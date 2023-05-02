Forward Water Technologies Announces Completion of Technology License with FUJIFILM Corporation

Alpha Lithium Nears Completion of Pilot Plant at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company "), a company with two substantial lithium assets in the Salta region of Argentina and over $35 million of cash on hand, is pleased to report that construction of the Company's 120 tonne per annum ("tpa") pilot plant is nearing completion and is expected to commence test production of high-quality lithium carbonate ("Li 2 CO 3 ") in Q2Q3 2023.

The pilot plant has the potential to utilize brine from both the 27,500-hectare Tolillar Salar and the Company's 5,000-hectare asset in nearby Salar del Hombre Muerto.

Construction on the modular pilot plant is more than 50% complete. The on-site module of the plant will initially house the Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") section and the second module will house industry standard lithium processing equipment: carbonation, ion exchange, filters and dryers, and will be located in the city of Salta. The second module will continue to operate in Salta until the process and systems have been fully calibrated, after which, the module will be moved onsite to operate at altitude on the salar.

The objective of the pilot plant is to demonstrate that Alpha's promising laboratory DLE results can be repeated and maintained under industrial pilot conditions. The pilot plant will also provide the Company with important data upon which to base the technical and economic assumptions for use in economic analyses. Ausenco Limited ("Ausenco") has been engaged to assess the economic assumptions and viability of Alpha's proposed 50,000 tpa commercial plant (see January 9, 2023 news release ).

The pilot plant has been designed with complete flexibility to assess the effectiveness of variable operating parameters and conditions, such as flow rates, pressures, temperatures, and chemical additives. This flexibility within the plant will allow operators to inform and refine the design of the Company's planned 50,000 tonnes/year ("tpa") lithium carbonate plant.

Brad Nichol, President and CEO of Alpha, commented, "Visitors to Tolillar Salar one year ago would not recognize the salar today. With five drilling rigs operating for the last several months, we now have twenty-four wells drilled on the northern part of property. We have completed 160 VES points and have a comprehensive understanding of the hydrogeological model." Nichol added, "Constructing a pilot plant to test our promising DLE lab results at scale and under salar conditions is now considerably complete."

Of the approximately twenty active lithium projects in Argentina, Tolillar Salar enjoys the unique position as the only salar with a single owner. Alpha is in an extremely rare position with Tolillar Salar, which creates shareholder value in multiple respects.

All operations and assets of the Company are in Argentina and are fully managed by Alpha Lithium Argentina SA ("Alpha SA") utilizing local employees and consultants. Neither Alpha, nor Alpha SA, have any operations or assets in Canada.

Since initiating the first steps of an exploration program in 2020, Alpha SA has drilled more than 20 wellbores in Tolillar Salar, constructed an in-house brine chemistry research laboratory, developed a proprietary Lithium Carbonate production process, started construction of a pilot plant, and employed dozens of highly skilled Argentinian technologists, engineers, geologists, geophysicists and chemists, in addition to several students, accounting, managerial and HR professionals. The Company is grateful for, and reliant upon, the significantly large Argentinian team that has proven instrumental at generating value for shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Alpha Lithium CORPORATION

"Brad Nichol"

Brad Nichol
President, CEO and Director

For more information:
Alpha Lithium Investor Relations
Tel: +1 844 592 6337
relations@alphalithium.com
www.alphalithium.com

About Alpha Lithium (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1)

Alpha Lithium is a team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto Salars. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina's last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned "Lithium Triangle". In Hombre Muerto, we continue to expand our 5,000+ hectare (12,570 acres) foothold in one of the world's highest quality, longest producing, lithium salars. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Orocobre Limited, Galaxy Lithium, Livent Corporation, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.


Alpha Lithium Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company (the " Board ") has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan (the " Rights Plan ") pursuant to a shareholder rights plan agreement entered into with Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as rights agent (the " Rights Agent ") dated February 14, 2023 (the " Effective Date ").

  • Sustainable supply supports the Company's planned 50,000 tpa LCE production facility
  • Fresh water discovery is key competitive advantage compared to other lithium brine salars in the region

 Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company with two substantial, undeveloped lithium assets in the Salta region of Argentina, is pleased to report that an independent fresh water recharge study (the "Study") on its 100% owned Tolillar Salar asset has confirmed the on-site fresh water source is more than sufficient to support the Company's planned 50,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") lithium chemicals production facility.

