaan Zalaa Project (Mongolia)
The Tsagaan Zalaa project, located near the China-Mongolia border, is a near-term high-purity silica asset that is being targeted to commence production within 2025. The project’s proximity to key consuming markets, such as China, Japan and Korea, provides significant logistical advantages for the transportation of silica.
Tsagaan Zalaa’s silica deposits boast purity levels above 99 percent, making them suitable for advanced technological applications such as solar panels, semiconductors and fiber optics. The project’s minimal overburden and low strip ratio make extraction cost-effective, further enhancing its economic potential. Given the global demand for high-purity silica, this project has the potential to generate significant revenue for the company.
Troy Minerals has completed drilling and environmental studies at its Tsagaan Zalaa project and submitted a mining license application in February 2025. Government approval is anticipated in Q2 2025.
Table Mountain Project (British Columbia)
The Table Mountain project in British Columbia is a high-purity silica asset with strong near-term production potential. Spanning 1,698 hectares, it benefits from excellent infrastructure access, including roads, power, and natural gas, positioning it as a strategically located asset for the North American market. Troy Minerals expanded the project in 2025 through direct staking of two additional mineral claims totaling 606 hectares, contiguous to the existing property.
Recent analytical results confirmed broad zones of high-purity silica, reinforcing the project’s suitability for critical applications such as solar panels, high-performance glass, and electronics. Troy Minerals has submitted a drilling permit application and is advancing the project toward production, targeted for 2026, following a 24-month development timeline.
An NI43-101 compliant maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) is expected to be announced and filed within Q2 2025.
With rising demand for high-purity silica and growing emphasis on regional supply chain security, Table Mountain is well-positioned to help reduce North America’s reliance on imports and support the clean energy transition.
Lake Owen Project (Wyoming)
The Lake Owen project, located 50 km southwest of Laramie, Wyoming, is an early-stage exploration asset with strong potential for vanadium, titanium, and other critical minerals. Covering 1,932 acres (782 hectares), the project sits within the Proterozoic Lake Owen mafic to ultramafic layered intrusive complex, geologically favorable for titanomagnetite-hosted mineralization.
Troy Minerals has announced a strategic expansion of its Lake Owen Project, significantly increasing its land position in this highly prospective region. The project has effectively doubled in size—from 714 hectares to 1,433 hectares—through the addition of adjacent claims secured via recent targeted staking. These newly acquired claims are well-located, with excellent access to existing infrastructure, and cover ground considered highly prospective for critical mineral discoveries.
Recent drilling results have confirmed the presence of high concentrations of vanadium pentoxide (V₂O₅) and titanium dioxide (TiO₂), along with the discovery of scandium and rare earth elements, significantly enhancing the project’s critical mineral profile. Additionally, the presence of platinum group elements and gold adds further exploration upside.
Lake Owen is supported by the US Geological Survey (USGS)’s Earth MRI (Earth Mapping Resources Initiative), which is delivering key geoscientific data and helping reduce exploration costs. As part of this initiative, a high resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey has been recently flown by USGS covering Troy’s Claims. This federal backing highlights the project’s strategic importance within the US critical minerals landscape. The data have become available to Troy, which is currently designing the 2nd Phase, H2 2025, exploration program.
Lac St. Jacques Project (Quebec)
The Lac St. Jacques project, located 250 km north of Montreal, Quebec, is a rare earth element (REE) exploration asset spanning 2,889 acres (1,169 hectares). With excellent road access and nearby hydroelectric power, the project offers cost-effective logistics and a sustainable energy source for future development.
Rare earth mineralization at Lac St. Jacques is hosted in pegmatitic syenite and granite intrusives, with a carbonatite deposit rich in light REEs—particularly neodymium and praseodymium. These elements are critical for manufacturing permanent magnets used in EV motors, wind turbines, and other advanced technologies. Recent drilling has returned promising results, with neodymium and praseodymium concentrations ranging from 500 to 2,000 parts per million, underscoring the project’s strong potential.
The company is currently executing a DDH drilling program at Lac St. Jacques. Results are anticipated in the coming months.
Management Team
Yannis Tsitos - President
Yannis Tsitos has over 35 years of experience in the mining industry, having spent 19 years with the BHP Billiton group. He has worked on projects in 32 countries including Mongolia, lived and worked in South Africa, Ecuador, Greece and the United Kingdom, and has been working in Canada since 2000. Originally a physicist-geophysicist, he left BHP in 2008, where he had the title of new business manager for Global Minerals Exploration. He has been instrumental in the identification, negotiation and execution of more than 50 exploration, joint venture, royalty, mining and commodity trading agreements over 11 different commodities with juniors, majors, as well as with state exploration and mining companies. He was the president of Goldsource Mines till its recent acquisition (July 2024) by the precious metals' producer, Mako Mining. Tsitos sits on several companies' boards as an Independent Director, has published articles in exploration and mining magazines on relevant topics and has been a strong advocate of anti-corruption policies in the mining industry.
