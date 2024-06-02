Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Robert Sinn: How to Build a Mining Stock Portfolio and When to Sell

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

DY6 Metals

DY6:AU

Hempalta

HEMP:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
NVIDIA Robotics Adopted by Industry Leaders for Development of Tens of Millions of AI-Powered Autonomous Machines

NVIDIA Robotics Adopted by Industry Leaders for Development of Tens of Millions of AI-Powered Autonomous Machines

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced that the world's leaders in robot development are adopting the NVIDIA Isaac™ robotics platform for the research, development and production of the next generation of AI-enabled autonomous machines and robots.

BYD Electronics, Siemens, Teradyne Robotics and Intrinsic , an Alphabet company, are among more than a dozen robotics industry leaders globally that are integrating NVIDIA Isaac accelerated libraries, physically based simulation and AI models into their software frameworks and robot models to make factories, warehouses and distribution centers highly efficient and safer for their human coworkers, and act as intelligent assistants for repetitive or ultra-precise tasks.

"The era of robotics has arrived. Everything that moves will one day be autonomous," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "We are working to accelerate generative physical AI by advancing the NVIDIA robotics stack, including Omniverse for simulation applications, Project GR00T humanoid foundation models and the Jetson Thor robotics computer."

The Isaac platform features a suite of NVIDIA-accelerated libraries, AI foundation models and simulation technologies that are available today to robot makers to integrate into their technology stacks.

  • NVIDIA Isaac ROS — a collection of modular ROS 2 packages that brings NVIDIA-acceleration and AI models to ROS community developers.
  • NVIDIA Isaac Perceptor — a reference workflow built on Isaac ROS that provides multi-camera, 3D surround-vision capabilities for AI-based autonomous mobile robots.
  • NVIDIA Isaac Manipulator — a reference workflow built on Isaac ROS that simplifies development of AI-enabled robot arms, or manipulators, that can seamlessly perceive, understand and interact with their environments.
  • NVIDIA Isaac Sim ™ — a reference application for simulating, testing and validating robots in physically based environments, and for generating synthetic data, based on the NVIDIA Omniverse ™ platform.
  • NVIDIA Isaac Lab — a reference application in Isaac Sim optimized for reinforcement, imitation and transfer learning for AI robot foundation model training.

Isaac Ecosystem Rapidly Expands
NVIDIA Isaac's early adopters are leaders in robotics and autonomous machine development across Asia, Europe and North America.

Siemens, global leader in industrial automation software and systems, is using NVIDIA Isaac Sim for its powerful software-in-the-loop capabilities. The Isaac technologies accelerate Siemens development and testing of advanced robotics skills such as SIMATIC Robot PickAI (PRO) and SIMATIC Robot Pack AI. The AI vision software provides cognitive AI-driven capabilities and enables industrial robot systems to autonomously and reliably pick-and-pack arbitrary items without any prior training of the AI by the user. The companies plan to expand their partnership and announce new capabilities later this year at the SPS Expo.

Siemens delivers industrial-grade AI and is pushing it to the forefront of robotics by seamlessly integrating with automation solutions and making it easy to use when deployed on a NVIDIA-powered Siemens industrial PC foundation, bringing vision AI to the ecosystem of industrial robots.

"AI-powered robots will accelerate the digital transformation of industry and take over repetitive tasks that were previously impossible to automate so we can unlock human potential for more creative and valuable work," said Roland Busch, president and CEO at Siemens AG. "Together with NVIDIA, Siemens is empowering our customers and partners to use AI to create new innovations, incorporate them as part of their industrial automation solutions and drive efficiency and competitive advantage."

Intrinsic, a software and AI robotics subsidiary of Alphabet that acquired the Open Source Robotics Corporation in late 2022, has successfully tested Isaac Manipulator in its robot-agnostic software platform . Intrinsic has demonstrated, using Manipulator, the potential for a scalable, universally applicable robotic-grasping skill to work across grippers, environments and objects.

"We couldn't have found a better collaborator in NVIDIA, who are helping to pave the way for foundation models to have a profound impact on industrial robotics," said Wendy Tan White, CEO of Intrinsic. "As our teams work together on integrating NVIDIA Isaac and Intrinsic's platform, the potential value we can unlock for millions of developers and businesses is immense."

