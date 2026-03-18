Steadright Closes Second and Final Tranche of Unit Offering

Steadright Closes Second and Final Tranche of Unit Offering

(TheNewswire)

Steadright Critical Minerals, Inc.

March 18th, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE:SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant to which the Company sold 1,940,000 Units (the "Units") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $485,000.00. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general working capital and corporate purposes.

 

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one further Common Share at a price of $0.31 per Common Share for a period of twenty-four months from the date of issuance.

 

In consideration for their services, certain finders received a cash commission (the "Commission") equal to 8.0% on eligible subscriptions of the gross proceeds of the Offering totalling $38,800.00 and a broker warrant commission equal to 8% on eligible subscriptions of the gross proceeds of the Offering (the "Broker Warrants"), being 225,200 Broker Warrants. The Commission was paid in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and relevant Canadian securities laws.

 

The Common Shares, Warrants and Broker Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a regulatory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Offering remains subject to final Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance of requisite regulatory filings.

  

ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals INC.

Steadright Critical Minerals is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focused since late spring 2025 on finding exploration and historical mining projects that can be brought into production within the Moroccan critical mineral space. Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital Sarl, with over 192 sq KMs of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium  Project, and found in the Southern Provinces of Morocco. Steadright also has signed a Binding MOU for the historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco, has acquired the Copper Valley historic copper-lead-silver project and has an LOI with SilverLine Mining Sarl.

 ATRIUM RESEARCH REPORT:  

 Atrium Research on February 27, 2026 disseminated an Initiation Research Report:

 

Steadright Critical Minerals - Strategic Moroccan Acquisitions; Fast-Track to Production

 

https://mcusercontent.com/4bc421505c66d079778a0d0be/files/1c1e56b4-f41f-482d-d257-9f78de081319/20260227_Atrium_SCM_Initiation.01.pdf

 

Says Steadright CEO, Matt Lewis, "With the financing closed and Ramadan almost over, the spring and summer efforts begin."

 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For further information, please contact:

Matt Lewis

CEO & Director

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

 

Email: enquires@steadright.ca

Website: www.steadright.ca

Phone: 1-905-410-0587

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the completion and size of the Offering, the expected use of proceeds, the potential payment of finder's fees, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, and the Company's business plans and exploration objectives. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Offering may not be completed or may not be completed on the terms described herein; the use of proceeds may differ from management's current expectations; the risk that regulatory approvals may not be received in a timely manner, or at all; risks related to the junior mining and exploration industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices; access to financing on acceptable terms; general economic, market and business conditions; and changes in laws and regulations. Although Steadright has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and is provided as of the date of this news release. Steadright does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

 

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States  

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Steadright Critical MineralsSCM:CCcse:scmbase metals investing
SCM:CC
Steadright Critical Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Steadright Critical Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE:SCM)

Steadright Critical Minerals

Advancing high-grade mineral assets in Morocco with near-term cash flow and growth potential

Advancing high-grade mineral assets in Morocco with near-term cash flow and growth potential Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining and Riverside Resources Consolidate Key Mineral Concessions for the La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico

Questcorp Mining and Riverside Resources Consolidate Key Mineral Concessions for the La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce the successful consolidation of key mineral concessions within the La Union Project district in Sonora, Mexico, through the completion of the final payment and transfer of... Keep Reading...
Orlando Mineral Resource Estimate Update

Orlando Mineral Resource Estimate Update

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Orlando Mineral Resource Estimate UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CZN Expands Au footprint with IGO Agreement

CZN Expands Au footprint with IGO Agreement

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced CZN Expands Au footprint with IGO AgreementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Homeland Nickel Update on Patriot Nickel and Continued Property Acquisitions

Homeland Nickel Update on Patriot Nickel and Continued Property Acquisitions

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario March 17, 2026 TheNewswire - Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Strobel as CEO of Patriot Nickel. Jeff is an experienced mining executive and former military officer.... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Confirms Two Broad Zones of Epithermal Gold Mineralization with Assays to 50.5 g/t Au Overlying Porphyry Targets at the Kinkaid Project, Nevada

Oreterra Confirms Two Broad Zones of Epithermal Gold Mineralization with Assays to 50.5 g/t Au Overlying Porphyry Targets at the Kinkaid Project, Nevada

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report very encouraging assay results from late 2025 field work (Table 1, below) on the Company's 100% owned, road-accessible Kinkaid project in the Walker Lane trend... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,000,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,000,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.38 per Share

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a flow-through financing for gross proceeds of $1,000,000 through the issuance of flow-through common shares at a price of $0.38 per share. A 6%... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Steadright Critical Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Steadright Critical Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Silverco Mining Announces U.S. OTCQB Listing Under the Symbol "SICOF"

RZOLV Reports Preliminary Bench-Scale Silver Recovery Results on Solar Panel Concentrate, Highlighting Opportunity for High-Value PV Recycling

Brixton Metals Reports Record Silver Intercepts of 18.2m of 3,638 g/t Ag Including 6.8m of 9,421 g/t Ag at its Langis Project in Ontario

Apollo Silver Initiates Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Calico Project

Related News

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Announces U.S. OTCQB Listing Under the Symbol "SICOF"

precious metals investing

RZOLV Reports Preliminary Bench-Scale Silver Recovery Results on Solar Panel Concentrate, Highlighting Opportunity for High-Value PV Recycling

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Reports Record Silver Intercepts of 18.2m of 3,638 g/t Ag Including 6.8m of 9,421 g/t Ag at its Langis Project in Ontario

precious metals investing

Apollo Silver Initiates Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Calico Project

energy investing

Valeura Energy Inc Announces Strong 2025 Delivery

battery metals investing

Drilling Commences at Lammerlaw Gold-Antimony Project NZ

precious metals investing

Investor Presentation