Steppe Gold Releases 2024 ESG Report

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") today announced the publication of its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, marking the Company's expanded operational scope and commitment to sustainability disclosure.
This report is Steppe Gold's third annual sustainability publication and first integrated report following the acquisition of Boroo Gold LLC in 2024.
In aligning with both Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) frameworks, the Company provides stakeholders with a detailed overview of performance across core ESG factors: health and safety, environmental stewardship, community relations, and ethical business practices.
The full report is available on Steppe Gold's website at https://steppegold.com/sustainability/.
Steppe Gold's Chairman and CEO, Bataa Tumur-Ochir, noted, "The last year was marked by the successful acquisition and integration of Mongolia's leading gold producer, Boroo Gold, advancing our transformation into a mid-tier, multi-asset gold producer. This has brought us strong operating and technical expertise, creating the opportunity to improve best practices across the operational sites, further strengthening our commitment to health and safety as top priorities. Since 2022, we have implemented Ugai Soyol, a three-year multi-media project that reflects our dedication to cultural preservation by supporting the Buryat community of Tsagaan-Ovoo Soum, home to the ATO Mine. Moving forward, our operating teams will uphold transparency, environmental stewardship, and strong community partnership to create lasting value for all stakeholders."
Steppe Gold Ltd.
Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.
For further information, please contact:
Bataa Tumur-Ochir, Chairman and CEO
Shangri-La office, Suite 1201, Olympic Street 19A,
Sukhbaatar District 1,
Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia
Tel: +976 7732 1914
Email: investors@steppegold.com
