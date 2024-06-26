- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Successful Placement to Raise $750,000
The Placement proceeds will be used to part fund project generation, working capital and exploration activities in Canada.
The Placement Shares will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares. Settlement of the Placement is expected to be completed on Tuesday, 30 July 2024.
The issue price represents a 4.0% discount to BMM’s last close on 24 June 2024 of $0.052, a 4.9% discount to the 5-day VWAP of $0.0524, a 8.6% discount to the 15-day VWAP of $0.0543 and a 14.5% discount to the 30-day VWAP of $0.0572.
BMM will issue one (1) free attaching unlisted option (Placement Option) for every two (2) Placement Shares issued pursuant to the Placement. The 7,500,000 Placement Options will be exercisable at 7.5 cents each, with an expiry three (3) years from the date of issue.
The Placement Shares will be issued pursuant to the Company’s existing placement capacities under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 (8,019,283 Shares) and 7.1A (6,980,717 Shares). The issue of 7,500,000 Placement Options will be subject to shareholder approval at a General Meeting proposed to be held in late August 2024.
Sixty Two Capital Pty Ltd acted as the Lead Managers to the Placement.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Balkan Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Balkan Mining and Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Balkan Mining and Minerals
You've come to the right place to know Balkan Mining and Minerals. At INN our Mission is to arm you with knowledge and connect you with investing opportunities! Ready for the next step? Download the FREE Investor Kit TODAY to get the institutional investor details!
Overview
The recent boom in electric vehicle (EV) adoption and green technologies has seen global demand for lithium skyrocket. Analysts believe EV penetration could reach 35% by 2030, which means lithium production will need to quadruple between 2020 and 2030 to satisfy this growing demand.
Lithium production is often associated with countries like Chile, Australia and Argentina — but strategic policy shifts in the European Union have led Europe to look inward for essential battery metals, placing the spotlight directly on the Balkan states. While the Balkan states, which includes Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia, are best known for historic gold production — recent lithium discoveries in Serbia have renewed interest in this region.
Balkan Mining and Minerals (ASX:BMM) is focused on an early-stage exploration through the full development of lithium and boron mining in the Balkan region. The company is committed to building an ethical resource portfolio backed by strategic partnerships and guided by an experienced board and management with regional expertise.
The Balkan states, and Serbia in particular, are well-endowed with many minerals and have attracted a surge in foreign investors for the exploration of mining operations. Serbia's Vardar zone is an emerging tier 1 lithium-borate jurisdiction. Balkan Mining and Minerals is well-positioned to capture the growth of the European lithium and boron supply chain.
Balkan Mining and Minerals' flagship Rekovac lithium-borate project demonstrated two successful diamond drill holes discovering preserved lithium and borate mineralization. The company recently completed its surface mapping program. With the success of the initial drilling and exploration, Balkan is well-positioned to commence its drill program in late September 2021.
The company continues to expand its reach across Serbia with four new exploration permits recently granted. The Ursule and Siokovac licenses provide expansion of Rekovac and span nearly 200 square kilometers. The Dobrinja and Pranjani licenses provide access to Western Serbia with favorable lacustrine strata for hosting lithium and boron.
"It's the right region, it's the right commodity and the right capital structure with the right investors… the key thing to add to that is what differentiates this particular lithium project from many of the other … lithium companies, at least listed in Australia, is the borate angle… So that makes these types of things extremely economic and extremely easy to mine and process," commented Ross Cotton, managing director.
Balkan Mining and Minerals is backed by Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR). The company's current market cap is AU$36 million with 45 million shares on issue.
The leadership of Balkan Mining and Minerals includes a highly commercial board with decades of experience. Sean Murray serves as chairman and brings executive experience from Rio Tinto and expertise in industrial minerals. General Manager Dejan Jovanovic is the Balkan region expert with over 15 years of experience as a geologist. The company has a strong combination of experience and expertise to be a leader in the lithium and boron space.
Company Highlights
- Balkan Mining and Minerals is a publicly-listed exploration and development company focused on lithium and boron mining in the Balkan region.
- The Rekovac project has demonstrated promising results in its early exploration phase and is on track for additional explorations and assessments within the Ursule and Siokovac licensed areas.
- The Cacak project provides new access to underexplored areas of the Vardar Zone, an emerging tier 1 lithium-borate jurisdiction. The company is looking to expand beyond the Rekovac project and region.
- The company is backed by leaders in the space and has performed well since its IPO. An experienced board and regional management expertise equip Balkan Mining and Mineral to be a leader in the lithium-borate space and are in the right space at the right time.
Key Projects
Rekovac Lithium-Borate Project
The flagship Rekovac lithium-borate project is located in the world-class Vardar Zone in Serbia, an emerging tier 1 lithium-borate jurisdiction. The project has easy access to the motorway and modern rail corridor, thus providing a solid infrastructure to Central and Western Europe.
The first two diamond drill holes (1,238 meters) revealed preserved lithium and borate mineralization at both sites. The second drill hole (REK-002) intercepted over 171 meters with over 10,000 ppm of B2O3 and up to 969 ppm Li2O from 35 meters including 49.6 meters with over 20,000 ppm of B2O3 and up to 624 ppm Li2O from 51.5 meters.
