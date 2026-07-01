Stellantis Reports US Sales Gains in First-half 2026

-
- June total sales increase 10% year over year
- Second quarter total sales improve 6% year over year
- First-half total sales are up 5% compared to the first half of 2025
- Total sales increases continue to build momentum as company executes its new strategic plan, FaSTLAne 2030
- Stellantis is the exclusive automotive sponsor of America250, celebrating the country's 250th anniversary with special limited editions of the Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Durango, Jeep® Wrangler and Ram 1500
Stellantis closes the first half of 2026 with total U.S. sales increasing 5%. Momentum continued to build in Q2 with the brands' total sales up 6% and June sales increasing 10% year over year. Overall, the company sold 634,187 vehicles in the first half.
"We delivered incremental market share gains over the first half of 2025, fueled by Q2 year-over-year increases in retail sales of Jeep® Grand Wagoneer (+43%), Ram 1500 (+9%), Dodge Durango (+9%) and Chrysler Pacifica (+7%)," said Michael Orange, head of U.S. retail sales and network performance. "As we look forward to the second half of the year, Stellantis is continuing to strengthen our lineup with all-new models, including the Jeep Cherokee hybrid, Dodge Durango R/T 392 and Ram 1500 TRX, which is on its way to dealerships now."
The positive sales trajectory supports the ambitions laid out in May as part of FaSTLAne 2030, the company's five-year strategic plan, which calls for 35% volume and 25% revenue growth through 2030 and a 50% increase in market coverage with the launch of 11 all-new vehicles over the same period in North America.
As the nation gears up for Independence Day, the company's four iconic U.S. brands - Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram - are taking center stage in the yearlong America250 celebration. From powering official events with a dedicated vehicle fleet to unveiling exclusive A250 editions across their lineups, each brand is helping honor this historic milestone.
Sales Highlights
Ram:
- Total pickup sales increase 14% versus Q2 2025
- ProMaster retail sales are up 6% over Q2 2025
- Introduced 2027 1500 Rumble Bee muscle truck with 777 horsepower and 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® that can reach 170 mph
Jeep:
- Wrangler retail sales are up 11% versus Q1 2026
- Announces return of the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk and Overland for 2027 model year
- Gladiator and Grand Cherokee place in the top five of the Cars.com American-Made Index
- Brand named the most patriotic brand in America for 25th consecutive year in the annual Brand Keys survey
Chrysler:
- Reports highest total quarterly sales volume for Pacifica since Q3 2023
- Refreshed 2027 Pacifica starts shipping to dealers, featuring new value pricing
Dodge:
- Durango achieves highest Q2 retail sales volume since 2021
- Charger total sales increase 33% compared to Q2 2025
- Orders are open for the 2027 Charger and Durango lineups
Alfa Romeo:
- Giulia and Tonale are up 6% and 8%, respectively, over Q1 2026
FIAT:
- 500e retail sales increase 17% versus Q1 2026
The U.S. operations of Stellantis are conducted by FCA US LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. Based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, FCA US LLC designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories.
For the methodology of determining Stellantis monthly sales, click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control. U.S. fleet business includes three channels, rental, governmental and commercial.
Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands in North America includes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT, Peugeot and Maserati. For more than a century, the company has played a pivotal role in shaping culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.
Follow company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/Stellantis
Facebook: facebook.com/StellantisNA
Instagram: @stellantisna
X: @StellantisNA
YouTube: youtube.com/StellantisNA
Stellantis Sales Summary Q2 2026
|
Q2 Sales
|
Vol %
|
CYTD Sales
|
Vol %
|
Model
|
Curr Yr
|
Pr Yr
|
Change
|
Curr Yr
|
Pr Yr
|
Change
|
Compass
|
18,453
|
23,104
|
-20 %
|
37,026
|
54,834
|
-32 %
|
Wrangler
|
41,793
|
47,660
|
-12 %
|
86,254
|
85,604
|
1 %
|
Gladiator
|
8,946
|
13,343
|
-33 %
|
19,033
|
25,400
|
-25 %
|
Recon
|
27
|
3
|
800 %
|
47
|
20
|
135 %
|
Cherokee
|
11
|
101
|
-89 %
|
174
|
257
|
-32 %
|
Cherokee HEV
|
8,101
|
0
|
#DIV/0!
|
10,570
|
0
|
#DIV/0!
|
Grand Cherokee
|
48,255
|
51,203
|
-6 %
|
101,737
|
99,668
|
2 %
|
Renegade
|
10
|
220
|
-95 %
|
33
|
590
|
-94 %
|
Wagoneer S
|
198
|
3,668
|
-95 %
|
373
|
6,263
|
-94 %
|
Wagoneer/G. Wagoneer
|
14,905
|
9,523
|
57 %
|
30,147
|
16,772
|
80 %
|
JEEP BRAND
|
140,699
|
148,826
|
-5 %
|
285,394
|
289,409
|
-1 %
|
Ram LD PU
|
65,669
|
51,848
|
27 %
|
125,522
|
98,915
|
27 %
|
Ram HD PU
|
43,497
|
43,624
|
0 %
|
82,094
|
75,405
|
9 %
|
TOTAL Ram PU
|
109,166
|
95,472
|
14 %
|
207,616
|
174,320
|
19 %
|
ProMaster Van
|
13,981
|
15,144
|
-8 %
|
27,716
|
29,663
|
-7 %
|
RAM BRAND
|
123,147
|
110,616
|
11 %
|
235,332
|
203,984
|
15 %
|
Pacifica
|
41,704
|
23,028
|
81 %
|
67,120
|
57,756
|
16 %
|
CHRYSLER BRAND
|
41,710
|
23,175
|
80 %
|
67,133
|
58,244
|
15 %
|
Hornet
|
300
|
1,539
|
-81 %
|
717
|
5,647
|
-87 %
|
Charger
|
2,911
|
578
|
404 %
|
4,583
|
1,630
|
181 %
|
Charger BEV
|
294
|
2,352
|
-88 %
|
534
|
4,299
|
-88 %
|
Challenger
|
38
|
579
|
-93 %
|
83
|
1,501
|
-94 %
|
Durango
|
18,275
|
20,698
|
-12 %
|
38,575
|
34,399
|
12 %
|
DODGE BRAND
|
21,818
|
25,750
|
-15 %
|
44,511
|
47,481
|
-6 %
|
500e
|
81
|
340
|
-76 %
|
150
|
788
|
-81 %
|
FIAT BRAND
|
82
|
394
|
-79 %
|
228
|
916
|
-75 %
|
Giulia
|
267
|
341
|
-22 %
|
519
|
882
|
-41 %
|
Stelvio
|
305
|
440
|
-31 %
|
734
|
1,126
|
-35 %
|
Tonale
|
256
|
431
|
-41 %
|
494
|
1,156
|
-57 %
|
ALFA ROMEO
|
828
|
1,212
|
-32 %
|
1,747
|
3,164
|
-45 %
|
Stellantis
|
328,284
|
309,973
|
6 %
|
634,345
|
603,198
|
5 %
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellantis-reports-us-sales-gains-in-first-half-2026-302816096.html
SOURCE Stellantis