The preliminary Study, initiated eight months ago, indicates that the fresh water aquifer located within the Tolillar Salar mining tenements can sustainably support 5,109,279 m 3 /year (583 m 3 /hour) of fresh water withdrawals, without affecting the fresh water reserves in this sector of the basin. Sustainable exploitation of the fresh water aquifer requires that the net outflows ("Exploitation") are greater than the net inflows ("Recharge").

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company with two large, undeveloped lithium assets in the Salta region of Argentina, is pleased to report that it has received licenses to commence exploration operations on its properties in the Salar del Hombre Muerto ("Hombre Muerto") in Argentina.

The Company is already performing the mandatory health and safety checks of the rig and crew on the initial drilling rig, which it expects to mobilize to commence drilling before the end of this month. Alpha has secured a second drilling rig, which is s expected to join the ongoing operation as soon as possible in 2023.

-- Recent drill results drive decision to increase
proposed plant capacity by 25% to 50,000 tpa

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company focused on the development of over 27,500 hectares of what may be the last, 100% owned, undeveloped lithium salar in the Salta region of Argentina, is pleased to report that after an extensive review and selection process, Australian-based Ausenco Limited ("Ausenco") has been selected to undertake a Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") of a proposed 50,000 tonneyear high-purity lithium carbonate production plant in Tolillar salar.

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company has adopted an advance notice policy (the " Policy ") in connection with the nomination process for the Company's directors. The Policy will be presented to shareholders for ratification and approval at the next shareholder meeting of the Company.

The purpose of the Policy is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with a clear framework for nominating directors of the Company. The Policy establishes a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual general or special meeting of shareholders and sets out the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form in order for any director nominee to be eligible for election at any annual or special meeting of shareholders.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that it has signed a binding purchase and sale agreement with Global Energy Metals Corp. ("GEMC", TSXV: GEMC) for GEMC to acquire the Company's remaining 15% interest in the Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box mineral properties (the "Properties") in Nevada (the "Transaction").

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

Upon closing of the Transaction (the "Closing"), consideration for the purchase of the Properties will be paid to Nevada Sunrise in the form of 2,500,000 common shares of GEMC (the "Consideration Shares"). Closing is planned to occur on or before June 30, 2023 , subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and the satisfaction of certain other conditions. In addition to a regulatory 4-month hold period, Nevada Sunrise has agreed to additional voluntary hold periods with respect to the Consideration Shares, which will vest in four tranches over a 12-month period from their date of issuance.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in gold, copper and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with Copaur Minerals Inc.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the results and outcomes of the Company's exploration activities and future exploration plans at its projects; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months ending December 31 , 2022,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/02/c6534.html

Victory Completes Successful Drill Program on Its Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada

Victory Completes Successful Drill Program on Its Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada

  • Onsite geological assessment indicates significantly expanded the area and thickness of the targeted claystone sequences of the Esmeralda Formation at Smokey Lithium
  • The drill program included 4 holes, with a combined total of 1966.5 feet of drilling
  • The project area and surrounding lands show strong lithium mineralization with the Esmeralda Formation at surface. When combined with the highly encouraging results from Victory's first round drilling (completed in 2022) the project area is highly prospective

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company's exploration team has completed its 2023 spring drill program, drilling at a total of 1966.5 feet over 4 holes, cores from which have been assembled and sent for assay

Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President, and CEO noted: "Our team has reviewed the onsite findings and have determined that this drill program moved the project from an early-stage project towards an advanced stage project."

Uranium Energy Corp Files S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its World-Class Roughrider Project in Saskatchewan, Canada