The success of the initial drilling and exploration has provided a solid foundation to explore additional areas of Rekovac as well as two additional adjacent areas under the Ursule and Siokovac licenses. The recently completed surface mapping of the entire Rekovac area has identified five dominating sedimentary formations. The samples will be sent to a laboratory for mineral phase determination using the X-ray diffraction method.
Balkan Mining and Minerals plans to measure magnetic properties over the entire diamond drill core. In addition to measuring magnetic susceptibility, the company will measure the bulk density of samples selected from the drill core. These two parameters will guide geophysics surveys across high-priority areas and ultimately define and commence new drilling programs.
Cacak Project
The Cacak project comprises the Dobrinja and Pranjani license and is located in Western Serbia about 90 kilometers south-southwest of Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. A database study conducted by the Yugoslav Geological Survey identified favorable lacustrine strata for hosting lithium and boron.
The project is in its early exploration phase and will focus on target generation using regional geophysics, geological mapping, and surface sampling. Upon completion of the initial assessment, drill testing of the target locations will be conducted. The licensed areas are within the Vardar Zone and present the company with another location for extracting lithium and boron minerals.
Management Team
Ross Cotton – Managing Director
Ross Cotton has over 15 years of experience in the securities and mining industries and has been instrumental in both the financing and management of mining and resource companies globally.Cottons' experience in investment banking and equity capital markets has provided him with detailed experience in corporate transaction management and execution. In these roles, Cotton has been integral in the recapitalization and restructuring of companies, including managing of initial public offerings and reverse takeovers. In addition to a number of managerial roles with ASX listed companies, Cotton has also provided corporate advisory services to listed companies on strategy, acquisitions as well as financing via both debt and equity for a number of years.Cotton currently manages a private mining strategy and finance consulting business and utilizes his networks established in investment banking, mining and management to provide solutions for the effective implementation of business strategies and management solutions.
Sean Murray – Non-executive Chairperson
Sean Murray has an Honors degree in modern languages and a post-graduate Master's Degree in Business Management and Economics from the Manchester Business School, part of the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, in the United Kingdom. Murray has more than 40 years of experience worldwide in the chemicals and mining industries, including non-ferrous metals and minerals and industrial minerals. His successful executive management career includes senior roles with Australian Mining and Smelting (CRA), Pasminco Europe and Pasminco Inc and Rio Tinto plc where he became Managing Director of Borax Europe and then Deputy Chief Executive, Rio Tinto Borax in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Murray has also served on the boards of Rio Tinto operating companies either as president or as an executive director in the USA (California), Argentina, France, Germany, Holland, Spain and Italy. He has been a Vice-President of the European Zinc Institute (The Hague), and an Industry Advisor on non-ferrous metals and minerals to the UK government at the International Lead Zinc Study Group, (United Nations). He was a vice-president of the Industrial Minerals Association and president of the European Borates Association in Brussels where he became involved in Public Relations and Sustainable Development.
Since 2005, Murray has provided consulting services on marketing, planning and strategy to the industrial minerals sector in Europe, Australia and the Americas and has held non-executive directorships on the boards of AIM and ASX listed copper, gold, tungsten, potash and fluorspar companies including, Fluormin plc (formerly LSE:FLOR and Potash Minerals Ltd (formerly (ASX:POK)). He was a senior partner in a New York based LLP developing minerals businesses in the former Soviet Union. Murray is fluent in a number of European languages including German and Spanish.
Murray has British and Irish citizenship and lives in Surrey in the United Kingdom.
Luke Martino – Non-executive Director
Luke Martino is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and the Australian Institute of Company Directors, having worked for over 30 years with major accounting firms, where he held senior leadership positions and Board memberships including Lead Partner of Deloitte's Growth Solutions practice in Perth until 2007 when he left to establish boutique corporate advisory and accounting firm, Indian Ocean Advisory Group.
Martino has extensive experience in mining and resources, property and hospitality industries and is a specialist in corporate and growth consulting.
Martino currently acts as a Chairman of Jadar Resources Limited (ASX: JDR) and is also Executive Director of Indian Ocean Consulting Group Pty Ltd. Martino's previous roles have included acting as Non-Executive Director of Skin Elements Ltd (ASX: SKN), Pan Asia Corporation Limited (ASX: PZC), Non-Executive Chairman and Director of Central Asia Resources Limited (ASX: CVR) and former Company Secretary of Blackgold International Holdings Limited (ASX: BGG).
Milos Bosnjakovic – Non-executive Director
Milos Bosnjakovic is a lawyer by profession with strong links and experience in the Balkan countries of the former Yugoslavia Republics, Australia and New Zealand. He has been involved in the resources industry in Australia and the Balkans for almost 20 years and has considerable corporate experience within the industry.
Bosnjakovic is a dual national of Australia and Bosnia and Herzegovina and was also the co-founder of ASX-listed Sultan Corporation Limited which became Balamara Resources Limited, which held the Monty Zinc Project in Montenegro. Milos was co-founder of ASX-listed Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX: ADT) and his previous roles have also included acting as Non-Executive Director and Country Manager of Adriatic Metals PLC.
