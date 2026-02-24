StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Management and Director Changes

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX,OTC:STRXF) ("StrategX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Stephen Brohman, CPA, CA, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as Corporate Secretary effective immediately.

"We are pleased to have Stephen take on an expanded role on the StrategX leadership team at a pivotal stage in our development," said Darren Bahrey, CEO of StrategX Elements. "Stephen's depth of experience in capital markets, public company reporting, and resource-sector finance will further strengthen our financial stewardship and position us to execute effectively as we advance our critical minerals strategy."

The Company also announces that Ryan McEachern has stepped down as Director, Corporate Secretary, Chief Operating Officer and Interim President of the Company. Mr. McEachern has played an important role in advancing StrategX's exploration strategy, corporate development initiatives, and operational groundwork during a formative period for the Company. Mr. McEachern will continue to work with StrategX in a non-executive consulting capacity to support ongoing exploration programs and strategic initiatives.

About StrategX
StrategX is a Canadian exploration company focused on discovering energy transition metals in northern Canada. The Company is currently advancing multiple high-potential targets for critical minerals and graphite on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. With a first-mover advantage in a significantly underexplored region, StrategX offers investors a unique opportunity to participate in multiple discoveries and the development of new critical mineral districts vital to the global energy transition.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Darren G. Bahrey
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Natalie Dolphin
natalie@strategXcorp.com

For additional information, please visit the Company's website www.strategXcorp.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements to be inaccurate. Some of these factors are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285028

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

