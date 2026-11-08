Statement from NVIDIA Board of Directors

Statement from NVIDIA Board of Directors

The NVIDIA Board is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation.  

The Board prioritizes U.S. national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders.

While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information. 

Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it.

The Board has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team and will provide further updates as appropriate.


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