Green360 Technologies Limited

Successful Production of High-Quality Metakaolin for Low- Carbon Cement

Green360 Technologies Limited (ASX:GT3) (Green360 or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has produced a number of metakaolin samples from its kaolin resources and deposits. Successful internal laboratory testing of the metakaolin validates its exceptional quality, exceeding industry benchmarks, making it suitable for use in low-carbon cement formulations and high-performance structural concrete.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Successfully produced a number of metakaolin samples from the Company’s various kaolin resources and deposits.
  • Successful internal testing places Green360’s product at the top end of metakaolin quality benchmarks, exceeding many other variations of metakaolin available in Australia and globally – validating the product’s potential for use in low-carbon cement, and in the production of low-carbon, high-performance structural concrete.
  • Metakaolin is a sought-after partial replacement for traditional Portland cement in concrete mixes, improving strength and durability whilst also reducing emissions.
  • Significant milestone allowing for rapid advancement of low-carbon cement formulations utilising metakaolin.
  • Commenced commercial-scale concrete trials of metakaolin-based low-carbon cement formulations with JV partner and leading pre-cast manufacturer PERMAcast, to further validate performance in concrete products.

This is a significant milestone for the Company – confirming the key role of the Company’s own metakaolin in the development of Green360 low-carbon cement formulations.

The Company has now succeeded in developing and optimising low-carbon cement formulations utilising its own metakaolin, for testing in commercial-scale concrete trials with its Joint Venture partner, leading pre-cast concrete manufacturer PERMAcast.

These trials are a key step in validating the performance of the Company’s metakaolin-based low-carbon cement formulations in commercial concrete products.

Green360 Technologies Executive Chairman Aaron Banks commented:

“The successful production of metakaolin from our resources and deposits is a significant milestone for the Company. This achievement allows us to rapidly pursue testing and optimisation of low-carbon cement formulations utilising our own metakaolin and industrial byproducts, to ultimately deliver low-cost, low-carbon alternatives to traditional Portland cement.

“We have now developed low-carbon cement formulations utilising our metakaolin and have moved to commercial testing in concrete with PERMAcast – a key step forward in validating the performance of our low-carbon formulations in real-world applications.

“We are making significant strides towards the development and commercialisation of our high-quality, low-cost, low-carbon cement formulations, addressing growing pressure for the cement and concrete industry to decarbonise. We look forward to the results of commercial scale testing with PERMAcast and further optimisation of our formulations.”

Successful development of in-house metakaolin

Green360 has successfully completed the first stage of its product development program, achieving the controlled calcination of its kaolin into high reactivity metakaolin. Laboratory analysis, conducted in partnership with Murdoch University, confirmed the transformation using advanced Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy and X-ray Diffraction (XRD). These tests show the kaolin has been fully converted into an amorphous phase suitable for use in high-performance concrete.

Importantly, testing reveals Green360’s metakaolin has an exceptionally high amorphous content of >88%, with very low levels of residual crystalline material. This places Green360’s product at the top end of metakaolin quality benchmarks, exceeding many other variations of metakaolin available in Australia and globally, which typically range between 55–75% amorphous content depending on source and processing conditions.

Metakaolin is a sought-after key input for low-carbon cements, enabling the partial replacement of traditional Portland cement in concrete, both to increase the performance of a concrete product, and importantly, reduce its emissions profile.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Green360 Technologies Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:gt3asx stockscleantech investingresource investingemerging tech investingtechnology stocks
The Conversation (0)
Solar panels and windmills.

10 Biggest ASX Renewable Energy and Sustainability Stocks in 2025

As the energy transition continues to gain urgency, investors should keep an eye on cleantech stocks, including sectors such as low-emission technologies, renewable energy, water and wastewater technologies and waste and resource efficiency.

With US President Donald Trump pulling away from the investments in the energy transition made by the previous Biden administration, Australian green companies could pick up momentum. Researchers for Deloitte project that Australia could attract a share of roughly AU$123 billion in clean tech investment, based on an analysis by Net Zero Policy Lab of new supply chain markets.

With the positive outlook for cleantech in mind, here’s a look at 10 ASX cleantech stocks listed in order of largest to smallest by market cap. All figures were current as of May 5, 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Electric car and control panel.

10 Biggest EV Stocks to Watch in 2025

The energy revolution is here to stay, and electric vehicles (EVs) have become part of the mainstream narrative.

The shift toward green energy is gathering momentum, with governments adding more incentives to accelerate this transition. Increasing EV sales are good news for battery metals investors, as EVs are significant drivers for commodities such as lithium, cobalt and graphite, key components in the cathodes of EV batteries. Additionally, interest in EV options outside of Tesla is heating up in 2025, and Chinese EVs are increasing in popularity outside of the country.

For investors interested in getting exposure to the EV trend, the Investing News Network has gathered a list of the largest EV makers by market cap. This electric car stock list was generated using TradingView's stock screener on April 17, 2025, and it includes companies with an EV focus under the motor vehicles industry filter.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

Cotec Holdings Corp. Files Annual Audited Financial Statements and MD&A

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited annual financial statements and the accompanying management discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $0.5 million and net loss of $0.2 million for the quarter and the year, respectively.

Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented; "2024 was a transformative and exciting year for CoTec during which we have achieved all our objectives and completed two very successful independent technical studies for our HyProMag USA joint venture and the Lac Jeannine project. We are now extremely well positioned to become a resource producing company by H1, 2027, a mere five years since launching CoTec. This would be a remarkable achievement for a resource-based company, compared to the 12 - 15 years plus timeframe for conventional mining companies."

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. To Commence Expansion Drilling Program And Secure A Salter Techology Bulk Sample At The Lac Jeannine Property

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed "403 Drilling Limited" to complete its 2025 drilling program to support the expansion of the previously announced PEA mineral resource estimate (the "MRE") at the Lac Jeannine Property in Québec (the "Project"). As part of this program, the company will also secure bulk material for further testing of the potential incorporation of the Multi-Gravity Separators Salter technology ("MGS") into the Project's recovery circuiti.

The program will consist of 12 to 13 holes, totaling approximately 680 meters of sonic core samples. Four of the holes will be allocated to infill drilling in relation to the 2023 program with the remaining holes being step-out drilling to cover the adjacent tailings not included in the 2023 program. Sample material from this drilling program, together with material collected in the 2023 sampling program, will further validate our MGS results which we believe could lead to the technology being incorporated into the current recovery circuit for additional recovery of iron from ultra fines.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings To Host Investor Update

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Julian Treger, will host an investor update on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 7:30am PDT / 10:30pm EDT. A Q&A period will follow the presentation.

Investors that want to attend the presentation may do so by clicking here to register.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Affiliate Company CO2 Lock Corp.

Apollo Silver Expands Calico Project Land Package by over 285%

Apollo Silver's Vision: From Founding to Future in Precious Metals Exploration

Silver Crown Royalties Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Affiliate Company CO2 Lock Corp.

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Expands Calico Project Land Package by over 285%

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver's Vision: From Founding to Future in Precious Metals Exploration

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Crown Royalties Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aluminum Investing

Reserve and Resource Update

resource investing

Mithril Silver and Gold Returns 11.5m @ 8.61 g/t Gold, 57.6 g/t Silver from 44.5 Metres in Hole T2DH25-006 at Target 2 Area, Copalquin Property, Mexico

Battery Metals Investing

Outstanding Rare Earth Deep Diamond Drill Results

×