Steppe Gold Files Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tres Cruces Oxide Gold Project

Steppe Gold Files Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tres Cruces Oxide Gold Project

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (" Steppe Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the filing of an updated preliminary economic assessment (the " Technical Report ") regarding its 100% owned Tres Cruces Oxide Gold Project located in Peru (" Tres Cruces ").

Chairman and CEO of Steppe Gold, Bataa Tumur-Ochir commented, "We are delighted to announce this updated technical study for the Tres Cruces project. Tres Cruces is strategically located in a highly prospective geological belt that hosts the Lagunas Norte and La Arena mines, both with multi-million ounce gold production. The Tres Cruces deposit contains oxide plus sulphide indicated resources of 2,474,000 ounces with a grade of 1.65 g/t gold, inclusive of 630,000 ounces contained within leachable gold oxide mineralization with a grade of 1.28 g/t gold. Located in the La Libertad, Peru, surrounded by operating mines with the attendant infrastructure and talent pool, this asset shows great potential as a new production zone for Steppe Gold. We are excited with the strong economics confirmed by recent drilling and metallurgical testing, as well as the exploration potential across the license area."

TECHNICAL REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Infill drilling completed in 2022 confirmed continuity of mineralization.
  • Metallurgical test work returned average recoveries of 82% Au, confirming design assumptions.
  • Construction costs escalated 4.5% based on market data to reflect inflationary pressures.
  • The initial capital expenditure estimate increased by $6 million to $131 million driven by equipment and labor costs.
  • Operating costs rose 3.6% due to consumables, reagents, contract mining services.
  • Life of mine operational expenditure estimate is now $297 million, up 3.6% from the Prelimary Economic Assessment dated effective March 14, 2022.
  • Operational expenditure per tonne processed is now estimated at $19.93/t.
  • At $1700/oz gold, the after-tax net present value is $158 million with 30.9% IRR.
  • Despite the cost increases, the project economics remain robust with significant upside potential.
  • Mine schedule unchanged with Phase 1 focused on maximizing value from the oxide gold cap.
  • Experienced team continues to systematically advance the oxide project.
  • Significant exploration potential remains with mineralization open at depth.
TECHNICAL REPORT ASSUMPTIONS AND RESULTS
Description Units
Net Present Value (NPV 5%) Pre-Tax US$ (million) $294.3
Net Present Value (NPV 5%) After-Tax US$ (million) $158
After-Tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) % 30.9
Payback Period Years 2.1
LOM Cumulative Cash Flow US$ (million) $235.6
LOM All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) US$/oz $734
Pre-Production CAPEX US$ (million) $125.2
Sustaining CAPEX (LOM) US$ (million) $5.2
Mine Life Years 7
Average Processing Rate Tonnes/day 5,800
LOM Strip Ratio 2.89:1
Average Gold Recovery % 81.7
Average Annual Gold Production Oz/year 68,000
Total LOM Gold Production Ounces 481,000

Mineral Resource Estimate

The current resource prepared by Jeffrey Rowe and James Gray (Advantage Geoservices), published in March 2021, was an update of the Technical Report by Lacroix and Associates (L&A) dated September 2012 for previous owner New Oroperu Resources (which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company). The estimate used the geologic models of lithology and alteration that were developed for the L&A resource, but divided the deposit by mineralization type (oxide, transition, or sulphide). Gold grade correlation based on geology was not readily apparent and the decision was made to use a 0.2 g/t grade shell as control for grade estimation. This shell was generated using an indicator estimation method. A total of 327 holes have been used for this estimate, of which 159 were RC holes and 168 were core holes. Sample grades were composited to a down-hole length of 3 m. Assays, subdivided by grade domain, were capped in a conventional manner prior to compositing.

Gold grades were estimated inside and outside the mineralized grade shell by ordinary kriging, into blocks with dimensions of 10m x 10m x 5m (X/Y/Z). Average density values were assigned by lithology based on 2,700 core density measurements.

The resource has been classified based on spatial parameters related to drill density and configuration, and the generation of an optimised pit. Blocks were initially classified as Inferred where the average distance to the closest three holes is within 80 m, and as Indicated where the average distance to the closest three holes is within 50 m. Pit optimization included variable cost and recovery values dependent on mineralization type. All material included in the Mineral Resource Estimate is contained within the optimized shell.

