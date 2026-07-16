Stellantis Expands 10 Year Connect One Benefits with Remote Engine Start/Stop, Reduces Monthly Cost for Wi-Fi Plus Subscription for 2027 Model Year

Stellantis is reducing pricing and adding remote engine start/stop via the brand mobile app to the standard Connect One plan for 2027 model year Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brand vehicles. Connect One provides 10 years of remote features and vehicle health information at no extra cost.

  • Remote engine start/stop via the mobile app added to the standard 10 Year Connect One plan for most 2027 model year vehicles
  • Monthly cost of Connect Wi-Fi Plus package, which includes unlimited data, is reduced to $15.99 with three-month free trial
  • Connect One provides 10 years of features for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brand vehicles; enrollment gives owners access to in-vehicle benefits as well as in-app via their compatible mobile devices and smartwatch extensions
  • Buyers of 2027 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer S and Alfa Romeo vehicles receive 10 years of Connect One and three years of Connect Plus for no extra charge, with a one-month free Wi-Fi unlimited data trial
  • Extended SiriusXM service package available as a factory option

Stellantis is reducing pricing and adding remote engine start/stop via the brand mobile app to the standard Connect One plan for 2027 model year Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brand vehicles in the United States. Connect One provides 10 years of remote features and vehicle health information at no extra cost.

Also, the optional Connect Wi-Fi Plus package, which provides unlimited data for the vehicle-mounted Wi-Fi hotspot plus connected navigation and services including stolen vehicle assistance and vehicle finder, is priced at $15.99 a month, a $2 per month reduction. Consumers who enroll in the Connect Wi-Fi Plus package within 30 days of vehicle purchase receive a free trial for three months.

"Our customers told us they value connected services that matter in real life, and remote start is exactly that. On a cold Minnesota morning or a hot Texas afternoon, being able to warm up or cool down your vehicle from your phone is not a gimmick; it is technology showing up when people need it," said Ricardo Stamatti, head of the Stellantis software business unit. "By adding remote engine start/stop to the standard Connect One package, we are turning connectivity into everyday value across our brands, with much more to come soon."

Full Suite of Connected Features
Connect One provides several safety and connected vehicle performance services. For most 2027 model year vehicles they include:

  • Remote engine start/stop
  • Remote lock/unlock doors
  • Over-the-air (OTA) software updates
  • Monthly vehicle health reports
  • Vehicle health and recall alerts
  • Service scheduling
  • Automatic SOS calls
  • Remotely clear personal data
  • In-vehicle games via the App Market

The Connect Wi-Fi Plus subscription, at $15.99 per month, adds an unlimited Wi-Fi data plan with connectivity for up to eight devices from the vehicle-mounted hotspot, plus:

  • Remote honk horn/flashing lights
  • Stolen vehicle assistance, vehicle theft alarm alert, vehicle finder
  • Connected navigation services, including drive alerts, routing send and go, last mile navigation, fuel finder, parking finder, dynamic range mapping and speed camera alert

Buyers of some vehicles are eligible for slightly different offers:

  • 2027 Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer S receive 10 years of Connect One and three years of Connect Plus at no extra charge. Unlimited data Wi-Fi hotspot service is available for $12.99 per month, with a one-month free trial if activated within 30 days of purchase.
  • 2027 Alfa Romeo vehicles get 10 years of Connect One and three years of Connect Plus, plus a three-month trial (or 1 GB) of data for no extra charge. Additional data service is available from AT&T.
  • 2027 Jeep Compass and Dodge Durango, which use the SiriusXM Guardian platform, receive 10 years of Safety & Security and Vehicle Performance services along with a three-month trial of the Assistance and Navigation packages. They also receive a free three-month (or 1 GB) trial of data, with additional service available from AT&T.

Customers can easily enroll into the standard Connect One services and manage the Connect Wi-Fi Plus package at the selling dealership or by visiting vehicle brand sites:

Now Available: SiriusXM Extended Service Subscriptions
Stellantis dealers are now able to order 2027 model year vehicles with a three-year SiriusXM Extended Service Subscription factored into the vehicle's manufacturer's suggested retail price at a significant discount. The subscription gives owners access to SiriusXM entertainment in-vehicle and on the SiriusXM app.

Also introduced for the 2027 model year is FlexCare Sounds Powered by SiriusXM, a program that enables new owners to easily add a three-year SiriusXM Extended Service Subscription through the dealership's Finance & Insurance office, for up to 75 days after the vehicle sale. It is available on U.S. vehicles that are not ordered with Extended Service Subscriptions.

Nearly all 2027 Stellantis vehicles sold in the United States will be factory-equipped with SiriusXM hardware and a three-month trial subscription.

Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands in North America includes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT, Peugeot and Maserati. For more than a century, the company has played a pivotal role in shaping culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
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SOURCE Stellantis

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