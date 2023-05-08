Boosh Expands into United Sates Hospitality Services Sector

Steppe Gold Ltd. Signs Arrangement Agreement to Acquire Anacortes Mining Corp. and Creates a Leading Diversified Precious Metals Producer

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold") and Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (OTCQX: XYZFF) ("Anacortes") are pleased to announce they have entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") pursuant to which Steppe Gold will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes (the "Anacortes Common Shares") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), in an all share transaction (the "Transaction").

Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Anacortes shareholders will receive 0.4532 of a Steppe Gold common share (each, a "Steppe Common Share") for each Anacortes Common Share, which represents consideration of approximately C$0.48 per Anacortes Common Share and a premium of 36% based on the closing prices of the Anacortes Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and the Steppe Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), each as of the close of trading on March 3, 2023, the date that the Transaction was publicly announced. On the closing of the Transaction, shareholders of Steppe Gold and Anacortes will own approximately 79% and 21% of the combined company, respectively, on a basic basis.

The Transaction is anticipated to create a leading junior gold producer with significant near-term growth. In addition to current production from Steppe Gold's ATO gold mine, which is expected to increase in scale with the current Phase 2 expansion, additional future growth would be supported by the development of the high-grade Tres Cruces oxide project in Peru, which is located approximately 10 km from the Lagunas Norte mine.

The Transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of each of Steppe Gold and Anacortes, including, in the case of Anacortes, following receipt of the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors of Anacortes. Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. provided an opinion to the special committee of Anacortes to the effect that, as of the date of such opinion, the consideration to be received by Anacortes shareholders and warrant holders, as applicable, pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to the Anacortes shareholders and warrant holders, subject to the limitations, qualifications and assumptions set forth in such opinion. The board of directors of Anacortes unanimously recommends that Anacortes shareholders vote in favour of the Transaction.

Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, Anacortes' officers, directors and significant shareholders holding approximately 22% of the Anacortes Common Shares entered into lock-up agreements with Steppe Gold, pursuant to which they will vote their respective Anacortes Common Shares in favour of the Transaction.

Matthew Wood, Executive Chairman of Steppe Gold, stated: "This Transaction transforms Steppe Gold into a multi asset, multi jurisdiction gold company with existing production and development projects in two of the most exciting and still untapped gold provinces in the world in both Mongolia and Peru. The new combined company will have a potential development profile of over 200,000 ounces and a resource base of over 4.5 million gold equivalent ounces."

Bataa Tumur-Ochir, President and Chief Executive Officer of Steppe Gold, stated: "We are very pleased to add one of the highest-grade undeveloped oxide gold deposits in the world to our development pipeline. Having recently built a heap leach gold mine in Mongolia and now in production since 2020, this next project works well in our sequence of production growth to come online in the next few years. Our vision is to build a 200,000 oz gold equivalent production profile, with our ATO Phase 2 expansion project expected to come online in 2025 and the Tres Cruces Mine moving to production soon thereafter. The Tres Cruces project has many similarities to our ATO project, with an oxide deposit at surface that can be quickly brought into production with significant upside in the underlying fresh rock."

James A. Currie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anacortes, stated: "The Transaction offers our shareholders with an immediate and attractive premium, in addition to meaningful ongoing ownership in the combined company. We see this as an excellent opportunity for our shareholders to participate in a growing junior gold producer that will have an enhanced ability to advance and develop the Tres Cruces project. I am proud of the Anacortes team for their efforts and look forward to our participation in the ongoing success of the Steppe Gold team as they surface meaningful value from the combined asset base."

Benefits of the Transaction

The Transaction is expected to provide meaningful benefits to shareholders of both companies.

For Steppe Gold shareholders:

  • Adds the Tres Cruces project to the growth pipeline - an attractive and technically straightforward development project in Peru with low capital intensity and the potential to add 68,000 ounces of gold production per year at average all-in sustaining cash costs of US$734 per ounce.
  • Diversifies the asset portfolio with the addition of another development project and provides entry into one of the world's most prolific gold mining belts in Peru, thereby allowing the potential for Steppe Gold to become a multi asset and multi-jurisdictional gold company.
  • Further reinforces the value proposition of Steppe Gold, with the Tres Cruces project having an underlying NPV of approximately US$170 million at US$1,700 gold (per the preliminary economic assessment filed in March 2022).
  • Tres Cruces adds a large and underexplored land package that current hosts indicated resources of approximately 2.5 million ounces at 1.65 g/t and inferred resources of 104 kozs at 1.26 g/t, inclusive of 630 kozs of high grade 1.28 g/t leachable gold.
  • Adds to the existing asset base at the ATO Gold Mine where it recently reported Proven and Probable Reserves of 1.7m oz Au Eq and Resources of 2.05m oz Au Eq.