Mineral Resource Estimate


Resource Classification

Indicated Inferred
Tonnes (1000's) Au (g/t) Oz Au (1000's) Tonnes (1000's) Au (g/t) Oz Au (1000's)
Oxide (0.3 g/t cut-off) 9,636 1.37 425 487 0.75 12
Transition (0.3 g/t cut-off) 5,707 1.12 205 361 0.60 7
Sulphide

(0.9 g/t cut-off) 		31,132 1.84 1,844 1,713 1.55 85
Total 46,475 1.65 2,474 2,561 1.26 104

The Technical Report only considers mining and processing of leachable oxides and transition materials from the Indicated and Inferred resource categories. Sulfide mineralization is considered a future opportunity and does not currently factor into mine planning, processing or financial results as reported in this PEA.

DISCLOSURE

The Technical Report results are summarized for purposes of this press release. Further details on the Technical Report are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.steppegold.com.

The Technical Report is preliminary in nature and it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative to be used in an economic analysis except as allowed for under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 "). There is no guarantee that the inferred mineral resources can be converted to Indicated or Measured mineral resources, and as such, there is no guarantee the project economics described in this release will be achieved.

QUALIFIED PERSONS
The following persons, all of whom are qualified persons under 43-101, have approved the disclosure contained within this release:

Name of Qualified Person Company Qualification
John Woodson M3 Engineering & Technology Corporation P.E.
Laurie Tahija M3 Engineering & Technology Corporation QP-MMSA
Jeff Rowe Independent Geologist P.Geo.
Adam Johnston Transmin Limited FAusIMM CP(Met)
James N. Gray Advantage Geoservices Limited P.Geo.
John Nilsson Nilsson Mine Services Ltd. P. Eng.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The study was prepared by M3 Engineering and Technology Corporation of Tucson, Arizona and Arequipa, Peru, in cooperation with Nilsson Mine Services of Pitt Meadows, BC, Transmin Ltd., of Lima, Peru, Advantage Geoservices Ltd. of Chilliwack, BC, and Jeffrey Rowe of Surrey, BC.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

For Further information, please contact:

Bataa Tumur‐Ochir, CEO and Chairman

Shangri‐La office, Suite 1201, Olympic Street 19A, Sukhbaatar District 1,
Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia
Tel: +976 7732 1914

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward‐looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward‐looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "continues", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "potential", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward‐looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

STGO:CA
Steppe Gold
Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold


Steppe Gold Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q1 2023

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q1 2023

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO): The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: STGO Q1 2023 Report

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Acquisition of Anacortes closed in June
  • Updated ATO technical report shows expected gross revenue for ATO of $2.2B
  • Funding secured for the Phase 2 Expansion

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/176477_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Provides Second-Quarter Corporate Update

Steppe Gold Provides Second-Quarter Corporate Update

Phase 2 Expansion Accelerating with Financing Secured

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operations update following the conclusion of the second quarter.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Signs Binding Term Sheet for US$150 Million to Fully Fund the Phase 2 Expansion at the ATO Gold Mine

Steppe Gold Signs Binding Term Sheet for US$150 Million to Fully Fund the Phase 2 Expansion at the ATO Gold Mine

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce it has signed a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") to provide up to US$150 million in financing to fully fund the construction and completion of the Phase 2 Expansion at the ATO Gold Mine (the "Phase 2 Expansion").

ATO Phase 2 Expansion Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Growth-Oriented Mining Company, Anacortes Mining Corp.

Steppe Gold Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Growth-Oriented Mining Company, Anacortes Mining Corp.

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (the "Company" or "Steppe") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") between Steppe and Anacortes Mining Corp. ("Anacortes"), whereby Steppe has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes (the "Anacortes Common Shares"), effective June 28, 2023.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, Anacortes shareholders are entitled to 0.4532 of a Steppe common share ("Steppe Share") for each Anacortes Common Share previously held. The outstanding vested in-the-money Anacortes options were exercised into Anacortes Common Shares on a cashless basis and such Anacortes Common Shares were exchanged for Steppe Shares. Further, all of the out-of-the-money Anacortes options were cancelled without payment. The outstanding Anacortes warrants were cancelled and exchanged for the applicable warrant consideration, pursuant to the plan of arrangement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Issues Bonus Shares in Connection with Loan Agreements

