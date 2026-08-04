Strathmore Prioritizes Agate Project Mineral Resource Development

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (CSE: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) (FSE: TO3) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce plans to advance the Agate uranium project in Wyoming's prolific Shirley Basin District, which is home to the newest constructed and operated ISR operation in the state of Wyoming. Agate sits adjacent to projects held by Cameco and UEC and lies 5 miles from UR-Energy's newly built satellite in-situ recovery (ISR) operation. Mineralization at Agate is shallow (20-150 feet), largely below the water table, and ideally suited for low-cost ISR recovery.
With escalating drilling, labor, and reclamation costs, Strathmore will concentrate on mineral defining efforts and development at its Agate property. With UR Energy now in production mode nearby, we hope that by concentrating work at Agate, we will be able to advance that property on a potential production path in an accelerated manner. Strathmore is progressing the Agate permitting process with the necessary field studies (floral, faunal, cultural) towards the completion and submittal of a Plan of Operation with US Bureau of Land Management and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. As part of this shift towards prioritizing the Agate project, Strathmore has elected to postpone the purely exploratory work at the Beaver Rim project slated to begin this week. By advancing the Agate project in the Shirley Basin production center, Strathmore will be better positioned to take advantage of the ever-growing demand for uranium in the United States and across the world.
About the Agate Property
The Agate property consists of 124 wholly owned lode mining claims covering ~2,560 acres. Uranium mineralization is contained in classic Wyoming-type roll fronts within the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone. Historically, 53 million pounds of uranium were mined in Shirley Basin, including from open-pit, underground, and the first commercial in-situ recovery operation in the USA during the 1960s. At the property, the uranium mineralization is shallow, from 20 to approximately 150 feet deep, much of which appears below the water table and likely amenable to in-situ recovery. Kerr McGee Corporation, the largest US uranium mining company at the time, completed extensive drilling across the greater project area in the 1970s, delineating areas of historical resources and potential mineralization. Strathmore has completed 294 holes during the 2023-26 drilling programs, including installation of five monitor wells for groundwater studies and recovery of core for chemical assays and XRF analysis at the University of Wyoming.
About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. Strathmore is focused on discovering uranium deposits in Wyoming, and has three permitted uranium projects including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.
Cautionary Statement: "Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release".
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been Reviewed and Approved on behalf of the Company by Terrence A. Osier, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Strathmore Plus Uranium, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
This news release may refer to neighboring properties in which Strathmore Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighboring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's Agate Property.
Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Telephone: 1 888 882 8177
Email: info@strathmoreplus.com
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO
Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.
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