Dejan Jovanovic – General Manager
Dejan Jovanovic is a geologist with more than 15 years of experience in managing complex exploration projects and mineral deposit evaluation. He is a well-rounded exploration professional with significant commodity experience including lithium, borates, base and precious metals. Jovanovic implemented and encouraged the highest standards of technical and operational excellence across multiple project support groups. He has held numerous positions throughout his career including notable roles with Rio Tinto (Serbia) where he worked on Rio Tinto's Jadar lithium-borate deposit; senior exploration roles with Lithium Li Ltd / Pan Global Resources Inc. serving as a key leadership capacity for exploration programs in the Balkans. Jovanovic has also acted as an exploration management consultant to various clients including European Lithium and General Manager Exploration for Jadar Resources Limited (ASX:JDR).
Jovanovic holds a Master of Science in Economic and Exploration Geology from the University of Belgrade, and a member of the Professional Geological Societies (QP), and a fellow of the European Federation Geologist (CP in accordance with the JORC Code).
Harry Spindler – Company Secretary
Harry Spindler is an experienced corporate professional with a broad range of corporate governance and capital markets experience, having held various company secretary positions and been involved with several public company listings, merger and acquisition transactions and capital raisings for ASX-listed companies across a diverse range of industries over the past 22 years.
Spindler is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and a member of the Financial Services Institute of Australia. Spindler began his career in corporate recovery and restructuring at one of Australia's leading independent financial advisory and restructuring providers Ferrier Hodgson (now KPMG) and has for the past 11 years working for a corporate advisory firm, Indian Ocean Consulting, through which he has advised a number of clients in a range of industries, as well as held positions as company secretary for a number of ASX-listed companies, including Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Ltd (ASX:SEH; ASX:300), an Australian energy company focused on developing gas assets in China.
Karl Simich - Director
As director, Karl Simich has a particular focus on strategy, corporate development and stakeholder relations. Prior to joining Balkan, Simich was the founder, managing director and CEO of Sandfire Resources for 15 years, overseeing the company's transformational growth from a junior micro-cap to a successful, global mid-tier producer. He oversaw the implementation of Sandfire's international expansion strategy, including the $1.865 billion acquisition of the MATSA copper operations in Spain. Simich has 36 years of experience with publicly listed mining and exploration companies. Throughout his career, Simich has overseen the financing and development of more than 10 mines in Australia, New Zealand and Africa.
Nenad Loncarevic – Senior Exploration Geologist
Nenad Loncarevic has 30 years of mineral exploration experience. He is highly experienced in target generation, project evaluation and exploration program implementation for gold, base metals and industrial minerals. Loncarevic possesses an outstanding knowledge of many deposit styles with particular strengths in polymetallic systems and sedimentary type deposits.
Prior to joining Balkan Mining and Minerals, Loncarevic held senior exploration roles with companies including Medgold Resources Corp. (TSXV:MED), Ultra Lithium (TSXV:ULI) & Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX:DPM).
Loncarevic holds a Master of Science in Economic and Exploration Geology from the University of Belgrade.
CleanTech Lithium
Overview
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL,FWB:T2N,OTC:CTLHF) is a resource exploration and development company with four lithium assets with an estimated 2.72 million tons (Mt) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in Chile, a world-renowned mining-friendly jurisdiction. The company aims to be a leading supplier of ‘green lithium’ to the electric vehicle (EV) market, leveraging direct lithium extraction (DLE) – a low-impact, low-carbon and low-water method of extracting lithium from brine.
Lithium demand is soaring as a result of a rapidly expanding EV market. One study estimates the world needs 2 billion EVs on the road to meet global net-zero goals. Yet, the gap between supply and demand continues to widen. As the world races to secure new supplies of the critical mineral, Chile has emerged as an ideal investment jurisdiction with mining-friendly regulations and a skilled local workforce to drive towards a clean green economy. Chile is already the biggest supplier of Copper and second largest supplier of Lithium.
With an experienced team in natural resources, CleanTech Lithium holds itself accountable to a responsible ESG-led approach, a critical advantage for governments and major car manufacturers looking to secure a cleaner supply chain.
Laguna Verde is at Pre-Feasibility Study stage, which is due to be delivered by Q4 2024. The project is targeted to be in ramp up production from 2027. Laguna Verde has a JORC resource estimate of 1.8 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) while Viento Andino boasts 0.92 Mt LCE, each supporting 20,000 tons per annum (tpa) production with a 30-year and 12-year mine life, respectively. The latest drilling programme at Laguna Verde finished in June 2024, results from which will be used to convert resources into reserves.
The lead project, Laguna Verde, will be developed first, after which Veinto Andino will follow suit using the design and experience gained from Laguna Verde, as the company works towards its goal of becoming a significant green lithium producer serving the EV market.
CleanTech Lithium’s pilot DLE plant in Copiapó was commissioned in the first quarter of 2024. The plant will process brine from both Laguna Verde and Viento Andino to produce lithium chloride eluate, which will then be converted into battery-grade lithium downstream through a third-party partner.
The Company is carrying out the necessary Environmental Impact Assessments in partnership with the local communities. The indigenous communities will provide valuable data that will be in included in the assessments. The company also has two prospective exploration projects.
Llamara project is a greenfield asset and in the Antofagasta region and is around 600 kilometers north of Laguna Verde and Veinto Andino. The project is located in the Pampa del Tamarugal basin, one of the largest basins in the Lithium Triangle.
