Stellantis Unveils Six Concept Cars "The Night Before" the Paris Motor Show

• Stellantis offered an exclusive preview of six of the nine concept cars set to debut at the Paris Motor Show, October 12-18
• Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Opel and PEUGEOT showcased how creativity and innovation enable emotion, serve people and enhance freedom of choice
• Stellantis Chairman John Elkann, CEO Antonio Filosa and
Enlarged Europe COO Emanuele Cappellano highlighted
how FaSTLAne 2030 strategic plan is translating into tangible results, through technologies, products and innovations with the customer at the center
• Gilles Vidal, Head of Design, Enlarged Europe, presented the concept cars, illustrating how Stellantis is challenging conventions and accelerating towards the future
• "The Night Before" offered a preview of Stellantis' bold presence at the Paris Motor Show, featuring the exhibition's largest booth, with more than 60 vehicles on display, nine concept cars, eight brands and six premieres
PARIS, October 11, 2026 – On the eve of the Paris Motor Show, Stellantis welcomed guests and media to "The Night Before", an exclusive event at the iconic Hangar Y, in Paris. The event unveiled Stellantis' vision for the future through six bold concept cars presented in world premiere. Marking the first step in Stellantis' Paris Motor Show presence, the event set the stage for a stunning experience with over 60 vehicles on the largest stand at the auto show.
Developed under the leadership of Gilles Vidal, Head of Design, Enlarged Europe, these six concepts, representing six different iconic Stellantis brands, illustrate diverse paths to innovation. "With these six concept cars, we are expressing a shared conviction: the future of automotive design must be both bold and meaningful. Each concept explores new ways to enhance everyday experiences while reinforcing the unique identity of its brand. Together, they demonstrate how creativity, innovation and emotion can come together to make people fall in love with cars again," said Vidal.
"This event brings our FaSTLAne 2030 strategy to life," said CEO Antonio Filosa. "It reflects the extraordinary effort of our teams and our commitment to shaping the future of mobility through iconic brands, compelling design and innovative technology, giving customers more choice and more reasons to be excited about what's ahead."
Stellantis' extensive presence at the Paris Motor Show, featuring eight of its brands, including key partner Leapmotor, offers a glimpse of the strength, innovation and ambition driving the Company's transformation. "Stellantis is deeply rooted in Europe and holds a leading position that will be strengthened by the success of all our brands," said Enlarged Europe COO Emanuele Cappellano.
"Stellantis wants to fully leverage the competitive advantage set by its iconic brands' uniqueness, offering cars that are at once rooted in heritage and future-driven, based on robust know-how and distinguished by their unmatched design beauty, to shape the future of mobility with more than 50 products to be launched by 2030. These achievements, based on the execution of our strategic plan, will enable Stellantis to expand its market coverage in Enlarged Europe by 25%," added Cappellano.
Each concept explores a distinct dimension of progress – from mobility and performance to well-being and digital experiences. Together, they embody the creativity, ambition and customer-focused vision propelling Stellantis into the future.
Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso is a concept car born from the heart of the brand, created for those who still love driving. It shows how the brand can move into the future: a vision destined to find expression in the key segments of the market, through multi-energy architectures, with models up to 4.7 meters long and the potential to accommodate Quadrifoglio versions. With this in mind, the epitome of performance can be imagined through a 2.9 V6 Full-Hybrid powertrain, paired with Q4 all-wheel drive, torque converter, and carbon fiber driveshaft.
With the 2 CV Concept, Citroën is not replicating an icon: it is reinventing an idea that has lost none of its relevance. A more accessible, simpler and ingenious electric car that puts freedom and joy back at the heart of mobility. A new 2 CV, faithful to the spirit of the original yet designed for tomorrow: fully electric, made in Europe and accessible at a price of €15,000.
DS F3VER design-led concept explores the future of DS Automobiles, bringing together what too often comes separately: uncompromising desirability, personalization and versatility. Relying on these three fundamental pillars, DS F3VER breaks away from conventions to explore new possibilities and challenge established codes. A bold expression of where DS Automobiles is heading: more distinctive, more desirable and more daring.
FIAT Multiplay reimagines mobility for a new era, exploring how a vehicle can adapt seamlessly to the evolving needs of modern life. Combining the versatility of a pickup with the comfort and flexibility of an SUV, it challenges traditional automotive categories through a configurable architecture designed around people and shared experiences. Inspired by the groundbreaking Multipla, Multiplay offers a bold vision of FIAT's future, bringing accessibility, inclusiveness and innovation together to reimagine mobility.
The Opel STX Concept presents a vision for future estate cars, showcasing bolder, purer and even more emotional German design. The new Opel Vizor lighting signature with lamella light animations and even more prominent vertical Opel Compass, combined with the clean, downward-sloping rear, hint at the brand's next generation design language, elements of which will feature in future production models.
PEUGEOT RCZ Vision is a brand manifesto that gives the most advanced vision yet of PEUGEOT's future, combining design and technology at the service of driving pleasure. Built on an architecture based on the STLA One platform, the RCZ Vision benefits from the new steer-by-wire technology. It gives a preview of the next generation of the PEUGEOT onboard experience, notably through Hypersquare® and an all-new PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®. It embodies PEUGEOT's vision of high-performance and efficient electric mobility.
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About Stellantis
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.Stellantis.com
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For more information, contact:
Alessandro NARDIZZI – alessandro.nardizzi@Stellantis.com
communications@Stellantis.com
www.Stellantis.com