  • Total Roughrider Project resources are 27.8 million lbs. U 3 O 8 in 389,000 tonnes grading 3.25% U 3 O 8 in the Indicated category and 36.0 million lbs. U 3 O 8 in 359,000 tonnes grading 4.55% U 3 O 8 in the Inferred category (Table 1).
  • Following the acquisition of the Roughrider Project in 2012, Rio Tinto completed additional delineation and geotechnical drilling during 2012 through 2016, further delineating the Far East Zone and increasing the confidence level of the resources. This new TRS resource is based on 665 diamond drillholes completed to date by Hathor Exploration Limited ("Hathor") and Rio Tinto for a total of approximately 228,180 meters of drilling on the Project.
  • For consistency in approach and to leverage existing technical knowledge of the Project, UEC has completed this TRS resource report with the team at SRK Consulting, building on their excellent technical knowledge and experience with the Project. Most of the gain in indicated resources comes from the Far East Zone that was not previously disclosed by Hathor.
  • The next steps for the Project by UEC will be to commission an Initial Assessment economic study and complete further delineation drilling to upgrade the current inferred resources to indicated.
  • The Project has access to all-weather roads and power infrastructure. There is an airport accessible to the public at Points North Landing 6 km from the deposit area.
  • UEC's attributed resources now total 226.2 million pounds U 3 O 8 in the Measured and Indicated Categories and 102.7 million pounds U 3 O 8 in the Inferred category across all its projects (1) , cementing UEC's status as one of the largest diversified North American focused uranium companies.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC), the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Technical Report Summary ("TRS") on EDGAR disclosing updated mineral resources for the Company's 100% owned Roughrider Project (the "Project" or "Roughrider").

Amir Adnani , CEO and President stated: "Our vision is to develop UEC as the leading Western supplier of secure,100% unhedged uranium, combining a platform of U.S. and Canadian assets. The new Roughrider resource is an exciting catalyst for UEC in Eastern Athabasca and anchors our Canadian high-grade conventional pipeline. From here, we're gearing-up to 1) complete an Initial Assessment economic study at Roughrider and 2) conduct additional drilling to enhance and grow this latest resource. Our future development plans will substantially benefit from the tier one ESG, geotechnical and permitting work completed by Rio Tinto to advance the Roughrider Project towards production."

Canada Silver Cobalt Files Updated 43-101 Technical Report on its Graal Nickel & Copper Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Files Updated 43-101 Technical Report on its Graal Nickel & Copper Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that it has filed an updated National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") compliant technical report dated April 6, 2023 on SEDAR for its Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Québec, Canada. The updated report was prepared by Claude Duplessis P.Eng. GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. QP and Hugues Guérin Tremblay P.Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc. QP. The report updates the NI 43-101 report dated July 4, 2022 prepared by Claude Duplessis P.Eng. GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. QP, Hugues Guérin Tremblay P.Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc. QP and Alizée Liénard, P. Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc . The updated NI 43-101 report recommends a work program in an amount of $500,000 on the Graal project, including a diamond drilling program for 2,000 metres

LithiumBank Appoints Strategy and M&A Executive Formerly at Shell, Citigroup and McKinsey Ekaterina Zotova as New Director and Announces AGM Results

LithiumBank Appoints Strategy and M&A Executive Formerly at Shell, Citigroup and McKinsey Ekaterina Zotova as New Director and Announces AGM Results

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") a lithium development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada, announces the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting "), held on April 27, 2023, including the appointment of Katya Zotova to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Ms. Zotova spent 25 years in strategy and corporate finance, private equity and investment banking across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Ms. Zotova is currently an Advisor on Energy Transition, Infrastructure and Industrials at Antler VC Fund and a non executive director for Harland & Wolff plc. Prior to joining Antler, Ms. Zotova led Investment Banking Coverage for Corporates across Europe, Middle East and Africa for Mizuho International plc, acted as a Senior Advisor on M&A and Private Equity for McKinsey & Co and was a non executive director for Vedanta Resources plc where she chaired the Sustainability Committee. Prior to McKinsey, Ms. Zotova led direct investments at L1 Energy / Pamplona Capital LLP, ran the International Acquisitions and Divestments group for Energy Investment Banking at Citigroup and held a number of strategy and M&A roles at Shell plc. During the course of her career, Ms. Zotova lived and worked in the Netherlands, USA, UK, UAE, South Africa and Russia.

Power Nickel Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 2nd, 2023

Power Nickel Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 2nd, 2023

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSX-V: PNPN, OTCBB: PNPNF, Frankfurt: IVVI), today announced that Terry Lynch, CEO, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 2nd, 2023.

DATE : May 2nd, 2023
TIME: Live 2:00pm to 2:30pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/44jNv83
Available for 1x1 meetings: May 2nd, and 4th from 12:00pm-5:00pm ET

