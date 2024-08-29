Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nuclear Fuels Summarizes Initial Kaycee Uranium Project Drill Program; Commences Expanded 2024 Program

Nuclear Fuels Summarizes Initial Kaycee Uranium Project Drill Program; Commences Expanded 2024 Program

CSE:NF
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announces today the commencement of an expanded drill program and provides a summary of results from the initial successful drill program, completed during the first half of 2024 at its priority Kaycee In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The completed program was designed to confirm and expand uranium mineralization associated with two (of seven) known historic resource areas along the 36-mile trend. Importantly, the drill program indicated the potential connection of the Saddle and Spur Zones and also identified previously unknown deeper zones.

Nuclear Fuels logo (CNW Group/Nuclear Fuels Inc.)

Greg Huffman , Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The compilation of information from the initial 200 drill hole program at the Kaycee ISR Uranium Project has provided the Nuclear Fuels team with a series of high priority targets for our new expanded program.  Our experienced field crew has the new drill program underway and we look forward to regular drill updates through the balance of 2024 and into 2025."

To view project maps please visit: https://bit.ly/4g01ZQ5

Specific highlights include:

  • The drill program resulted in the identification of additional mineralized horizons, through deeper drilling below or adjacent to, previously known historic resources or mineralized areas;
  • The drill program led to the discovery of a southerly extension trending from the Spur Zone towards the Saddle Zone, approximately 2 miles from the Saddle Zone;
  • 169 drill holes were completed at an average depth of 522 feet at the Saddle Zone (an area of approximately 1,000 acres) and 31 drill holes at an average depth of 497 feet at the Spur Zone, (an area in excess of 120 acres) located approximately 2 miles along trend to the northwest of the Saddle Zone;
  • 75% of the holes returned anomalous gamma values with 47 holes returning Grade Thickness ("GT") of 0.25 or better with a combined 209 feet at an average grade of 0.124 % eU 3 O 8 . Grade Thickness, or GT, is defined as the product of the uranium grade ("eU 3 O 8 %") multiplied by the thickness of the intercept (in feet).  In the Powder River Basin ("PRB") of Wyoming potentially ISR-recoverable uranium mineralization with a GT of greater than 0.25 is considered suitable for inclusion in a potential wellfield at a conservative uranium price of 50.00 per pound;
  • The completion of an evaluation of over 500 historic well logs resulting in an increase to the permit area including 700 new drill hole locations.

Saddle Zone Drilling

In the initial drill program, 169 drill holes were completed in the Saddle Zone; 32 of which returned GT's of 0.25 or better. 85 drill holes were located within and immediately adjacent to the historic resource area.  The remaining 84 drill holes were either large step out drill holes of up to 0.5 miles or designed to test new targets.  The best drill results, from the historic resource area, returned 6.5 feet of 0.187% eU 3 O 8 with a GT of 1.216 ( NF News Release dated December 7, 2023 ).  Deeper drilling through the Saddle Zone, and to the southeast  of the Saddle Zone, intercepted anomalous mineralization in deeper formations than had been previously identified.

Spur Zone Drilling

In the initial drill program, 31 drill holes were completed in the Spur Zone;  all located within the historic resource or as small step-outs holes from known mineralization.  15 drill holes returned better than 0.25 GT with 5 drill holes in excess of 0.4 GT; the best hole having two well mineralized intervals.  Hole SR23-002 intercepted 3.5 feet of 0.141% eU 3 O 8 from a depth of 415.5 feet (GT of 0.494) plus 4.5 feet of 0.233% eU 3 O 8 from a depth of 422.0 feet (GT of 1.049), for a combined GT of 1.543 ( NF News Release dated February 27, 2024 ).  4 of the drill hole results at the Spur Zone returned GT values over 1.0 with one returning a GT of 0.776.

Importantly, the holes drilled to the south of previously known mineralization such as SR23-024 identified a new extension to the mineralization trending toward the Saddle Zone approximately 2 miles away.  SR24_024 returned 0.109% eU 3 O 8 over 4.0 feet from a down hole depth of 313.5 feet (GT of 0.436). Extending this newly identified mineralization is a top priority for the current drilling program.

Newly Acquired Oil & Gas Drill Logs

The evaluation of over 500 newly acquired oil and gas logs combined with the integration of the information into the Company's historic drill database and the first 200 holes drilled in the initial program, has increased the Company's understanding of the overall geology, trend and the relationship of known zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project. The combination of information has identified several new target areas and resulted in the implementation of a more comprehensive program planned for Q3 and Q4 2024. As a result, a drill permit application was submitted for an expanded exploration permit and has subsequently been approved.  The expanded drilling permit allows for 700 drill holes designed to confirm and expand existing zones while importantly, testing high priority new targets along the expanding 36-mile trend.

Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

The Kaycee Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin ("PRB"), Nuclear Fuels' priority project, consists of over 42 square miles of mineral rights over a 36-mile mineralized trend hosting more than 110 miles of identified roll fronts. The Kaycee Project is believed to be the only project in the PRB where all three known historically productive sandstone formations (Wasatch, Fort Union, and Lance) are mineralized and potentially accessible for ISR extraction. The Kaycee Project, under Nuclear Fuels, represents the first time since the early 1980's that the entire district is controlled by one company.

In 2023, Nuclear Fuels acquired the Kaycee Project from enCore Energy Corp., which retains a back-in right for 51% of the project by paying 2.5X the exploration costs and financing the Kaycee project to production (costs recoverable from production) upon Nuclear Fuels establishing a minimum 15 million pound eU 3 O 8 43-101 compliant resource.

Wyoming is a proven and prolific uranium producer with a pro-energy government and established regulatory regime for the permitting and extraction of uranium through ISR technology.  As Wyoming is one of the few "Agreement States" hosting ISR uranium deposits, where the federal government and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission have ceded regulatory authority to the state government, permitting, and advancing uranium projects is more efficient and streamlined as compared to most other states. Wyoming , with over 250 million pounds of historic production, ranks as the state with the second most uranium production to date; most of which has been through the ISR method since 1990; predominantly from the Powder River Basin.

Drill holes were completed by Single Water Services using a rotary drill rig. Chip samples are collected for lithological logging every five feet. Century Geophysics of Tusla Oklahoma is contracted to conduct downhole gamma ray, resistivity, spontaneous potential, and deviation. Century Geophysics calibrates the downhole tools in the US Department of Energy uranium logging Test pits in Casper Wyoming to ensure the accuracy of the down hole gamma ray log measurements. % eU 3 O 8 is a measure of gamma intensity from a decay product of uranium and is not a direct measurement of uranium. Numerous comparisons of eU 3 O 8 and chemical assays of Powder River Basin core samples indicate that eU 3 O 8 is a reasonable indicator of the actual uranium assay.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Travis , CPG., a contractor to the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. is a uranium exploration company advancing early-stage, district-scale In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") amenable uranium projects towards production in the United States of America . Leveraging extensive proprietary historical databases and deep industry expertise, Nuclear Fuels is well-positioned in a sector poised for significant and sustained growth on the back of strong government support. Nuclear Fuels has consolidated the Kaycee Wyoming district under single-company control for the first time since the early 1980s. Currently executing its second drill program at the Kaycee Project, the Company aims to expand on historic resources across a 33-mile trend with over 110 miles of mapped roll-fronts defined by 3,800 drill holes. The Company's strategic relationship with enCore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company™, offers a mutually beneficial "pathway to production," with enCore retaining the right to back- in to 51% ownership in the flagship Kaycee Project in Wyoming's prolific Powder River Basin.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to planned exploration programs and the results of additional exploration work in seeking to establish mineral resources as defined in NI43-101 on any of our properties. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with the completing planned exploration programs and the results of those programs; the ability to access additional capital to fund planned and future operations; regulatory risks including exploration permitting; risks associated with title to our mineral projects; the ability of the company to implement its business strategies; and other risks including risks contained in documents available for review at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuclear-fuels-summarizes-initial-kaycee-uranium-project-drill-program-commences-expanded-2024-program-302233714.html

SOURCE Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/29/c0864.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement

Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement

CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Increases Private Placement; enCore Energy Corp. to Maintain Pro-Rata Ownership

Nuclear Fuels Increases Private Placement; enCore Energy Corp. to Maintain Pro-Rata Ownership

CSE:NF
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF | OTCQX:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today an increase to its previously announced private placement ( NF News Release dated June 24, 2024 ) to 2,446,483 units, for gross proceeds of $856,259 as a result of enCore Energy Corp. exercising its right to maintain its pro-rata ownership. Gregory Huffman will be purchasing 2,000,000 units in conjunction with his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Nuclear Fuels. enCore Energy Corp., a NASDAQ-listed company and Nuclear Fuels' largest shareholder, will purchase 446,483 units to maintain their pro rata share ownership of the Company at 18.3%. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.55 for a period of two years from closing of the offering. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or before August 12, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Appoints Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer

Nuclear Fuels Appoints Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer

CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Huffman brings over two decades of mining analysis and equity finance experience to the Company, with a focus on uranium and other energy-related metals.  In connection with his appointment, Mr. Huffman will purchase by way of private placement a total of 2,000,000 units at $0.35 per unit, each consisting of a common share and a half of a share warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at a price of $0.55 for two years.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Announces Change of Auditor

