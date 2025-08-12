Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Download the PDF here.

rapid critical metalsrll:auau:rllbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
RLL:AU
The Conversation (0)
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Greenland Lithium Pegmatite Field Significantly Expanded by Brunswick Exploration

Greenland Lithium Pegmatite Field Significantly Expanded by Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announced that it has identified the country's largest spodumene pegmatite trend. The discovery of multiple new spodumene-bearing pegmatites significantly expands the Ivisaartoq lithium pegmatite field, which was discovered last year on the Nuuk license. This major trend now extends over a strike length of approximately 2 kilometres.

"The discovery of this two-kilometre by three-hundred-metre area of spodumene bearing dykes is a testament to BRW's systematic and efficient approach," said Killian Charles, BRW's President and CEO. "I would like to personally thank the BRW team, Xploration Services Greenland A/S, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, and the Greenland Mineral Resource Authority for their dedication and support."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Acquisition of Silver Extraction Technology

Acquisition of Silver Extraction Technology

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Acquisition of Silver Extraction Technology

Download the PDF here.

Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone

Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone

Download the PDF here.

SAGA Metals Releases Corporate Video Produced by Pinnacle Digest and Provides a Comprehensive Summary of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada

SAGA Metals Releases Corporate Video Produced by Pinnacle Digest and Provides a Comprehensive Summary of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the release of its corporate video, produced by Pinnacle Digest, providing an overview of the Company as well as highlighting the key characteristics and developments of the Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron (Ti-V-Fe) Project in Labrador, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide

Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide

Download the PDF here.

Castle Launches Extensive Auger Drilling Campaign at Kandia

Castle Launches Extensive Auger Drilling Campaign at Kandia

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Castle Launches Extensive Auger Drilling Campaign at Kandia

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Aircore Drilling Commences at Cosmopolitan and Altona South

SVN-SDN-14 PTSD Programme - Positive pre-clinical results with three high-performing candidates advancing to in vivo studies

Troy Minerals Files Technical Report for the Maiden Inferred Resource Estimate for High-Purity Silica at Table Mountain Project, BC

Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Aircore Drilling Commences at Cosmopolitan and Altona South

Gold Investing

Keith Weiner: Gold, Silver in Bull Markets — Here's What's Different This Time

Base Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Gold Investing

China-Linked Gold Syndicates Driving Toxic Mining Boom in Indonesia: Report

cleantech investing

Troy Minerals Files Technical Report for the Maiden Inferred Resource Estimate for High-Purity Silica at Table Mountain Project, BC

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Base Metals Investing

Financing Update and AGM Date

×