BYD Group has a strong manufacturing footprint across four major industries, including electronics, automotive, new energy and rail transportation worldwide. Its one subsidiary, BYD Electronics (BYDE), a global leading provider of high-tech and innovative products, is developing a full range of autonomous mobile robots that provide factories with complete logistics solutions using NVIDIA Isaac Sim and Isaac Perceptor.

"BYDE has a strong focus on helping customers accelerate deployment of logistics applications," said Chris Yotive, senior business development director of BYD Electronics. "In collaboration with NVIDIA, we have developed advanced autonomous mobile robots powered by NVIDIA Isaac that will improve worker safety, reduce production costs and enhance production intelligence for our customers."

Universal Robots (UR) and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), Teradyne Robotics companies, are using NVIDIA Isaac to integrate AI into automation. UR is integrating Isaac Manipulator into its PolyScope X software platform to unlock new cobot solutions. MiR is leveraging Isaac Sim to generate synthetic data and simulate its MiR1200 Pallet Jack for real-world deployments.

"The key to tackling our customers' challenges in robotics lies in the industry's ability to work together, in one collective effort," said Ujjwal Kumar, group president of Teradyne Robotics. "With NVIDIA Isaac's advanced AI and simulation capabilities plugged into our large installed base of autonomous mobile robots and cobots, we will push the envelope of innovation to achieve swift solutions for multiple industries."

The NVIDIA Isaac platform is modular, enabling companies to adopt individual or several technologies together.

Companies leveraging Isaac Perceptor for development of advanced perception-based autonomous mobile robots include: ArcBest , BYD Electronics, Gideon , idealworks and RGo Robotics .

Companies leveraging Isaac Manipulator for building AI-based robotic arms include: Solomon , Techman Robot , Vention and Yaskawa.

Over 100 companies are adopting Isaac Sim to simulate, test and validate robotic applications, including Hexagon, Husqvarna Group and MathWorks. Isaac Lab is being adopted by Agility, Boston Dynamics, Figure AI, Fourier Intelligence and Sanctuary AI.

Robotics Innovation in Action at Computex
In his COMPUTEX keynote, Huang demonstrated robots used in transportation, healthcare and industrial manufacturing. In one demonstration, Foxconn , the world's largest electronics manufacturer, showcases a fully simulated autonomous factory in NVIDIA Omniverse, featuring fleets of AI robots developed by NVIDIA robotics partners, based on NVIDIA Isaac.

Watch Huang's COMPUTEX keynote to get the latest on AI and more. Read more about the updates available now to the NVIDIA Isaac platform.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:
David Pinto
NVIDIA Corporation
dpinto@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, impact, and performance of NVIDIA's products, services, and technologies, including NVIDIA Isaac robotics platform, NVIDIA Isaac accelerated libraries, NVIDIA Omniverse, Project GR00T humanoid foundation models, Jetson Thor robotics computer, NVIDIA Isaac ROS, NVIDIA Isaac Perceptor, NVIDIA Isaac Manipulator, NVIDIA Isaac Sim, and NVIDIA Isaac Lab; everything that moves being autonomous one day; NVIDIA working to accelerate generative physical AI by advancing the NVIDIA robotics stack, including Omniverse, Project GR00T humanoid foundation models, and the Jetson Thor robotics computer; the benefits and impact of NVIDIA's collaboration with third parties, and the features of their services and offerings; and third parties using or adopting NVIDIA's products or technologies and the benefits and impact thereof are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2024 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, NVIDIA Isaac, NVIDIA Isaac Sim and NVIDIA Omniverse are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40899d08-76c6-4ed1-ae6d-123eefaf1b1d


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NVIDIA CorporationNVDA:USNASDAQ:NVDA:US
NVDA:US
The Conversation (0)
NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced new NVIDIA RTX ™ technology to power AI assistants and digital humans running on new GeForce RTX ™ AI laptops.