Salar de Atacama/Arenas Blancas comprises 140 licenses covering 377 sq km in the Salar de Atacama basin, one of the leading lithium-producing regions in the world with proven mineable deposits of 9.2 Mt.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to an ESG-led approach to its strategy and supporting its downstream partners looking to secure a cleaner supply chain. In line with this, the company plans to use renewable energy and the eco-friendly DLE process across its projects. DLE is considered an efficient option for lithium brine extraction that makes the least environmental impact, with no use of evaporation ponds, no carbon-intensive processes and reduced levels of water consumption. In recognition, Chile’s government plans to prioritize DLE for all new lithium projects in the country.
CTL has a DLE Pilot Plant which is located in Copiapó with the capacity to produce up to 1 tonne per month of lithium carbonate. The company recently sent 24m3 batches of concentrated eluate to North America for further downstream processing. This will produce battery-grade lithium in the coming weeks and months. The company will share with potential customers across car and battery manufacturers.
CTL’s experienced management team, with expertise throughout the natural resources industry, leads the company towards its goal of producing green lithium for the EV market. Expertise includes geology, lithium extraction engineering and corporate administration.
Company Highlights
- CleanTech Lithium is a lithium exploration and development company with four notable lithium projects in Chile and a combined total resource of 2.72 million tonnes JORC estimate of lithium carbonate equivalent.
- The company leverages direct lithium extraction (DLE), an efficient method for extracting lithium brine that minimizes environmental impact and reduces production time and costs, resulting in high-quality, battery-grade lithium
- The company’s DLE pilot plant in Copiapó, Chile has commenced operation and started producing highly concentrated to be converted into battery-grade lithium for car and battery manufacturers to test and verify. The pilot plant can produce up to 1 tonne per month of lithium carbonate.
- CleanTech Lithium’s flagship projects, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, are located near existing power sources and established transport infrastructure that can support the scalability of each project.
- The company also has two greenfield exploration projects in the region: Llamara and Salar de Atacama.
- The board consists of the former CEO of Collahuasi, the largest copper mine in the world, having held senior roles at Rio Tinto and BHP. In-country experience developing major commercial projects runs through-out the team.
- CTL’s operations are underpinned by an established ESG-focused approach - a critical priority for governments introducing regulations that require a cleaner supply chain to reach net-zero targets.
- The Company aims to become a leading supplier of ‘green’ lithium to the EV market through environmentally and socially sound practices across its assets and corporate culture.
Key Projects
Laguna Verde Lithium Project
217 sq km and features a sq km hypersaline lake at the low point of the basin with a large sub-surface aquifer ideal for DLE. Laguna Verde is the company’s most advanced asset,
Project Highlights:
- Prolific JORC-compliant Resource Estimate: As of July 2023, the asset has a JORC-compliant resource estimate of 1.8 Mt of LCE at a grade of 200 mg/L lithium.
- Environmentally Friendly Extraction: The company’s asset is amenable to DLE. Instead of sending lithium brine to evaporation ponds, DLE uses a unique process where resin extracts lithium from brine, and then re-injects the brine back into the aquifer, with minimal depletion of the resources. The DLE process reduces the impact on environment, water consumption levels and production time compared with evaporation ponds and hard-rock mining methods.
- DLE Pilot Plant: The pilot DLE plant in Copiapo was commissioned in the first quarter of 2024, and will process brine from both Laguna Verde and Viento Andino to produce lithium chloride eluate, which will then be converted into battery-grade lithium downstream through a third-party partner.
- Scoping Study: Scoping study completed in January 2023 indicated a production of 20,000 tons per annum LCE and an operational life of 30 years. Highlights of the study also includes:
- Total revenues of US$6.3 billion
- IRR of 45.1 percent and post-tax NPV8 of US$1.8 billion
- Net cash flow of US$215 million
Viento Andino Lithium Project
CleanTech Lithium’s second-most advanced asset covers 127 square kilometers and is located within 100 km of Laguna Verde, with a current resource estimate of 0.92 Mt of LCE, including an indicated resource of 0.44 Mt LCE. The company’s planned second drill campaign aims to extend known deposits further.
Project Highlights:
- 2022 Lithium Discovery: Recently completed brine samples from the initial drill campaign indicate an average lithium grade of 305 mg/L.
- JORC-compliant Estimate: The inferred resource estimate was recently upgraded from 0.5 Mt to 0.92 Mt of LCE at an average grade of 207 mg/L lithium, which now includes 0.44 million tonnes at an average grade of 221 mg/L lithium in the indicated category.
- Scoping Study: A scoping study was completed in September 2023 indicating a production of up to 20,000 tons per annum LCE for an operational life of more than 12 years. Other highlights include:
- Net revenues of US$2.5 billion
- IRR of 43.5 percent and post-tax NPV 8 of US$1.1 billion
- Additional Drilling: Once drilling at Laguna Verde is completed in 2024, CleanTech Lithium plans to commence further drilling at Viento Andino for a potential resource upgrade.
Llamara Lithium Project
The Llamara project is one of the largest greenfield basins in the Lithium Triangle, covering 605 square kilometers in the Pampa del Tamarugal, one of the largest basins in the Lithium Triangle. Historical exploration results indicate blue-sky potential, prompting the company to pursue additional exploration.
