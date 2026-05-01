Stryker to participate in the Bank of America Securities 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Stryker to participate in the Bank of America Securities 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at the Encore at Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Representing the company will be Spencer Stiles, President and Chief Operating Officer, Jason Beach, Vice President, Group Chief Financial Officer, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Nick Mead, Vice President, Investor Relations. Their presentation is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible on Stryker's website at www.stryker.com, and it will be archived on the Investor Relations page.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:
Nick Mead, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or nick.mead@stryker.com

For media inquiries:
Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Stryker CorporationSYKnyse:syk:us
SYK
The Conversation (0)
Stryker Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lexaria Bioscience Launches Ongoing Investor Video Series to Expand Shareholder Communications

Northisle Announces the Passing of Chairman Dale Corman

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement

Excalibur Expands Rangefront Target with Additional Claims

Related News

graphite investing

Metals Australia Fast-Tracks US$2 Billion Quebec Graphite Refinery

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement

precious metals investing

Excalibur Expands Rangefront Target with Additional Claims

energy investing

Despatch of Prospectus and Offer Open

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

precious metals investing

Entitlement Offer

battery metals investing

Transformational Recapitalisation to Fund Pathway to FID