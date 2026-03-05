Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Stratasys' audited annual financial statements for 2025, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov , as well as via the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.stratasys.com/financial-information . The Company will deliver a hard copy of its 2025 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge to its shareholders, upon request to Yonah Lloyd, Chief Communications Officer and Vice President - Investor Relations, at Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com .

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com , the Stratasys blog , X/Twitter, LinkedIn , or Facebook . Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys' websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys Investor Relations
Yonah Lloyd
Chief Communications Officer and VP Investor Relations
Yonah.lloyd@stratasys.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

