Steadright MOU to add Two Further Exploration Licenses to Titanbeach Titanium Project in Morocco

October 15, 2025
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) (“Steadright” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an MOU to purchase two additional claims contiguous to the TitanBeach Titanium Project along the shores of the Coastal waters of the Atlantic Ocean. These two additional exploration Licenses will add another 32 Sq. km’s to the 12 existing claims of 192 Sq. Km’s within NSM Capital Sarl (“NSM”) once the MOU purchase agreement is finalized.
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. has entered into an MOU agreement with an Intermediator, a research and exploration mining corporation out of Laayoune, Morocco. According to the MOU agreement Steadright will pay up to $150,000 USD for two exploration licenses in a deal currently being finalized, and add them to NSM Capital Sarl, a Moroccan run company. Steadright is a shareholder of NSM Capital, which is operated as a Moroccan Corporation, with 75% of the common shares. There will be no Net Smelter Royalty on the two new exploration licenses to be acquired. NSM Capital Sarl controls 100% the Mineral Licenses known as the TitanBeach Titanium Project.
Exploration work continues on the TitanBeach Titanium Project and NSM expects a larger exploration program to commence in November 2025, with its Moroccan exploration team being involved. NSM Capital Sarl continues to work with officials for their input, as part of the process for a comprehensive plan that involves applying for a Mining and Environmental License in November.
Steadright’s CEO, Mr. Matt Lewis states, “Government and local support are key aspects of any mining operation. Moroccan officials have been extremely professional and helpful throughout the company’s rapid growth process, and we are very grateful. The various Moroccan agencies and our Moroccan team on the ground are second-to-none when it comes to getting things done.”
Titanium Dioxide (TiO2). Titanium Dioxide is classified as a Critical and Strategic Mineral in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and a significant amount of the world’s other countries. With only a few of the world’s suppliers dominating the market, TiO2 is in strong demand.
ABOUT STEADRIGHT CRITICAL MINERALS INC.
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focused in 2025 on finding exploration projects that can be brought into production within the critical mineral space. Steadright is focused on near-term production in Morocco. Steadright currently is also renegotiating an option on the RAM property near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Côte-Nord Region, which is accessible by Route 138. The RAM project is located on an Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under-explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For further information, please contact:
Matt Lewis
CEO & Director
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Email: info@steadright.ca
Website: www.steadright.ca
Phone: 1-905-410-0587
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no certainty that the ongoing programs will result in significant or successful exploration and development of Steadright’s properties; uncertainty as to the actual results of exploration and development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing on acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting Steadright; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals.
SCM:CNX
