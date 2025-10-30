Steadright Annual General Meeting Results

Steadright Annual General Meeting Results

(TheNewswire)

October 30 th 2025 TheNewswire - Muskoka - Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) ("Steadright" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all Annual General Meeting and Special Meeting items were approved including all four (4) incumbent Directors were re-appointed by the Shareholders.

Total shares at time of AGM were 40,644,844 with 34.74% exercising their vote or 14,120,733 shares, with every item receiving over 99% approval.

ABOUT STREADRIGHT CRITICAL MINERALS INC.

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focused in 2025 on finding exploration projects that can be brought into production within the critical mineral space focused in Morocco. Steadright currently has mineral exploration claims known as the RAM project near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Côte-Nord Region, which is accessible by route 138. The RAM project is comprised of over 11,000 acres and is located on an Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under-explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For further information, please contact:

Matt Lewis

CEO & Director

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

Email: enquires@steadright.ca

Tel: 1-905-410-0587

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, ‎uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or ‎achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-‎looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no ‎certainty that the ongoing programs will result in significant or successful ‎exploration and ‎development of Steadright's properties; uncertainty as to ‎the actual results of exploration and ‎development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of ‎future financing on ‎acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; ‎general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions ‎and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; ‎commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; ‎competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks ‎inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory ‎approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting ‎Steadright; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key ‎individuals.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the ‎securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United ‎States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and ‎may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons ‎unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an ‎exemption from such registration is available.‎

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Steadright Critical MineralsSCM:CCCSE: SCMBase Metals Investing
SCM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

Forte Minerals Corp. (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) (FSE: 2OA) ("Forte" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, taking place November 2-5, 2025, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Forte will be exhibiting, and the President &... Keep Reading...
T2 Metals (TSXV:TWO)

T2 Metals Completes First Field Program at the Shanghai Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Geological Mapping Identifies Two Distinct High-Priority Target Styles T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A3DVMD) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the Company's first reconnaissance exploration program at the Shanghai gold - silver... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Provides Recent News at Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire and Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Provides Recent News at Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire and Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide links to yesterday's Government of Ontario's Ring of Fire news conference and news release. These developments signal progress with the access, infrastructure and First Nation partnerships in the Ring of... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest To Acquire 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Copper Quest To Acquire 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project (the "Project"), located approximately 10 kilometers... Keep Reading...
September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports

September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow ReportsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Sankamap Announces Airborne Geophysical Survey Results Highlighting Promising Anomalies

Sankamap Announces Airborne Geophysical Survey Results Highlighting Promising Anomalies

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of data processing and reports from Expert Geophysics for the 374 line-kilometer Airborne Magnetotelluric EM Survey ("Mobile MT") completed in July 2025. The survey covered 3,500 hectares of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Kobold to advance Konkola West Project Agreement to Stage 2

Option Agreement to Sell Pajala Copper Project

Empire Metals Limited Announces Placing to Raise £7 million

Nextech3D.ai Reports Strong 20% Q2 Sequential Revenue Growth With Gross Margins of 88% For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 ("Q2 2026")

Related News

Copper Investing

Kobold to advance Konkola West Project Agreement to Stage 2

resource investing

Senate Rebukes Trump Again, Votes to End National Emergency Tariffs on Canada

Copper Investing

Option Agreement to Sell Pajala Copper Project

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Placing to Raise £7 million

Copper Investing

Agadir Melloul Drilling Update

Cleantech Investing

Troy Minerals Updates on the Operational Mining Permit for its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project, Mongolia and Initiates Commodity Off-Take Discussions

gold investing

Mali Revokes 90 Mining Permits, Tightening Control on Sector