Project Highlights:
- Promising Historical Exploration: The asset has never been drilled; however, salt crust surface samples indicate up to 3,100 parts per million lithium. Additionally, historical geophysics lines indicate a large hypersaline aquifer. Both of these exploration results indicate potential for significant future discoveries.
- Close Proximity to Existing Operations: The Llamara project is near other known deposits:
- Atacama (SQM / Abarmale): 18,100 square kilometers
- Hombre (Muerto Livent): 4,000 square kilometers
- Pampa del Tamarugal (CleanTech): 17,150 square kilometers
Arenas Blancas
The project comprises 140 licences covering 377 sq km in the Salar de Atacama basin, a known lithium region with proven mineable deposits of 9.2 Mt and home to two of the world’s leading battery-grade lithium producers SQM and Albermarle. Following the granting of the exploration licences in 2024, the Cleantech Lithium is designing a work programme for the project
The Board
Steve Kesler - Executive Chairman and Interim CEO
Steve Kesler has 45 years of executive and board roles experience in the mining sector across all major capital markets including AIM. Direct lithium experience as CEO/director of European Lithium and Chile experience with Escondida and as the first CEO of Collahuasi, previously held senior roles at Rio Tinto and BHP.
Gordon Stein - Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Stein is a commercial CFO with over 30 years of expertise in the energy, natural resources and other sectors in both executive and non-executive director roles. As a chartered accountant, he has worked with start-ups to major companies, including board roles of six LSE companies.
Maha Daoudi - Independent Non-executive Director
Maha Daoudi has more than 20 years of experience holding several Board and senior-level positions across commodities, energy transition, finance and tech-related industries, including a senior role with leading commodity trader, Trafigura. Daoudi holds expertise in offtake agreements, developing international alliances and forming strategic partnerships.
Tommy McKeith - Independent Non-executive Director
Tommy McKeith is an experienced public company director and geologist with over 30 years of mining company leadership, corporate development, project development and exploration experience. He's held roles in an international mining company and across several ASX-listed mining companies. McKeith currently serves as non-executive director of Evolution Mining and as non-executive chairman of Arrow Minerals. Having worked in bulk, base and precious metals across numerous jurisdictions, including operations in Canada, Africa, South America and Australia, McKeith brings strategic insights to CTL with a strong focus on value creation.
Jonathan Morley-Kirk - Senior Independent Non-executive Director
Jonathan Morley-Kirk brings 30 years of experience, including 17 years in non-executive director roles with expertise in financial controls, audit, remuneration, capital raisings and taxation/structuring.
Lithium Brine’s Economic and Ecological Benefits Present Strong Case for Investors
From extraction to production, lithium brine deposits represent a significant competitive advantage for exploration and development companies. Compared to their hard-rock counterparts, lithium brine projects are regarded as lower-cash-cost operations with genuine scale, and are seen as more environmentally friendly deposits, largely owing to recent innovations in extraction technologies.
Combined with the right geographic characteristics and expertise, lithium brine projects are worth considering as an investment opportunity, especially if located in the USA due the US focus on the complete battery supply chain.
This is particularly true given the lithium market's recent focus on the geopolitics of supply and mounting production costs and declining lithium prices as well as a desire to capture the entire battery supply chain within one country. In fact, lower prices currently potentially create more upside for investors if they are considering counter cyclical investments, as the prevailing view is that lithium will be required for decades to come.
A critical resource for decarbonisation
As a key component in both rechargeable batteries and electric vehicles, lithium ranks among the most important resources in the world's pursuit of a more sustainable future.
A 2022 article from McKinsey & Company has predicted demand for the battery metal will reach between 3 to 4 million metric tons by 2030. The resource, notes McKinsey, is used in the production of nearly every single type of electric vehicle battery, as well as consumer electronics, energy storage and aerospace.
"Raw materials will be at the center of decarbonization efforts and electrification of the economy as we move from fossil fuels to wind and solar power generation, battery- and fuel-cell based electric vehicles and hydrogen production," the firm explains in another article. "No matter which decarbonization pathway we follow, there will be fundamental demand shifts — and these will change the metals and mining sector as we know it, creating new sources of value while shrinking others."
Although lithium supply still lags behind, McKinsey's outlook is optimistic. The organisation predicts that in addition to increasing the conventional lithium supply, the key to scaling the lithium industry to demand lies with direct lithium extraction (DLE). Through DLE, mining companies can simultaneously reduce production costs and decrease their environmental footprint.
By 2030, DLE lithium could account for more than 10 percent of supply, according to McKinsey.
Production potential of lithium brine resources
There are three primary types of lithium deposits — pegmatite, sedimentary and brine.
Pegmatitic lithium deposits, also known as hard-rock lithium deposits, are formed from coarse-grained, igneous magmatic rock. Lithium in these deposits is most commonly found in spodumene but can also occur in minerals such as lepidolite, petalite and amblygonite. Hard-rock lithium extraction is typically done via conventional open pit or underground mining.
Hard-rock lithium extraction tends to be quite expensive from an operating cost perspective. Typically, this is offset by the fact that hard-rock deposits have a higher concentration of the resource compared to other deposit types and usually require less capital to start operations. Unfortunately, the declining lithium price landscape, plummeting by more than 80 percent in 2023, makes hard-rock extraction less economically viable.
