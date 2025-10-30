Stillwater Critical Minerals Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV: PGE,OTC:PGEZF) (OTCQB: PGEZF) (FSE: J0G), an exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au critical minerals project in Montana, U.S.A., is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2025. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on November 4 & 5, 2025, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Michael Rowley will be presenting on November 5th at 2:00PM Eastern Standard time.

For the latest agenda and to register for the conference, visit:
https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2025/

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Michael Rowley
President & CEO
(604) 357 4790
info@criticalminerals.com
criticalminerals.com

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV: PGE,OTC:PGEZF) (OTCQB: PGEZF) (FSE: J0G) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on its flagship Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. With the addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team and strategic investments by Glencore plc, the Company is well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group, nickel, and other metals by neighboring Sibanye-Stillwater. An expanded NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, released January 2023, positions Stillwater West with the largest nickel-platinum group element resource in an active U.S. mining district as part of a compelling suite of eight minerals now listed as critical in the USA. Stillwater also holds a 49% interest in the high-grade Drayton-Black Lake-gold project adjacent to Nexgold Mining's development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, currently under an earn-in agreement with Heritage Mining, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co critical minerals project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum‘s Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory. The Company also holds the Duke Island Cu-Ni-PGE property in Alaska and maintains a back-in right on the high-grade past-producing Yankee-Dundee in BC, following its sale in 2013.

