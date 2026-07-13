Stelar Metals Limited Director Appointment: International Critical Minerals Dealmaker Joins the Board

Dr Zeng is an experienced critical minerals offtake specialist responsible for introducing and successfully negotiating numerous high-valued offtake and investment agreements in the critical mineral space in the Northern Territory and Australia. The appointment reunites Dr Zeng and SLB Executive Chair, Stephen Biggins, who previously worked together successfullyduring their time with Core Lithium (ASX:CXO,OTC:CXOXF) and Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1).
Dr Qingtao Zeng
Dr Qingtao Zeng is a geologist and holds a PhD in geology from the University of Western Australia. He has been extensively involved in the international lithium and critical minerals development sector and through his strong network of global contacts that has helped clients complete a range of contracts relating to the supply or purchase of critical minerals products and ores.
In the NT, Dr Zeng advised Core Lithium (ASX:CXO,OTC:CXOXF) on several substantial offtake and finance deals, which were key platforms for building international recognition and project finance for the Finniss Lithium Project.
Dr Zeng is currently Managing Director of Australasian Metals (ASX:A8G) and was founding Director of Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1), which discovered the globally significant 78Mt Adina Lithium Resource in Quebec and subsequently completed a merger with Li-FT Power (CVE:LIFT)valued at approximately A$130 million.
Through his entity F&H Brothers Metals Pty Ltd, Dr Zeng is the holder of exploration licence EL33232 that contains the Hill of Leaders Tungsten Project in the Northern Territory, and for which Stelar has entered into an earn-in agreement to acquire 100%(1).
Non-Executive Director Fees
The Board advises that the Company recommenced payment of monthly NED fees in cash from 1 June 2026 following a period of deferral of NED cash fees, while it wassourcing a new project.
The Board intends to seek approval to issue SLB shares for accrued director fees to current directors for the period 1 December 2025 to 31 May 2026 at the next meeting of shareholders.
Executive Chairman Stephen Biggins, commented:
"It is a pleasure to welcome Dr Zeng to the Stelar Board. This reunites the successful leadership dynamic we shared at both Core Lithium and Winsome Resources right as our exploration momentum is accelerating.
"We are already fast-tracking our maiden drill program following rock chip assays that returned over 1% WO3, confirming a significant new tungsten system at Hill of Leaders. Both Stelar and Qingtao recognise the exceptional potential of this asset. His appointment complements our geological efforts and adds crucial commercial expertise, perfectly positioning us to rapidly drive the project forward."
(1) SLB ASX Announcement 13 May 2026 - Hill of Leaders Tungsten Project Acquisition
About Stelar Metals Limited:
Stelar Metals Limited (ASX:SLB) experienced and successful exploration and development team is targeting the discovery and production of critical minerals, with increasing global demand to enable the world to achieve net zero emissions.
The Company will focus on its Hill of Leaders Tungsten Project in Northern Territory, Australia, a strategic critical minerals opportunity with scale potential, in a region where SLB key management has significant discovery and development experience.
Source:
Stelar Metals Limited
Contact:
Stephen Biggins
Executive Chair
Stelar Metals Limited
info@stelarmetals.com.au
+61 8 8372 7881
Jason Mack
Senior Communications Advisor
White Noise Communication
jason@whitenoisecomms.com
+61 400 643 799