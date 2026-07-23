Stellantis Appoints Industry Veterans to Strengthen Regional Leadership and Performance Execution

Stellantis Appoints Industry Veterans to Strengthen Regional Leadership and Performance Execution

  • Tianshu Xin is responsible for the China and Asia-Pacific region, effective August 3
  • Pablo Di Si is appointed Chief Performance Officer, effective August 3

AMSTERDAM, July 23, 2026 Stellantis today announced the appointment of two industry veterans to strengthen leadership in the China and Asia-Pacific region and accelerate execution of its Value Creation Program.

Tianshu Xin is responsible for Stellantis' China and Asia-Pacific region, effective August 3, reporting to Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa. He will also join the Stellantis Leadership Team. Grégoire Olivier has been appointed strategic advisor and will report to Xin.

Xin brings 30 years of experience across operations management, strategy, business development, mergers and acquisitions, sales and marketing in a range of industries. In February 2025, Stellantis appointed him Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis China and Head of the Stellantis-Leapmotor Alliance. He continues to serve as CEO of Leapmotor International, a role he has held since November 2023.

Pablo Di Si has been named Chief Performance Officer, effective August 3, 2026. In this newly defined leadership role, Di Si will report directly to Antonio Filosa and lead execution of the Company's Value Creation Program to help deliver the Company's business targets.

Di Si brings extensive international automotive leadership experience and a strong track record of improving operational excellence, turnarounds, strengthening commercial performance and leading total enterprise transformation across complex global organizations. He most recently served as president and CEO of Volkswagen Group North America.

"Tianshu Xin and Pablo Di Si bring deep global leadership experience, operational discipline and proven records of building strong teams and driving performance in highly competitive markets," said Antonio Filosa, Stellantis CEO. "Their appointments strengthen our leadership team as we sharpen execution, accelerate value creation, and continue positioning Stellantis for long-term success across regions and functions. I also want to thank Grégoire for his leadership and look forward to working together as he takes on his new role."

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About Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, www.stellantis.com

@Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis
 

For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Nathalie ROUSSEL +33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com		  

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