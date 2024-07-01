Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Infini Resources Limited

Stunning High Grade Uranium Soil Results at Portland Creek

Maiden soil sampling assays uncover Uranium grades beyond laboratory detection limit

Infini Resources Ltd (ASX: I88, “Infini” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce its maiden field sampling assay results at its highly prospective and 100% owned Portland Creek Uranium Project in Newfoundland, Canada. The return of these material assay results follows the completion of the Company’s maiden exploration program (Figure 1 and refer to ASX announcement 28 May 2024).

Highlights

Infini’s CEO, Charles Armstrong said: “These first pass soils are nothing short of outstanding and represent some of the highest uranium soil grades returned globally. To see such consistent and high- grade mineralisation within soil sampling across ~235m x 100m, which sits within a ~3.2km radiometric corridor is remarkable and suggests we may be very close to a potential discovery here at Portland Creek. The high-grade soils are proximal to highly anomalous biogeochemical and boulder rock samples, further increasing our confidence in this remarkable uranium asset. We might be onto something of significant scale here. Right now, we await the follow-up assay results from these ‘ore grade’ soil samples to determine how high they really are, in addition to planning fieldwork to sample the unexplored radon gas anomalies at the property.”

Figure 1 The Talus Uranium Prospect depicting the location of the incredibly high-grade soil samples. Note: surface geochemistry is highly coincidental with the large existing anomalous radiometric corridor.

Soil Sampling Results

A total of 75 soils were taken in east-west traverse lines through known radiometric anomalism except for one area surrounding a historical radon gas anomaly. This area was identified as anomalous during spectrometer line traverses and infill samples on tight ~25m spacings where terrain allowed. Two uranium soil anomalies have been identified running in north-south orientations at the Talus prospect. High grade anomaly one (Figure 2 and Appendix 1 Table 1) is ~235m x 100m with a peak value of >11,792 ppm U3O8 (above LOD) and anomaly two is ~165m long with a peak value of 284 ppm U3O8. These findings are even more significant given the average background reading in soils is only ~8 ppm U3O8 (peak anomaly - 1474 times background).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Infini Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)

Boss Energy: Multi-mine Uranium Producer in Australia and the US


Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)

Boss Energy Limited


GTI Energy

GTI Energy


Cameco Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) released its 2023 Sustainability Report today. The report communicates the sustainability initiatives and key metrics that demonstrate Cameco's progress to date and the continual advancement of our sustainability reporting.

"Our vision is to energize a clean-air world. As the world seeks to decarbonize, we also want to do our part and be an active partner in the fight against climate change. I am proud of the steps we have taken to reduce our carbon footprint, focus on environmental protection, and make our workplace more supportive and reflective of the communities where we live and work," Cameco President and CEO Tim Gitzel said.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

GTI Energy

ISR Uranium Specialist Appointed to Board

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that experienced Denver based ISR uranium technical and executive leader, Mr Matt Hartmann has been appointed to the Board.

Laramide Resources Announces Voting Results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in Toronto .

Laramide Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. Each of those matters is set out in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting, which is available at www.laramide.com .

A total of 109,422,199 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. as follows:

(i)  election of all management nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company;

(ii)  appointment of RSM Canada LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.

Each of the five director nominees listed in the information circular for the 2024 Meeting was elected as a director of Laramide Resources to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. This includes new director John Mays who replaces Scott Patterson who did not stand for re-election.

Nominee

Shares Voted For (#)

Shares Against (#)

John Booth

73,037,320

24,971,361

Marc Henderson

90,698,862

7,309,819

Jacqueline Allison

89,780,459

8,228,222

Raffi Babikian

89,575,862

8,432,819

John Mays

89,780,862

8,227,819

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the meeting is filed on SEDAR.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mr. Patterson for his valuable service to the Company," said John Booth , Chair, Board of Directors, Laramide Resources. "We are excited to welcome Mr. Mays who brings exceptional technical knowledge of in-situ recovery of uranium and will help guide Laramide as the demand for uranium to fuel nuclear power and a clean energy future continues to increase."

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States . The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine life of 13 years. Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project. An NI 43-101 PEA study completed in 2023 has described an in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal , in Lisbon Valley, Utah .

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/26/c1557.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×