For Anacortes shareholders:

  • Immediate and upfront premium of 36%.
  • Share exchange provides for meaningful retained ownership in the combined company and ongoing exposure to near-term value catalysts, including the Phase 2 expansion at the ATO Gold Mine and the future advancement and construction of the Tres Cruces project.
  • Participation in an established, low cost and growing producer with increased access to capital.
  • Opportune time to transact given the impending Phase 2 expansion at the ATO Gold Mine, which is expected to increase annual production to approximately 100,000 of gold equivalent oz.

Transaction Details

The Transaction is structured as a plan of arrangement of Anacortes pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

Under the Transaction, the outstanding Anacortes warrants will be cancelled and exchanged for the applicable warrant consideration, pursuant to the plan of arrangement. The vested in-the-money Anacortes options will be exercised into Anacortes Common Shares on a cashless basis and such Anacortes Common Shares will be exchanged for Steppe Common Shares and all of the unvested and out-of-the-money Anacortes options will be cancelled without payment, pursuant to the plan of arrangement.

The Transaction requires the approval of at least 66 2/3% of the votes cast by the shareholders of Anacortes present or represented by proxy at a special meeting of Anacortes shareholders to be called to consider the Transaction (the "Special Meeting") and separate approval of at least a simple majority by Anacortes shareholders, excluding votes from certain shareholders, including Steppe Gold, as required by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Transaction does not require Steppe Gold shareholder approval.

In addition to the approval by Anacortes' shareholders, the Transaction is subject to the receipt of certain court and stock exchange approvals and the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent in transactions of this nature, as well as certain other specified conditions precedent set out in the Arrangement Agreement.

The Arrangement Agreement provides for customary deal protection provisions, including non-solicitation covenants of Anacortes, "fiduciary out" provisions in favour of Anacortes and "right-to-match superior proposals" provisions in favour of Steppe Gold and reciprocal expense reimbursement in certain circumstances. In addition, the Arrangement Agreement provides that, under certain circumstances, Steppe Gold would be entitled to a $1.1 million termination fee. Each of Steppe Gold and Anacortes have made customary representations and warranties and covenants in the Arrangement Agreement, including covenants regarding the conduct of their respective businesses prior to the closing of the Transaction.

Following completion of the Transaction, the Steppe Common Shares will continue trading on the TSX and the Anacortes Common Shares will be de-listed from the TSXV. Approximately 72,535,634 Steppe Common Shares are currently outstanding on non-diluted basis and approximately 86,080,773Steppe Common Shares are currently outstanding on a fully diluted basis. Upon completion of the Transaction, it is expected there will be approximately 103,822,329 Steppe Common Shares outstanding on a non-diluted basis and approximately 109,958,218 Steppe Common Shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

Further information regarding the Transaction will be included in the management information circular that Anacortes will mail in due course to its securityholders in connection with the Special Meeting. Anacortes will also be applying in the coming weeks to the Supreme Court of British Columbia to obtain an interim order approving various procedural and related matters in order to convene the Special Meeting.

Anacortes has agreed to pay a finders' fee to Leede Jones Gable Inc. on the closing of the Transaction that is equal to 2% of the consideration to be received by Anacortes' securityholders in connection with the Transaction. At the election of Anacortes, up to 80% of the finder's fee may be paid in Steppe Common Shares based on the Transaction price.

The Arrangement Agreement will be filed under the SEDAR profiles of Anacortes and Steppe Gold on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and any securities issued upon closing of the Transaction are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon the exemption from such registration requirements provided by Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable exemptions under state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Advisors

Steppe Gold's financial advisor is Maxit Capital LP and its legal counsel is Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP. Anacortes' financial advisors are Medalist Capital Ltd. and Trinity Advisors Corporation, and its legal counsel is Clark Wilson LLP.