Sedimentary lithium represents something of a middle ground between pegmatitic lithium and lithium brine. Formed through the dissolution and gradual precipitation of lithium-bearing minerals in water, sedimentary lithium occurs in either lacustrine evaporates or clay deposits. Compared to pegmatitic lithium and lithium brine, sedimentary deposits are quite rare, accounting for only 8 percent of known lithium resources.
With that said, McDermitt Caldera — potentially the world's largest known lithium resource — primarily consists of lithium clay. Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC,NYSE:LAC) currently holds the largest deposit in the region, Thacker Pass, which contains roughly 13.7 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent. Construction of a shallow open-pit mine and processing facility on the deposit began in March 2023. However, due to legislative and regulatory challenges, it is not yet known when the mine will become operational.
Lastly, lithium brine deposits represent roughly 66 percent of global lithium resources. Though they typically contain lower concentrations of lithium than both sedimentary and pegmatitic deposits, brine deposits also tend to be considerably larger. It also benefits from significantly lower production costs compared to other types of deposits.
Continental saline desert basins represent the most common type of lithium brine deposit, with the majority found in the salt flats of Chile, Tibet, Argentina and China. Abandoned oilfields and orphan wells represent another compelling source of lithium brines.
While other deposits typically require extensive drilling and sampling to develop a resource estimate, all that's required to assess a brine deposit are a relatively small number of drill holes with lithium brines with an appropriate grade and flow rate. Lithium brine projects also require far less land than other lithium extraction methods, when using modern direct lithium extraction technology.
Traditional lithium brine production pumps lithium-containing highly saline groundwater (brine) into large evaporation reservoirs, where it sits for up to a year, with water evaporating and concentrating the lithium and other salts. Direct lithium extraction, on the other hand, applies a specialised sorbent or bead, separating out the lithium and then returning the groundwater to its source. This is not only significantly more cost-effective, but it also requires around 95 percent less space.
The end result is a process that has minimal impact on the environment compared to other techniques. Once a brine deposit is depleted, the mining company can tear down its infrastructure and return the area almost entirely to its natural state. This is an important consideration for a resource so tied to sustainability.
Lithium brine assets to keep on your radar
Given the prominence of lithium brine assets and the sharp downturn in alternative lithium production methods, it should come as little surprise that there are numerous companies primed for commercial lithium brine production. Below, we've listed three of the most promising for investors to keep an eye on.
Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM,ASX:LTM)
Formed from a recent merger between Livent and Allkem, Arcadium Lithium is one of the biggest players in not just DLE, but lithium production as a whole. Prior to the merger, Livent had already been using its own form of DLE for several decades, with multiple holdings throughout Argentina. Allkem, meanwhile, owned and operated the world-class Olaroz lithium carbonate project in Argentina, as well as several spodumene projects in Canada and Australia.
The vertically integrated company began trading on the NYSE on January 4 of this year.
QX Resources (ASX:QXR)
Based in Australia, QX Resources' primary focus is on the exploration and development of battery minerals.
The company maintains several hard-rock lithium assets in Western Australia, a strategic nickel sulphide investment in Sweden and a highly prospective lithium brine asset in the US. The brine project, known as Liberty Lithium, covers approximately 25,300 acres in California.
Notable for being one of the few large brine projects in the US, Liberty contains an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly with elevated lithium results of up to 215 milligrams per litre. Drilling and geophysics have confirmed multiple aquifers, and show that the basin is large and deep, mirroring the geological setting of Albemarle's (NYSE:ALB) nearby Silver Peak mine. Potential drilling is planned to intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin at higher grades.
Volt Lithium (TSXV:VLT,OTCQB:VLTLF)
Volt Lithium's most significant resource is the Rainbow Lake project. Situated in a depleted Alberta oilfield, the world-class deposit spans roughly 430,000 acres. The project also benefits from an extensive pre-existing infrastructure.
Late last year, Volt announced it had pioneered a new DLE technology capable of recovering up to 97 percent of lithium from oilfield brines with concentrations higher than 120 milligrams per litre — the precise concentration present in Rainbow Lake.
Investor takeaway
The sharp decline in lithium prices over the past year came as both a shock to investors and a blow to the economic viability of traditional hard-rock lithium deposits. Lithium brine projects offer a more economical and sustainable alternative, with projects operating at low costs and high margins. As such, mining companies with brine resources are well-positioned in the current market, representing a promising potential investment.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by QX Resources (ASX:QXR). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by QX Resources (ASX:QXR)in order to help investors learn more about the company. QX Resources (ASX:QXR) is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with QX Resources (ASX:QXR)and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Analyst report cites Metals Australia’s potential re-rating catalysts
In its recent coverage of Metals Australia Limited (ASX:MLS), Australian analyst firm Vested Equities’ has given Metals Australia a valuation of approximately 4.7 cents per share, reflecting a compelling proposition. This valuation, based on a comparative assessment of graphite peers and the intrinsic value of the Lac Rainy resource, does not yet account for the full potential of the company's expansive exploration portfolio, the Vested report indicates. With the anticipation of further exploration unlocking substantial value, Metals Australia presents an attractive investment opportunity with significant upside potential, it adds.