JZR Gold Issues Bonus Shares in Connection with Loan Agreements

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) announces that, further to its news release dated June 8, 2023, it has issued an aggregate of 300,000 bonus shares to four arm's length lenders in connection with loans advanced to the Company in the aggregate principal sum of $1,000,000 (the " Loan Transactions ").  The bonus shares are subject to a hold period which expires four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company also announces that, as it has completed the Loan Transactions, it has elected not to proceed with closing the balance of the unit offering that was announced on February 22, 2023 and April 27, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG") ("GMG.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus- Unit Offering, New Listing – Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Amended and Restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus (the "Prospectus"), dated August 2, 2023 , was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission as the principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 – Passport System, the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the Ontario , British Columbia and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, KLR & Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project

Marvel Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, KLR & Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF)("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a detailed regional and property specific structural geophysical interpretation of the corporation's Saskatchewan Uranium Projects, the Highway and KLR Zones. The Interpretation includes using advanced technology leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process

The claims coincide with a regional-scale NNE-trending shear zone that forms the tectonic boundary between the Mudjatik Domain and Wollaston Domain of the Hearne Province. The shear zone can be mapped from regional aeromagnetic images and has a strike length of at least 400 kilometres extending beneath cover rocks of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 60 km to the north. The highly prospective Athabasca Basin is home to numerous unconformity-type uranium deposits whose locations are controlled by the positions of major faults in the underlying crystalline basement rocks.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF TERM OF WARRANTS

COMET LITHIUM ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF TERM OF WARRANTS

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for a one-year extension of the term of 11,406,670 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") that were issued by Comet Lithium as part of a private placement that closed on August 27, 2021 which Warrants had an initial expiry date of August 27, 2023 . As a result of the consolidation of the common shares of the Company on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every seven pre-consolidation shares issued and outstanding as of the close of business on February 2, 2023 (the " Consolidation "), seven Warrants must now be exercised to purchase one additional common share of Comet Lithium at an exercise price of $0.77 (on a post-Consolidation basis).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Receives Assays at Victoria Lake, Identifies Gold Anomaly

Marvel Receives Assays at Victoria Lake, Identifies Gold Anomaly

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF) ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from reconnaissance till and soil sampling at its Victoria Lake Property located approximately 90 kilometers south of Deer Lake in western Newfoundland. Samples from the program have identified multiple anomalies, including gold, barium, copper, zinc, and tin

Surveys were conducted over two geological targets within the western part of the Victoria Lake Property, with sample stations identified on the basis of historic till sampling results, lithologic information, and a structural analysis completed by Marvel in 2022 that identified the potential for structures associated with the Cape Ray Fault within both survey areas. The Cape Ray Fault is well recognized as being highly fertile for structural gold mineralization, and is host to well-known gold occurrences including the Cape Ray Deposit, the Valentine Gold Deposit, and the Wilding Lake Prospect. Sample station locations are presented in Figure 1.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

  • Game-changer strategy for TomaGold, which will allow it to acquire a district-size land package
  • The agreements comprise 20 mining properties, hosting a mix of copper-gold-silver-zinc mineralization, of which 6 were past-producing mines
  • TomaGold's objective is to further consolidate the Chibougamau Mining Camp with the goal of increasing the belt's copper and gold resource and enhance shareholder value

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with SOQUEM Inc. (" SOQUEM "), Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (TSXV: CBG) (" Chibougamau ") and Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) (" Globex ") to acquire a total of 20 mining properties that currently form the majority of the Chibougamau Mining Camp, in Québec, Canada (the " Properties ").

In order to acquire the Properties, the Corporation has committed to make global cash payments of $13,805,000, work commitments of $10,425,000, issue 16,625,000 common shares of TomaGold and issue an additional amount of $1,825,000 in common shares of TomaGold over a period of 2 to 5 years in accordance with the specific agreements. Upon signing, TomaGold will be required to make cash payments of $540,000, issue 6,625,000 common shares of TomaGold and issue an additional amount of $25,000 in common shares of TomaGold. A summary of each agreement is included below. The Corporation is currently in advanced discussions with potential financial and mining partners to finance the acquisition, exploration and development of these projects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