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release regarding mineral properties of Anacortes has been reviewed and validated by James Currie, PEng., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Currie is the President and CEO of Anacortes.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

About Anacortes

Anacortes is a growth-oriented gold company in the Americas, which owns a 100-per-cent interest in the Tres Cruces gold project located in Peru. Tres Cruces is one of the highest-grade undeveloped gold oxide deposits globally and hosts oxide plus sulphide indicated resources of 2,474,000 oz at 1.65 g/t gold, inclusive of 630,000 oz of high-grade leachable gold at 1.28 g/t gold and inferred resources of 104,000 oz at 1.26 g/t gold. The PEA on the leachable resource at Tres Cruces released earlier in 2022 indicates a robust open-pit, heap leach project.

For further information, please contact:

Steppe Gold
Bataa Tumur-Ochir, President and Chief Executive Officer
Shangri-La office, Suite 1201, Olympic Street 19A, Sukhbaatar District 1, Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia
Tel: +976 7732 1914

Anacortes
Kin Communications Inc.
Tel: 604-684-6730
Email: XYZ@kincommunications.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws collectively "forward-looking statements". These include statements regarding Anacortes' and Steppe Gold's intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of the officers and directors of Anacortes and Steppe Gold (the "Companies") for Steppe Gold's growth and valuation post-closing. When used in this news release, words such as "anticipated", "expected", "future", "opportunity", "ongoing", "potential", "proposed", "vision" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements as well as phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "may", "should", "will", "would" or the negative connotation of such terms. As well, forward-looking statements may relate to future outlook and anticipated events, such as the consummation and timing of the Transaction; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the Transaction; the strengths, characteristics, benefits and potential of the resulting company; and discussion of future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto, including with respect to the ATO gold mine. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including those relating to required shareholder and regulatory approvals, exercise of any termination rights under the Arrangement Agreement, meeting other conditions in the Arrangement Agreement, material adverse effects on the business, properties and assets of the Companies, and such other risk factors detailed from time to time in the Companies' public disclosure documents including, without limitation, those risks identified in Steppe Gold's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and Anacortes' management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Companies assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If either of the Companies updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the applicable policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165184

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Steppe GoldTSX:STGOPrecious Metals Investing
STGO:CA
Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold

Overview

Steppe Gold (TSX:STGO) is a precious metals development company and gold and silver producer in Mongolia. The company owns the Altan Tsaagan Ovoo (ATO) and the Uudam Khundii (UK) gold projects in Mongolia.

Steppe Gold commenced gold production in April 2020, at its flagship Altan Tsagaan Ovoo (ATO) Gold Mine. As at December 31, 2022, the company had mined 3.4 million tonnes, crushed and stacked 2.8 million tonnes @ 1.92 g/t for approximately 173,958 oz of gold on the leach pad and 498,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.79 g/t on the ROM pad. At an estimated 70 percent recovery, the total inventory from oxide ores is approximately 80,000 oz of recoverable gold inclusive of 16,000 oz in situ based on internal reserve estimates.
Operational progress at ATO Gold Mine

Operational progress at ATO Gold Mine

The 100-percent-owned flagship ATO Gold Mine’s Phase 2 expansion project has been updated to approximately 103,000 oz of gold per annum, with a 12 year mine life, for a total of 14 years to 2036 at AISC of US ~$850

Existing defined fresh rock resources are expected to be supplemented by the new discovery of high-grade gold and silver mineralization on the Mungu trend. Steppe Gold’s exploration is showing that the high-grade Mungu discovery is semi-continuous to the structurally-controlled mineralization drilled at the ATO 4 deposit and that significant resource expansion is possible.

The UK gold project is the first-of-its-kind joint venture (80/20) between Steppe Gold and the Bayankhongor Provincial Government. The company has completed an initial exploration program on this project consisting of IP and magnetic surveys, as well as rock chip and soil geochemical programs. The program resulted in four discoveries that the company plans to further explore with an extensive program of trenching and drilling in the near-term.

Steppe Gold is continuing to assess a number of additional opportunities to acquire exploration licenses and mining projects across Mongolia, led by a management team with a track record of success in the country. As of March 2023, the Steppe team has also entered into a binding agreement with Anacortes Mining, to further the company’s growth strategy beyond Mongolia.