Metals Australia stands out as a formidable player in the battery minerals sector with its robust portfolio of exploration and development projects. Strategically situated in the premier mining jurisdictions of Quebec, Canada and Western Australia, MLS showcases a suite of projects rich in sought-after battery metals such as lithium and graphite. Amidst China's tightening graphite export controls, MLS's assets gain geostrategic importance, offering a non-Chinese source of premium battery-grade graphite crucial for the North American lithium-ion/EV battery market.
“Metals Australia Limited is strategically positioned to experience a re-rating of its share price, driven by a confluence of catalysts,” the report states, citing MLS's strategic positioning, resource base and proactive management team as collectively form a compelling investment narrative.
Report Highlights:
- The Lac Rainy project, a cornerstone of MLS's portfolio, boasts a JORC 2012 Mineral Resource of 13.3 million tons at 11.5 percent graphitic carbon. This includes a high-grade indicated resource and an inferred resource with significant economic potential confirmed by a completed scoping study. With recent contracts aimed at expanding and enhancing the resource, alongside plans for a flake graphite concentrate plant, the project's potential is yet to be fully tapped, promising substantial upside.
- Aggressive exploration programs for lithium and gold. The discovery of a new LCT pegmatite within the Corvette South Lithium trend in Quebec, parallels the significant findings by Patriot Battery. This, along with the gold prospects in the southeastern tenements and the lithium-bearing pegmatites in the Manindi project, highlight the company's dynamic exploration strategy. Furthermore, the acquisition of copper and gold tenements through Payne Gully Gold adds another layer of prospective value to the company's assets.
- The leadership of MLS, with the recent appointment of CEO Paul Ferguson, is poised to leverage extensive industry experience to accelerate the exploration and development activities. The company's financial health is robust, with cash reserves surpassing its market capitalization, indicating a strong financial position to sustain its ambitious growth plans.
Click here for the full report
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Expressions of Interest Submitted
Highlights:
- The Company's subsidiaries, Atacama Salt Lakes SpA, CLS Chile SpA and CleanTech Antofagasta SpA, have submitted RFIs to the Chilean Government in-line with the updated CEOL application procedure, part of the National Lithium Strategy.
- It is expected that the Chilean Government will release an update on the RFIs process on or around 9th July 2024, where the Government will elaborate on how projects are expected to move forward with the process leading to the award of a CEOL, a key contract required to becoming a new lithium producer in Chile subject to environmental impact assessments and possibly further consultation with local communities.
- RFIs have been submitted for CTL's two most advanced projects; Laguna Verde and Viento Andino (previously known as Francisco Basin) and three additional RFIs have been submitted for projects in partnership with other parties which are subject to confidentiality.
- The RFIs highlight the advanced progress CTL has made developing its projects based on using Direct Lithium Extraction, early and groundbreaking community engagement, and full alignment with Chile´s National Lithium Strategy.
- The name of the Company´s Francisco Basin project has been changed to Viento Andino, in line with the RFI submission, to highlight the project area is outside the area of a national park of similar name located in the basin.
- The award in due course of CEOLs will help CTL secure investment for the construction of the Projects thus contributing to the future supply of sustainable lithium from Chile.
Expressions of Interest Submitted
CleanTech Lithium submitted the Laguna Verde and Viento Andino Expressions of Interest ahead of the deadline of 17th June 2024 set by the Chilean government. The RFI process is for the Government to collate interest from all companies and review the suitability of developing a lithium project on all the salars in Chile that were identified as open for development. The Government will consider if consultation with local communities is needed before proceeding with the process to award a CEOL. CTL has maintained open dialogue with local communities since inception of its projects and signed a collaboration agreement with key local communities in December 2023, receiving their strong support for the development of CTL's sustainable lithium projects.
A third RFI submitted relates to the exploration licences CTL holds in the basin of the Salar de Atacama, which are significantly outside the salar margin, and the area designated as strategic under the National Lithium Strategy. This has been designated as the ´Arenas Blancas´ project. The Company has submitted a joint venture RFI with a private Chilean company with the combined licence area of the two companies having good prospectivity. The submission provides a compelling alternative for a sustainable lithium project in the region with a DLE based extraction-reinjection model that protects the hydrogeological balance of the subsurface aquifer and provides for innovative ways to work with the local community.
Two further RFIs have been submitted in joint venture with another party over salars that have been declared by the Government as open for lithium development. Details of these submissions remain, at this stage, confidential but if CEOLs are awarded for these an appropriate announcement will be made.
Project Name Change; Francisco Basin to Viento Andino
Francisco Basin has been CTL´s second priority project after the more advanced Laguna Verde project. The project is located in the vicinity of the Nevada Tres Cruces national park, which extends from the southern part of the Maricunga basin to the northern part of the Laguna del Negro Francisco basin, otherwise referred to as Francisco Basin. In March 2024, as part of the National Lithium Strategy, the Chilean Government further clarified that national parks would be protected from lithium development.
The Company has made the decision to change the name of the Francisco Basin Project to Viento Andino to remove any doubt as to which area the project covers and underlining that all previous exploration programmes and planned works are undertaken outside of the protected area and additionally applying a buffer zone.