NVIDIA unveiled Project G-Assist — an RTX-powered AI assistant technology demo that provides context-aware help for PC games and apps. The Project G-Assist tech demo debuted with ARK: Survival Ascended from Studio Wildcard. NVIDIA also introduced the first PC-based NVIDIA NIM™ inference microservices for the NVIDIA ACE digital human platform.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Robotic Factories Supercharge Industrial Digitalization as Electronic Makers Adopt NVIDIA AI and Omniverse

Robotic Factories Supercharge Industrial Digitalization as Electronic Makers Adopt NVIDIA AI and Omniverse

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced that major Taiwanese electronics makers are using the company's technology to transform their factories into more autonomous facilities with a new reference workflow. The workflow combines NVIDIA Metropolis vision AI, NVIDIA Omniverse ™ physically based rendering and simulation, and NVIDIA Isaac ™ AI robot development and deployment.

By using the workflow to build digital twins for real-time simulation of different factory layouts, manufacturers can optimize space, processes and efficiency without costly physical changes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Computer Industry Joins NVIDIA to Build AI Factories and Data Centers for the Next Industrial Revolution

Computer Industry Joins NVIDIA to Build AI Factories and Data Centers for the Next Industrial Revolution

  • Top Computer Manufacturers Unveil Array of Blackwell-Powered Systems Featuring Grace CPUs, NVIDIA Networking and Infrastructure
  • Broad Portfolios Encompass Cloud, On-Premises, Embedded and Edge AI Systems
  • Offerings Range From Single to Multi-GPUs, x86 to Grace, Air to Liquid Cooling

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA and the world's top computer manufacturers today unveiled an array of NVIDIA Blackwell architecture-powered systems featuring Grace CPUs, NVIDIA networking and infrastructure for enterprises to build AI factories and data centers to drive the next wave of generative AI breakthroughs.

During his COMPUTEX keynote, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced that ASRock Rack , ASUS , GIGABYTE , Ingrasys , Inventec , Pegatron , QCT, Supermicro, Wistron and Wiwynn will deliver cloud, on-premises, embedded and edge AI systems using NVIDIA GPUs and networking.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NVIDIA Supercharges Ethernet Networking for Generative AI

NVIDIA Supercharges Ethernet Networking for Generative AI

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced widespread adoption of the NVIDIA Spectrum™-X Ethernet networking platform as well as an accelerated product release schedule.

CoreWeave, GMO Internet Group, Lambda, Scaleway, STPX Global and Yotta are among the first AI cloud service providers embracing NVIDIA Spectrum-X to bring extreme networking performance to their AI infrastructures. Additionally, several NVIDIA partners have announced Spectrum-based products, including ASRock Rack, ASUS, GIGABYTE, Ingrasys, Inventec, Pegatron, QCT, Wistron and Wiwynn, which join Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo and Supermicro in incorporating the platform into their offerings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NVIDIA NIM Revolutionizes Model Deployment, Now Available to Transform World's Millions of Developers Into Generative AI Developers

NVIDIA NIM Revolutionizes Model Deployment, Now Available to Transform World's Millions of Developers Into Generative AI Developers

  • 150+ Partners Across Every Layer of AI Ecosystem Embedding NIM Inference Microservices to Speed Enterprise AI Application Deployments From Weeks to Minutes
  • NVIDIA Developer Program Members Gain Free Access to NIM for Research, Development and Testing

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced that the world's 28 million developers can now download NVIDIA NIM ™ — inference microservices that provide models as optimized containers — to deploy on clouds, data centers or workstations, giving them the ability to easily build generative AI applications for copilots, chatbots and more, in minutes rather than weeks.

These new generative AI applications are becoming increasingly complex and often utilize multiple models with different capabilities for generating text, images, video, speech and more. NVIDIA NIM dramatically increases developer productivity by providing a simple, standardized way to add generative AI to their applications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

NVIDIA Supercharges Ethernet Networking for Generative AI

Related News

Silver Investing

MAG Silver Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Tech Investing

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Provides Update on Status of AIM Listing and Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Silver Investing

Top Stories This Week: Silver Catches Spark in China, BHP Backs Out of Anglo Deal

Gold Investing

Mayfair Gold Announces that Certain Employees May Withdraw Notices of Termination under Change of Control to Continue Employment with the Company

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Announces US$10.2 million Wheaton Precious Metals Draw and Amendment to the PMPA

Gold Investing

Yintai obtains third and final PRC Approval

Gold Investing

Gold and Silver Prices End Week Lower as PCE Stays Flat in April

×