Company Highlights

  • Steppe Gold is a gold producer in Mongolia.
    • Initial capital cost of approximately US$20 million, average cash costs less than US$500 per ounce.
  • As of December 31, 2022, the company has mined 3.4 million tonnes (Mt), crushed and stacked 2.8 Mt @ 1.92 grams per ton (g/t) for approximately 173,958 ounces (oz) of gold on the leach pad and 498,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.79 g/t on the ROM pad.
  • In 2022 alone, Steppe Gold produced 33,500 oz of gold, a 180 percent increase over 2021.
  • US$28 million gold and silver streaming agreement with Triple Flag Mining Finance Bermuda Ltd. in place.
  • Updated resource estimate and feasibility study underway for the larger fresh rock project underlying the current mining project at open cuttable depths. This larger Phase 2 expansion would involve the construction of a grinding and CIL circuit and has now been updated with an expected life-of-mine of 14 years and an annual production profile that could reach approximately 103,000 oz on a gold equivalent basis.
  • Joint venture partnership in place for the UK project with the Mongolian government.
  • Management has a proven track record of success in Mongolia.
  • Entered a binding agreement to acquire Anacortes Mining, to fulfill its vision of becoming a multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional gold mining company

Key Projects

Mongolian Assets

Steppe Gold Mongolian Assets

The 5,493-hectare ATO gold-silver project is located in the Dornod province of eastern Mongolia. Steppe Gold’s mining license for the project is fully permitted for 30 years.

Steppe Gold commenced gold production at the ATO project in April 2020. As of December 31, 2022, the company has mined 3.4 Mt, crushed and stacked 2.8 Mt @ 1.92 g/t for approximately 173,958 oz of gold on the leach pad and 498,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.79 g/t on the ROM pad. At an estimated 70 percent recovery, the total inventory from oxide ores is approximately 80,000 oz of recoverable gold inclusive of 16,000 oz in situ, based on internal reserve estimates.

In 2023, Steppe Gold plans to complete the financing for the Phase 2 expansion and start construction of the new flotation plant to increase annual production to approximately 103,000 oz gold equivalent, according to company CEO Bataa Tumur-Ochir.

ATO Mine Mineral Reserves and Resource

As at August 27, 2022, the ATO gold deposit contains combined proven and probable mineral reserves totaling 29.1 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.13 g/t gold and 12.43 g/t silver, containing 1.1 million ounces of gold and 11.7 million ounces of silver. The reserves have been classified as approximately 59 percent proven and 41 percent probable on a tonnage basis. The mineral reserve within the 2022 reserve pit shell was based on a AuEq cut-off grade of 0.43 g/t AuEq for Fresh material and 0.40 g/t AuEq for Oxide material and revenue of $1,700 per ounce gold, $20 per ounce of silver, zinc price of $2,500/t and lead price of $1,970/t. as the price assumptions.

Mineral Reserve Estimate, Effective August 27, 2022

Mineral Reserve Estimate, Effective August 27, 2022

Exploration

Centerra Gold (TSX:CG), the prior operator and owner of the ATO project, spent over US$25 million on exploration, including the completion of 67,000 meters of drilling and 28,421 meters of trenching. Since acquiring the property, Steppe Gold has completed an additional 20,000 meters of drilling.

ATO4 & Mungu Discovery

The Mungu discovery is located northeast of the current resource from the ATO 4 deposit. The discovery is located on a 20-kilometer-long structurally controlled, north-trending, mid-sulfidation epithermal gold-silver system. Steppe Gold believes that the ATO 4 deposit may be semi-continuous to the mineralization at the Mungu discovery. The ATO 4 Deposit currently remains open along strike to the north and at depth.

Moving Forward

Now that the company has been in production for three years, Steppe Gold plans to turn its focus towards exploration at the ATO deposits and Mungu discovery. The company is also working towards releasing an updated feasibility study for the fresh rock project that is expected to include the Mungu discovery. Steppe Gold is also looking to complete the following activities at ATO:

  • Receive cyanide permit, begin leaching and pour first gold.
  • Complete maiden mineral resource on Mungu deposit.
  • Restart exploration program at ATO and Mungu deposit.

The UK Gold Project

The 14,397-hectare Uudam Khundii property consists of one exploration license and is located 800 kilometers southwest of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The property is an 80/20 joint venture with the Provincial Government of Bayankhongor.

The property is located between Erdene Resource Development Corporation’s (TSX:ERD) Bayan Khundii gold discovery and Altan Nar epithermal gold deposits.

Steppe Gold has completed an initial exploration program on the property that included geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys. The company expects to commence its trenching and drill programs in the near term. Steppe Gold is also looking into expansion opportunities to further consolidate its footprint in the area.

