Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Aemetis, Inc. Q3 2025

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX). Aemetis' third-quarter results underscore a strengthening Dairy RNG platform supported by CARB pathway approvals, incremental digesters, and favorable policy momentum. Twelve operating digesters produced 114,000 MMBtu in the quarter and generated about $4.0M of revenue, with biogas sales fully monetizing seven newly approved LCFS pathways. Revenue was $59.2M, up $7M sequentially on India OMC orders and firmer California ethanol pricingvolumes. Aemetis signed equipment and installation contracts totaling $57M year-to-date across dairy RNG and the MVR project. Capacity is currently expected to reach 550,000 MMBtus by year end and is expected to further increase to 1.0M MMBtus by FY27. Monetization avenues on energy production now include sale of RNG molecules, D3 RINs, and Section 45Z production tax credits, providing multiple levers for recurring cash generation.
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.
Key Takeaways:
- Revenue was $59.2M in 3Q25, up $7.0M from 2Q25, supported by stronger California ethanol margins and $14.5M of India biodiesel sales.
- Dairy RNG generated about $4.0M of revenue on 114,000 MMBtu from 12 operating digesters, with fully monetized CARB LCFS pathways and an initial ~$20M sale of 45Z and 48 credits planned starting in 4Q25.
- Cash increased to $5.6M at quarter end as Aemetis advanced a $30M MVR project at Keyes expected to add roughly $32M of annual cash flow and improve long term plant economics.
Click image above to view full announcement.
About Stonegate
Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.
Contacts:
Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com
Source: Stonegate, Inc.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274514