Strathmore Expands Agate Project With Strategic Claim Staking

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (CSE: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of the Agate Project with the addition of 24 staked mining claims. Agate is in the Shirley Basin Uranium District, central Wyoming, a burgeoning In-situ uranium producing area.

Wyoming is the leading uranium producer in the U.S., with over 70 years of mining and over 250m lbs. of uranium produced. Cameco, Energy Fuels, UEC, UR-Energy and Encore all have development projects in the Shirley Basin and Gas Hills area of Wyoming.

The Strathmore claims were staked to the north of the currently permitted Agate exploration area, where Kerr-McGee Corporation historically explored in the 1970s, defining several mineralized trends. Strathmore's technical team will be using Kerr-Mcee's historical data to pinpoint 2026 drilling. This summer's drill program continued to expand the Agate mineralization, with mineralization open in all directions. Strathmore's Agate Property benefits from mineralization that extends from adjacent lands formerly operated by major historic producers such as Kerr McGee, Getty, and Utah International/Pathfinder Mines.

John DeJoia, PGeo, commented, "Momentum continues to build at Agate. Our land position is expanding on the strength of highly successful exploration, with 95% of drill holes intersecting mineralization. These results-combined with activity on neighboring properties and UR-Energy's initiation of plant construction-further validate our expectations for the Agate property. Located in a premier ISR district, Agate is yielding mineralization that aligns with a proven development and production model."

2025 Highlights:

  • Exploration Drilling: in 2025, Strathmore completed 45 drill holes, including 5 cored holes on the Project. The drilling expanded the northern, lower sand trend by over 1,200 feet east, resulting in an open-ended (west-to-east) trend nearly 1 mile in length. In addition, the drilling expanded the southern, middle sand trend by 500 feet to nearly 1,300 feet in length (open-ended to the south and north). The 2026 drilling will target expanding the northern trend east into untested ground, and the southern trend further north where it could merge with the area of the northern trend resulting in the potential for multiple layers of mineralization.
  • Expansion of Project Area: Strathmore staked an additional 39 mining claims on the Project, including the 24 claims reported above. The Company now wholly owns 124 claims at Agate, totaling ~2,560 acres. The new claims will be incorporated into the area currently permitted.
  • University of Wyoming Study: UW continued their geophysical and groundwater studies at the Project over the past year. The University of Wyoming received an additional US$120,000 to expand their research for more ground at the Project and to test deeper uranium mineralized deposits, including at Strathmore's Beaver Rim Project located in the Gas Hills Uranium District in Wyoming.

2026 Planned Activities:

  • Permitted Area to Explore: in 2026, the Company plans to initiate the current Drill Notice to a Plan of Operation (POO). The plan will allow for additional drilling beyond the current 5-acre disturbance permitted under the current Drill Notice. Studies to advance the POO will include floral, fauna, archaeology, paleontology, surface waters, etc. The Company is permitted to drill up to 50 holes this spring under the current Drill Notice.
  • Core Studies: UW is currently studying the core recovery in 2025 to complement their groundwater analyses. The Company intends to chemically assay core this winter 2026 using a third-party independent laboratory. The results of the assays will be compared to gamma logging results for equilibrium comparisons of gamma vs chemical results.
  • Technical Report: in winter 2026, the Company plans to initiate a technical report on the Agate Project, discussing the geological setting, groundwater, the exploration potential from additional drilling, and a possible mineral resource estimate based on Strathmore's drilling in 2023-25 and available historical drill results from the Kerr-McGee gamma log files.

About the Agate Property

The Agate property consists of 124 wholly owned lode mining claims covering ~2,560 acres. Uranium mineralization is contained in classic Wyoming-type roll fronts within the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone. Historically, 53 million pounds of uranium were mined in Shirley Basin, including from open-pit, underground, and the first commercial in-situ recovery operation in the USA during the 1960s. At the property, the uranium mineralization is shallow, from 20 to approximately 150 feet deep, much of which appears below the water table and likely amenable to in-situ recovery. Kerr McGee Corporation, the largest US uranium mining company at the time, drilled at least 650 holes across the project area in the 1970s, delineating several targets of potential mineralization. Strathmore completed 245 holes during the 2023-25 drilling programs, including installation of five monitor wells for groundwater studies and recovery of core for chemical assays and XRF analysis at the University of Wyoming.

Stock Option Cancellations

The Company also announces that it has cancelled an aggregate of 894,320 incentive stock options previously granted to officers and directors. The cancellations were made in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. Strathmore is focused on discovering uranium deposits in Wyoming, and has three permitted uranium projects including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Cautionary Statement: "Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release".

Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.
Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Telephone: 1 888 882 8177
Email: info@strathmoreplus.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

