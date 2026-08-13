Strathmore Announces Change in Board of Directors

Strathmore Announces Change in Board of Directors

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (CSE: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) (FSE: TO3) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") announces that Mr. Marion Loomis has stepped down as a Director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Loomis will now serve on the Strathmore advisory board.

Dev Randhawa, CEO of Strathmore, stated, "We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Mr. Loomis for his contributions during his tenure as a director. We look forward to his input and expertise in his advisory role as Strathmore moves forward with their project in the Shirley Basin."

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.
Strathmore is a Wyoming-focused uranium exploration company with three projects, Agate, (Shirley Basin), Beaver Rim,(Gas Hills) and Night Owl. Strathmore has completed exploration drilling on each of the properties. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium mineralization in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical and recent drilling data.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.
Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Telephone: 1 888 882 8177
Email: info@strathmoreplus.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

Neither CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309450

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.SUU:CCtsxv:suubattery metals investing
SUU:CC
The Conversation (0)
Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

None Keep Reading...
Apex Resources Receives TSX Venture Exchange Acceptance to Grant of Option to Tungsten Reserve Corp. to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in the Jersey-Emerald Project in BC

Apex Resources Receives TSX Venture Exchange Acceptance to Grant of Option to Tungsten Reserve Corp. to Explore and Mine Tungsten Zones in the Jersey-Emerald Project in BC

Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX,OTC:SLMLF) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange acceptance in respect of the mining option agreement (the "OptionAgreement") with Tungsten Reserve Corp. (formerly, Fortress Strategic Metals Corp.)... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0058 to R-0060 with Intercepts Including 43.86% Fe2O3, 6.10% TiO2, 0.317% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador and Adds to Its Advisory Board

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0058 to R-0060 with Intercepts Including 43.86% Fe2O3, 6.10% TiO2, 0.317% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador and Adds to Its Advisory Board

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0058, -0059, and -0060 completed in 2026 as part of its... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Announces Follow on Equity Analyst Coverage by Alphabridge Group with Outperform Rating

SAGA Metals Announces Follow on Equity Analyst Coverage by Alphabridge Group with Outperform Rating

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce that it has received follow on equity analyst coverage by Alphabridge Group Inc. ("Alphabridge"), a... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Executes Property Sale Agreement for the North Wind Iron Ore Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Executes Property Sale Agreement for the North Wind Iron Ore Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company") , a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the execution of a Property Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") with Orion Iron Ore Ltd. ("Orion"), an... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Mobilizes Camp Construction Ahead of Drilling at Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Mobilizes Camp Construction Ahead of Drilling at Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to confirm the mobilization of crews, equipment, and all necessary supplies to site, along with the establishment... Keep Reading...
QEM to Proceed with Acquisition

QEM to Proceed with Acquisition

QEM Limited (QEM:AU) has announced QEM to Proceed with AcquisitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Magnetic Surveys Completed across Swedish Cu-Au Portfolio

Drilling Commencing at Feather Cap

New Found Gold Files Second Quarter 2026 Financial Statements

MAYFAIR GOLD REPORTS Q2 2026 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Related News

agriculture investing

Magnetic Surveys Completed across Swedish Cu-Au Portfolio

base metals investing

Drilling Commencing at Feather Cap

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Files Second Quarter 2026 Financial Statements

precious metals investing

MAYFAIR GOLD REPORTS Q2 2026 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

rare earth investing

Energy Fuels Secures Shareholder Votes for ASM Acquisition

oil and gas investing

Kojo Orgle: Why Investors Shouldn't Ignore Oil Market Fundamentals

oil and gas investing

Potential Oil & Gas Drilling Contractors Assess Drill Sites with Enercam Management on Block VIII, Cambodia