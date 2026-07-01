Stellantis Reports US Sales Gains in First-half 2026

  • June total sales increase 10% year over year
  • Second quarter total sales improve 6% year over year
  • First-half total sales are up 5% compared to the first half of 2025
  • Total sales increases continue to build momentum as company executes its new strategic plan, FaSTLAne 2030
  • Stellantis is the exclusive automotive sponsor of America250, celebrating the country's 250th anniversary with special limited editions of the Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Durango, Jeep® Wrangler and Ram 1500

Stellantis closes the first half of 2026 with total U.S. sales increasing 5%. Momentum continued to build in Q2 with the brands' total sales up 6% and June sales increasing 10% year over year. Overall, the company sold 634,187 vehicles in the first half.

"We delivered incremental market share gains over the first half of 2025, fueled by Q2 year-over-year increases in retail sales of Jeep® Grand Wagoneer (+43%), Ram 1500 (+9%), Dodge Durango (+9%) and Chrysler Pacifica (+7%)," said Michael Orange, head of U.S. retail sales and network performance. "As we look forward to the second half of the year, Stellantis is continuing to strengthen our lineup with all-new models, including the Jeep Cherokee hybrid, Dodge Durango R/T 392 and Ram 1500 TRX, which is on its way to dealerships now."

The positive sales trajectory supports the ambitions laid out in May as part of FaSTLAne 2030, the company's five-year strategic plan, which calls for 35% volume and 25% revenue growth through 2030 and a 50% increase in market coverage with the launch of 11 all-new vehicles over the same period in North America.

As the nation gears up for Independence Day, the company's four iconic U.S. brands - Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram - are taking center stage in the yearlong America250 celebration. From powering official events with a dedicated vehicle fleet to unveiling exclusive A250 editions across their lineups, each brand is helping honor this historic milestone.

Sales Highlights 

Ram: 

  • Total pickup sales increase 14% versus Q2 2025
  • ProMaster retail sales are up 6% over Q2 2025
  • Introduced 2027 1500 Rumble Bee muscle truck with 777 horsepower and 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® that can reach 170 mph

Jeep:

Chrysler:

  • Reports highest total quarterly sales volume for Pacifica since Q3 2023
  • Refreshed 2027 Pacifica starts shipping to dealers, featuring new value pricing

Dodge:

  • Durango achieves highest Q2 retail sales volume since 2021
  • Charger total sales increase 33% compared to Q2 2025
  • Orders are open for the 2027 Charger and Durango lineups

Alfa Romeo:

  • Giulia and Tonale are up 6% and 8%, respectively, over Q1 2026

FIAT:

  • 500e retail sales increase 17% versus Q1 2026

The U.S. operations of Stellantis are conducted by FCA US LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. Based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, FCA US LLC designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories.

For the methodology of determining Stellantis monthly sales, click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control. U.S. fleet business includes three channels, rental, governmental and commercial.

Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands in North America includes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT, Peugeot and Maserati. For more than a century, the company has played a pivotal role in shaping culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/Stellantis
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Stellantis Sales Summary Q2 2026






Q2 Sales

Vol %

CYTD Sales

Vol %

Model

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Compass

18,453

23,104

-20 %

37,026

54,834

-32 %

Wrangler

41,793

47,660

-12 %

86,254

85,604

1 %

Gladiator

8,946

13,343

-33 %

19,033

25,400

-25 %

Recon

27

3

800 %

47

20

135 %

Cherokee

11

101

-89 %

174

257

-32 %

Cherokee HEV

8,101

0

#DIV/0!

10,570

0

#DIV/0!

Grand Cherokee

48,255

51,203

-6 %

101,737

99,668

2 %

Renegade

10

220

-95 %

33

590

-94 %

Wagoneer S

198

3,668

-95 %

373

6,263

-94 %

Wagoneer/G. Wagoneer

14,905

9,523

57 %

30,147

16,772

80 %

JEEP BRAND

140,699

148,826

-5 %

285,394

289,409

-1 %

Ram LD PU

65,669

51,848

27 %

125,522

98,915

27 %

Ram HD PU

43,497

43,624

0 %

82,094

75,405

9 %

TOTAL Ram PU

109,166

95,472

14 %

207,616

174,320

19 %

ProMaster Van

13,981

15,144

-8 %

27,716

29,663

-7 %

RAM BRAND

123,147

110,616

11 %

235,332

203,984

15 %

Pacifica

41,704

23,028

81 %

67,120

57,756

16 %

CHRYSLER BRAND

41,710

23,175

80 %

67,133

58,244

15 %

Hornet

300

1,539

-81 %

717

5,647

-87 %

Charger

2,911

578

404 %

4,583

1,630

181 %

Charger BEV

294

2,352

-88 %

534

4,299

-88 %

Challenger

38

579

-93 %

83

1,501

-94 %

Durango

18,275

20,698

-12 %

38,575

34,399

12 %

DODGE  BRAND

21,818

25,750

-15 %

44,511

47,481

-6 %

500e

81

340

-76 %

150

788

-81 %

FIAT BRAND

82

394

-79 %

228

916

-75 %

Giulia

267

341

-22 %

519

882

-41 %

Stelvio

305

440

-31 %

734

1,126

-35 %

Tonale

256

431

-41 %

494

1,156

-57 %

ALFA ROMEO

828

1,212

-32 %

1,747

3,164

-45 %

Stellantis

328,284

309,973

6 %

634,345

603,198

5 %

 

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SOURCE Stellantis

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