To date the company has completed:

  • 1,940 line kilometer ground magnetic survey
  • 12-line kilometer IP survey
  • 346 rock chip samples
  • 8,427 soil geochemical samples

A maiden program commenced in July 2022 with the drilling of 3,000 meters with assay results pending.

Management Team

Matthew Wood - Executive Chairman

Matthew Wood is a mineral resource explorer and developer with over 25 years of global industry experience in mining and commodities investments. He has managed investment deals in diamonds, coal, energy, ferrous metals, base and precious metals, among other commodities.

His unique skills in technical and economic evaluation of resource opportunities have resulted in a record of nurturing resource deals from early-stage, to market listings and exit strategies for his investors.

He was formerly the founder and executive chairman of the Mongolian coal company, Hunnu Coal Limited. Hunnu Coal was IPO of the year for all sectors on the ASX in 2010, and its sale for approximately A$500 million in 2011 to Banpu PCL was recognized as the Mines and Money 2012 Deal of the Year. Wood has founded and been involved in many other resource companies and investments over the years. He has extensive experience and many key relationships in Mongolia and was recently awarded the Order of the Polar Star, the highest state honor that can be awarded to a non-citizen of Mongolia. He has an Honors Degree in Geology from the University of New South Wales and a Graduate Certificate in Mineral Economics from the Western Australian School of Mines.

Bataa Tumur-Ochir - President and CEO

Bataa Tumur-Ochir is responsible for new business acquisitions, development, government and community relations and the daily operations in Mongolia. He has strong relationships with all levels of government in Mongolia and was recently appointed independent advisor to the Ministry of Mining and Heavy Industry responsible for foreign investment and promotion.

He is currently a director at GCD Mongolia and CEO and executive director of ASX-listed Wolf Petroleum. Under his guidance, Wolf Petroleum was awarded the “Operator of the Year Award” from the Petroleum Authority of Mongolia, and today, Wolf Petroleum is recognized as the fastest-growing petroleum exploration company with the largest petroleum exploration acreage in Mongolia. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and graduate certificates in international business and marketing from Australia and Singapore.

Aneel Waraich - Director and Executive VP

Aneel Waraich is the founder of ATMA Capital Markets and ATMACORP LTD. He is a financial service professional with progressive experience in asset management and corporate finance businesses. Waraich focuses primarily on advising public and private companies in the natural resource sector.

In previous roles at Goodman and Company Investment Counsel and Dundee Capital Markets, he worked as an analyst valuing private companies. Most recently he worked as an investment banker focusing on deal origination, going-public transactions and financings for both public and private companies in the resource and technology sectors. He completed his MBA from the Goodman Institute of Investment Management at the John Molson School of Business.

Jeremy South - Senior VP and CFO

Jeremy South has been a director of Steppe Gold since March 2017. He has over 33 years of experience in M&A, capital markets and private equity in Europe, North America and Australia, including senior positions in investment banking at Deutsche Bank, NatWest Markets and Deloitte. For 10 years, he was a Global Leader and Mining M&A Advisor at Deloitte.

Based in Beijing for four years, he advised leading Asian trading houses and financial investors on mining M&A, financing and strategy, and he has worked with some of Asia’s largest companies. He acted as chairman of Aldridge Minerals Inc. up until its recent sale to Trafigura Ventures. South is a chartered accountant and holds a Bachelor of Economics from Monash University (Australia). He holds the ICD.D designation as a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Greg Wood - VP Operations

Gregory Wood is an Australian citizen and was appointed as Vice President of Operations of Steppe Gold LLC in 2016. He is responsible for all mining-related operations in Mongolia. Before joining Steppe, he held positions as director and non-executive chairman of Carajas Copper Company, operations manager of Harvest Minerals and as CEO of Black Star Petroleum. He has extensive experience in the oil and gas industry through his past family oil business and has completed the Petroleum Engineering for non-engineers programmer in Houston, Texas.

Wood was a systems accountant with over 12 years of extensive experience in financial reporting, financial analysis, developing key performance indicators and modeling of financial reports over several industries including transport, media and infrastructure. He held management positions at Asciano and Patrick Stevedores.

Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren - VP Exploration

Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren has over 30 years of Mongolian mineral exploration experience. He spent the first 10 to 12 years of his career at Central Geological Expedition doing regional geological mapping in various areas of Mongolia, followed by seven years as senior exploration manager on the exploration of precious metal in Mongolia for Harrods Minerals.

Since 2005, he has been running his own company, Erdenyn Erel, which provides exploration and consulting services to western exploration and mining companies. He is responsible for identifying targets and properties based on his knowledge and experience. His experience has resulted in the discovery of several prospective gold and copper deposits in Mongolia; such as the multimillion-ounce gold deposit Olon Ovoot, the Zuun mod molybdenum porphyry deposit and the Shand copper porphyry deposit. He holds a bachelor's degree in geological exploration from Azerbaijan State University and a Master’s in geological science from Shimane University, Japan.

Patrick Michaels - Director

Patrick Michaels is the Chairman of Zuri-Invest AG and the Chairman of Asty Capital AG in Zurich, Switzerland. He has been involved in numerous financings of gold mines in North America, among others. He is a well-respected financial adviser and fund manager throughout Europe.

Michaels has extensive experience in the fields of mining finance, fund management and asset allocation. He has a background in law and economics and did his training in the areas of private banking and investment research at UBS in Zurich. Additionally, he attended post-graduate courses at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado.

Dr. Zamba Batjargal - Director

Dr. Zamba Batjargal has over 35 years of experience working for the government in Mongolia, dealing with issues of environmental protection and climate change. He was the Minister of the Environment of Mongolia from 1990 to 1996 and Director General of the National Agency for Meteorology, Hydrology and Environmental Monitoring from 1996 to 2001. Dr. Batjargal has experience in working outside of Mongolia due to his engagement in international bi-and multilateral cooperation activities.

He was the Ambassador of Mongolia to Japan from 2001 to 2005. Between 2005 and 2011, he worked in New York as a Representative of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to the UN. Since 2014, he has served as an independent consultant on climate change and the development of green policy for public institutions and non-profit organizations. He was also an advisor at the Office of the President of the United Nations Environmental Assembly (UNEA) in Ulaanbaatar (2014 to 2016). He received his Ph.D. in physics and mathematics in 1978 from the Hydrometeorological State University, St.Petersburg, Russia.

Batukhuu Budnyam - Director

Batukhuu Budnyam is a successful entrepreneur and financial expert who has extensive experience in the banking and finance sectors in Mongolia. Until recently, Budnyam served as Advisor to Chinggis Khaan Bank. Prior to joining Chinggis Khaan Bank, he was Managing Director of Organic Solutions Mongolia LLC and previous to that, he was Managing Director of MFS Capital LLC. Budnyam is a Mongolian native and speaks fluent English, Russian and German. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the National University of Mongolia.

Sereenen Jargalan - Director

Sereenen Jargalan has been a professor at the Mongolian University of Science and Technology since September 2003 and head of the Department of Mineral Exploration since 2011 where she teaches ore geology and metallogeny to bachelors, masters and doctorate students and supervises Ph.D. student research projects. She has a Ph.D. and Master’s in Earth Science from the Institute of Mineralogy, Petrology and Economic Geology at Tohoku University in Japan, focused on petrology of igneous rocks and a Bachelor of Mineral Exploration from the Mongolian Polytechnical University.

She completed postdoctoral work focused on the REE potential in Mongolia at the Mineral Resources Research Group, Institute for Geo-Resources and Environment and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, Japan. She has co-authored or contributed to over 50 academic books, articles and other publications. She has been the recipient of numerous academic awards and honors in both Magnolia and Japan.

Steve Haggarty – Director

Steve Haggarty is the Managing Director of Haggarty Technical Services Corporation and a registered member of the Professional Engineers Ontario. He has over 35 years of industrial experience both on-site and at a corporate level, involving several precious metal and copper producers, with a background in project design, commissioning, start-up, metallurgy, process optimization, project management, reclamation and closure.

With a mining career spanning nearly four decades, Haggarty’s industry experience includes 24 years in operations and 14 years in corporate and EPCM-related roles. Most recently, he was Senior Director for the Metallurgy at Barrick Gold Corp. In this role, he was responsible for operational performance improvements, defining GeoMet models, processing strategy and risk mitigation. Haggarty has worked at multiple mine sites around the world, including as General Manager of Barrick Gold’s Veladero heap leach project in Argentina. He is considered a technical leader in heap leach processing, implementation and optimization.