Nuclear Fuels Announces Change of Auditor

CSE:NF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, to Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, effective May 10, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Announces Resumption of Drilling at Its Kaycee ISR Uranium Project, Powder River Basin, Wyoming

Nuclear Fuels Announces Resumption of Drilling at Its Kaycee ISR Uranium Project, Powder River Basin, Wyoming

CSE:NF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") mobilized two drills for the second phase of its 200 hole drill program at the Kaycee Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. In 2023, 89 drill holes were completed. Drilling in 2024 will continue to expand historic uranium mineralization at depth and expand mineralization along trend and on other high priority targets identified.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION & ROYALTY REVENUE

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION & ROYALTY REVENUE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 ("Q2 2024").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Announces Amendment to the Terms of the Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Amendment to the Terms of the Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces it is amending the terms of the non-brokered private placement for the sale of: (i) a minimum of 18,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $900,000 ; and (ii) a maximum of 21,000,000 Units at the Offering Price for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,050,000 (the " Offering "). Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one transferrable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of four (4) years following the issue date of the Unit.

Please contact Shawn Perger at 1-604-687-1828 or Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058
Email: info@blueskyuranium.com

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada other than Quebec and in certain offshore jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "). The Units may also be sold in certain other jurisdictions pursuant to applicable securities laws. The Common Shares issuable from the sale of Units sold under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are expected to be immediately freely tradeable under applicable Canadian securities legislation if sold to purchasers resident in Canada , subject to any hold period imposed by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") on the securities issued to certain purchasers. There is an offering document relating to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.blueskyuranium.com . Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including but not limited to, the approval of the Exchange. Directors, officers and employees of the Company may participate in a portion of the Offering and any securities issued to such directors and officers are subject to the Exchange's four-month hold period. A commission may be paid to arm's length finders on a portion of the Offering. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for exploration programs including the recently acquired in-situ recovery uranium projects in Argentina and for general working capital.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Nikolaos Cacos"
______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the closing of the Offering, the participation by insiders in the Offering, finder's fees, and the use of proceeds; the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary approvals, including Exchange approval for the closing of the Offering, the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws.

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/28/c8424.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION FROM ISSUER - Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

CORRECTION FROM ISSUER - Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement for the sale of: (i) a minimum of 20,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.045 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $900,000 ; and (ii) a maximum of 21,000,000 Units at the Offering Price for aggregate gross proceeds of $945,000 (the " Offering "). Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Receives Results of 2024 Drilling Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

Azincourt Energy Receives Results of 2024 Drilling Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

  • Dravite and Kaolinite clay alteration zone expanded in K and H Zones
  • Illite, Dravite and Kaolinite clay alteration identified in G Zone
  • Illite and Kaolinite clay alteration identified in A Zone

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to announce that the sample analysis has finally been received from the 2024 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The 2024 drill program consisted of 1,086 meters of drilling in four diamond drill holes completed between March and April 2024. Drilling was focused on the K and H Zones (Figure 3) with initial results reported in a news release dated May 28 th , 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Receives Results of 2024 Winter Drilling Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Receives Results of 2024 Winter Drilling Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt"), is pleased to announce that the sample analysis have been received from the 2024 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The 2024 drill program consisted of 1,086 metres of drilling in four diamond drill holes completed earlier this year. Drilling was focused on the K and H Zones with initial results reported in a news release dated May 28 th 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Provides Update on Activities and Informs About New Positive Investment Legislation in Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Provides Update on Activities and Informs About New Positive Investment Legislation in Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities at its Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project ("AGP") in Argentina . Field work is currently concentrating on surface exploration while the updating of environmental permits for further drilling is underway. The aim of the on-going program is to apply different techniques to detect the presence and continuity of blind uranium mineralization at depth. The recent work included mapping, soil and pit sampling, auger drilling and the first isotopic survey. The isotopic technique uses geochemical analysis of soils to detect uranium at depth based on its natural decay into specific lead isotopes detectable in surface samples, a method that has been successfully demonstrated in other uranium districts. Blue Sky's work to date was concentrated in the Ivana sector, where anomalous isotopic patterns or footprints identified at the Ivana deposit will be compared with samples collected at other areas of known mineralization, like Ivana Central, in order to identify new drill targets. If successful, this technique will be used as a regional tool to identify new targets and vector drilling for the potential discovery of blind uranium mineralization throughout the 145-km long AGP. Final results of sample analyses and interpreted target generation from the program are in progress.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nuclear Fuels
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Mine Permit Update, Corporate Update, and Private Placement Offering

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION & ROYALTY REVENUE

Grid Battery Expands Land Holdings by Adding a Copper Project in Northern Central British Columbia

×