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
cleantech@celicourt.uk
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Daniel Fox-Davies
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional extraction processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com
Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation
High Grade Gold Trenching Program and Reassessment of Shuttered Gold Mines – Central Queensland
QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) announces a new program of trenching to extend known high grade gold mineralisation at Big Red Project, where prior trenching including mineralised widths of 9m @ 5.9g/t Au. The trenching is an initial phase, prior to drilling, as part of a plan of reassessment around potentially reopening closed open pit gold mines and further drill targets with the aim of future gold production scenarios.
- A follow-up trenching program has been planned at the Big Red Gold Project, Queensland.
- Previous trenching at Big Red returned high grade gold results including 9m @ 5.9g/t Au, with gold mineralisation remaining open along strike.
- Interpreted strike length over Big Red currently exceeds 450m with probable further concealed extensions beneath sandy loam surficial cover.
- The Company’s Gold projects are located in the Drummond Basin in central Queensland – an under- developed region with a long history of ongoing gold mining region with an endowment of over 8.5 million ounces.
- A reassessment of two shuttered open pit gold mines within QXRs ground has commenced as these mines were last operated when the gold price was less than A$500/oz.
- QXR has numerous gold and copper-gold targets which will be developed towards further drilling leading to potential production scenarios with updated permitting guidelines.
Gold trenching is planned to extend current high grade gold results in trenches at the Disney-Big Red Project (ASX announcement 1 Nov 2021). Two elongate gold anomalous zones were defined over 650m and may extend up to 1200m long. Best historic trench results from hard rock at the base of trenches at Big Red were:
- Trench 1 - 9m @ 5.9 g/t Au within a mineralised zone 35m wide. Large zone 80m @1.2 g/t Au
- Trench 2- 3m @ 2.2 g/t Au within a mineralised zone 13m wide. Large zone 28m @ 1.8 g/t Au
- Trench 4 - 2m @ 23 g/t Au with a mineralised zone 7m wide. Large zone 32m @ 1.7 g/t Au
These results produced a drill ready target, but that drill program was delayed twice due to weather and soft ground (ASX announcement 13 July 2021, 31 April 2022). Further trenching is planned to extend the current zone of high-grade gold mineralisation prior to a drilling program over a number of shallow targets. The Company believes the potential of Big Red may be similar to nearby Twin Hills deposit with 1.0Moz (23.1Mt@1.5g/t Au) incl 49m @5.2g/tAu and Lone Sister 0.48Moz (12.5Mt@1.2g/t Au) incl. 28m @45.2g/t Au (c.f. ASX:GBZ announcement 5 Dec 2022, 28 Apr 2023, 9 Jun 2023)
Reassessment of Open Pit Gold Mines
A reassessment of the potential of past open pit gold mines is underway. The two open cut mines, Belyando and Lucky Break, were closed when gold was less than A$500/oz. Drilling data by QXR and previous explorers shows potential exists for down dip extensions to known gold mineralised zones and parallel features, as well as extensions along strike.
QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: “QXR has excellent potential for a gold discovery at Big Red in Queensland, which will be followed-up in the planned trenching program and followed later by a drill program, previously delayed due to inclement weather. Nearby closed open pit gold mines were operating at much lower gold prices and show potential for future production as part of a reassessment of their potential.”
Next Steps
Trenching
A new program of trenching at Big Red Project (Disney) is an initial phase to extend two north-east trending elongate zones previously encountered in QXR trenches with high grade gold results occurring over a strike length of 650 metres. The zones may potentially be up to 1200m long based on past soil sampling and geophysics (magnetic low zones within magnetic highs). Mineralised widths included 9m @ 5.9 g/t Au in trenches (ASX announcement 1 Nov 2021, 16 Feb 2022). Quartz breccias show textures similar to gold producing zones elsewhere in the region.
Figure 1: Big Red (Red Dog) Project –Past trenches; quartz breccias; area of past trenches (yellow rectangle) and planned extensions (orange rectangle)
Drill targets
Revised drill targets will be generated from the trenching results, merged with geophysical data. These results produced a drill ready target, but that drill program was delayed twice due to weather and soft ground (ASX announcement 13 July 2021, 31 April 2022).
Resource models
Updated resource modelling for Belyando and Lucky Break have been commissioned. Both mines show potential exists for down dip extensions to known gold mineralised zones and parallel features, as well as extensions along strike.
Background
QXR holds nearly 100,000 hectares of leases in the Drummond Basin of central Queensland – an under- developed region with a long history of ongoing gold mining region with an endowment of over 8.5 million ounces (1). Gold mineralisation is largely related to intrusives into the region with the largest producer – Pajingo (ex-Newmont) having produced 3.4 Moz since 1986 and was instrumental in the creation of gold miner Evolution when they purchased the mine from Newmont (Newcrest).
The QXR leases show potential for epithermal gold and porphyry related copper gold deposits and include two historical open pit gold mines, Belyando and Lucky Break, that were last producing when the gold price was under A$500/oz. QXR holds 85,800 Ha of exploration leases on a 100% basis and 11,500 Ha (70%QXR) in a JV with private company, Zamia Resources.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from QX Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited (ASX: BMM) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited (‘BMM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BMM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 27 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Balkan Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Balkan Mining and Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.