Stellar Africagold Grants Stock Options And Performance Share Units

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC August 28, 2026 TheNewswire - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. ("Stellar" or the "Company") (TSXV: SPX,OTC:STLXF, TGAT: 6YP and FSX: 6YP) announces the grant of incentive stock options and performance share units.
Incentive Stock Options
Pursuant to Stellar's Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP") approved by Shareholders on February 27, 2025 the Company has granted an aggregate of 1,750,000 incentive stock options to five directors and one employee of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price $0.12 per share until August 28, 2031.
Performance Share Units
Additionally, and pursuant to its shareholder-approved LTIP, Stellar has granted an additional 100,000 Performance Share Units ("PSUs") to Dr. Paul Kitto, a director of and senior geological consultant to the Company, contingent upon the Company achieving a total of 600,000 ounces of Inferred and Indicated gold resources, bringing the total PSUs granted to Dr. Kitto to 750,00 contingent upon incremental milestones of gold resources discovered. (See also news release dated August 27, 2025.) Each PSU allows the holder to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") for nil consideration upon certain exploration milestones being met, namely, the Common Shares will issue upon the Company incrementally defining cumulative National Instrument 43-101 compliant Inferred and Indicated gold resources aggregating 600,000 ounces of gold resources. In accordance with TSX-V Policy 4.4 the currently granted PSUs will vest 12 months from the date of grant, i.e. August 28, 2027. The PSU grant is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.
Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metals exploration company focused on North and West Africa, with active exploration programs in Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire. The Company's principal projects are the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, where Stellar is advancing a gold discovery with a fully-funded 5,000 meters diamond drilling program scheduled for the fall and winter of 2026, and the Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, operated under an earn-in and joint venture agreement with MetalsGrove Mining Limited with a fully-funded 10,000 meters auger drilling program is underway. Stellar trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: SPX,OTC:STLXF), the Tradegate Exchange (TGAT: 6YP) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSX: 6YP). The Company's head office is in Vancouver, BC, with a country office in Marrakech, Morocco.
Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514-9940654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.
On Behalf of the Board
J. François Lalonde
President & CEO
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements which may not have been based solely on historical facts but rather may be based on the Company's current expectations about future events and results. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis.
Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, exploration risk, mineral resource risk, the Company not achieving the production milestones described herein, changes in business plans or commodity prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, geopolitical country risk, and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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