Rana Vig - CEO and Director
Rana Vig has more than 30 years of business experience, helping launch five business ventures in the private sector. He has been involved in publicly traded companies since 2010, and from 2011 to 2016 he was the president of Musgrove Minerals, an Idaho-focused gold and copper mining exploration company. From 2013 to 2016, he was the chairman and CEO of Continental Precious Minerals, a TSX senior board listed mining exploration company with a focus on advancing one of the largest uranium deposits in the world located in Sweden. Vig was a recipient of the Senate 150th Anniversary Medal, awarded to top Canadians actively involved in their communities who, through generosity, dedication and hard work, make their hometowns and communities, a better place to live.
Norman Brewster - Director
Norman Brewster’s mineral industry career includes serving on various company boards, financing and developing the Aguas Tenidas Mine in Spain, and negotiating the purchase of the Condestable Mine in Peru. He also led the committee in reviewing the successful acquisition of Iberian Minerals by the Trafigura Group in an all-cash takeover valued at around $497.8 million.
Gurdeep Bains - Director
Gurdeep Bains is a chartered professional accountant. He received his chartered accountant designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of BC in 2003 and in 2004 graduated from Simon Fraser University with a Bachelor of Business Administration. From 2000 to 2005, he was a senior auditor, assurance services at KPMG.
From 2005 to 2014, Bains was with Canaccord Genuity as vice-president, internal audit and financial analysis where he was involved in the company’s global expansion by performing the due diligence and integration of $850 million in acquisitions in Canada, US, UK, Australia and China. From June 2014 to October 2017, he was the CFO at OK Tire Stores, an automotive company with over 330 locations across Canada. From October 2017 to March 2019, Bains was CFO at Zenabis, contributing in both finance and business development roles.
Regina Lara Yunes - CFO
Lara Yunes is a chartered professional accountant with a Bachelor of Technology in accounting from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. She is currently a financial reporting manager at Treewalk, providing accounting, financial reporting and compliance services to publicly listed firms. Prior to this, she worked at Smythe LLP as an accountant, offering audit and tax services to both private and public companies.
24 April
CoTec Holdings Corp. To Commence Expansion Drilling Program And Secure A Salter Techology Bulk Sample At The Lac Jeannine Property
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed "403 Drilling Limited" to complete its 2025 drilling program to support the expansion of the previously announced PEA mineral resource estimate (the "MRE") at the Lac Jeannine Property in Québec (the "Project"). As part of this program, the company will also secure bulk material for further testing of the potential incorporation of the Multi-Gravity Separators Salter technology ("MGS") into the Project's recovery circuiti.
The program will consist of 12 to 13 holes, totaling approximately 680 meters of sonic core samples. Four of the holes will be allocated to infill drilling in relation to the 2023 program with the remaining holes being step-out drilling to cover the adjacent tailings not included in the 2023 program. Sample material from this drilling program, together with material collected in the 2023 sampling program, will further validate our MGS results which we believe could lead to the technology being incorporated into the current recovery circuit for additional recovery of iron from ultra fines.
In August 2024ii, CoTec filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 technical report in relation to the Project indicating a pre-tax NPV7% of US$93.6 million, and an IRR of 38%, and an after tax NPV7% of US$59.5 million based on approximately 73 million tonnes (Mt) at 6.7% total Fe for 4.9 Mt of contained total Fe. The Project's current business case is based on a 66.8% FeT concentrate produced from approximately half the historic estimated volume of tailings, excluding an MGS circuit. If results are in line with previous tests, we believe this program will enable the inclusion of the additional tailings adding further upside to the project and support its progress to the feasibility study stage.
In November 2024 the company received the approval of the Québec Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (the "MNRF") for its closure plan in connection with the Company's targeted 2025 exploration drilling campaign.
In parallel, the Company is continuing its advanced discussions with various stakeholders, including the Government of Québec, First Nations and other interested parties, to secure support for the exploration, construction and operation of the Project.
Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented; "This sampling program will not only target adding tonnes to the current 73Mt of resource, but also has the potential to increase production through the incorporation of the MGS technology into the current flowsheet, which could allow the recovery of iron from ultra-fine material".
"We believe the Project is very promising and can demonstrate how historic mine sites can be rehabilitated in accordance with best practices while creating jobs and economic opportunities for local and Indigenous communities."
Qualified Person
The Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 for the Lac Jeannine Mineral Resource, Mr. Christian Beaulieu, P.Geo., is a member of l'Ordre des géologues du Québec (#1072). The Qualified Person has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release relating to the Lac Jeannine Mineral Resource.
About CoTec
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbols CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
Please visit www.cotec.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Statements in this news release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the PEA and the intended 2025 drilling program and the expected results thereof, transition to a lower carbon future and the Company's participation therein and contribution thereto, as well as management's expectations with respect to the Lac Jeannine investment and other current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, but not limited to: resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social and transport disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this news release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release
Click here to connect with CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) to receive an Investor Presentation
23 April
CoTec Holdings To Host Investor Update
CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Julian Treger, will host an investor update on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 7:30am PDT / 10:30pm EDT. A Q&A period will follow the presentation.
Investors that want to attend the presentation may do so by clicking here to register.
Should the above link not work, please copy and paste the following link to your browser: https://6ix.com/event/cotec-provides-market-update-2
About CoTec
CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbols CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.
For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca
For further information, please contact:
Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Click here to connect with CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) to receive an Investor Presentation
