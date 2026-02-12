State Street Investment Management Unveils New Actively Managed Prime Money Market ETF

State Street Prime Money Market ETF (MMK) Provides Cost-Effective, Flexible Cash Management for Investors
State Street Investment Management today announced the launch of the State Street Prime Money Market ETF (MMK) , an actively managed ETF designed to meet the cash management needs of investors seeking the convenience, transparency and trading flexibility of ETFs.
"For decades, State Street Investment Management has delivered cash solutions to many of the world's most sophisticated institutional investors," said Anna Paglia, Chief Business Officer for State Street Investment Management . "With the launch of MMK, that same expertise becomes accessible to all investors looking for ways to manage their cash with an emphasis on income, liquidity and flexibility."
The ETF relies on the specialized experience of State Street Investment Management's cash team. It seeks to maximize current income, to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital and liquidity, by investing in a portfolio of short-term, high-quality debt obligations. Priced at 18 bps, the ETF is one of the lowest-cost active prime money market ETF strategies currently available in the U.S. 1
The ETF is a money market fund and invests in a broad range of money market instruments, including U.S. government securities, such as U.S. Treasury bills, notes and bonds and other securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities; certificates of deposits and time deposits of U.S. and foreign banks, commercial paper and other high quality obligations of U.S. or foreign companies; asset-backed securities, including asset-backed commercial paper; mortgage-related securities, including non-governmental mortgage-related securities; and repurchase agreements.
State Street Investment Management brings more than 40 years of experience serving the cash needs of investors across the globe. As of December 31, 2025, assets managed by the firm's cash team totaled $599.55 billion.
For more information about the State Street Prime Money Market ETF, visit https://www.ssga.com/us/en/individual/etfs/state-street-prime-money-market-etf-mmk .
1 Source: Morningstar, as of 02/11/2026.
About State Street Investment Management
At State Street Investment Management, we have been helping create better outcomes for institutions, financial intermediaries, and investors for nearly half a century. Starting with our early innovations in indexing and ETFs, our rigorous approach continues to be driven by market-tested expertise and a relentless commitment to those we serve. With over $5 trillion in assets managed*, clients in over 60 countries, and a global network of strategic partners, we use our scale to deliver a comprehensive and cost-effective suite of investment solutions that help investors get wherever they want to go. State Street Investment Management is the asset management arm of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT).
* This figure is presented as of December 31, 2025 and includes ETF AUM of $1,950.80 billion USD of which approximately $173.02 billion USD in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.
Important Risk Information
Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.
All information is from SSGA unless otherwise noted and has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. There is no representation or warranty as to the current accuracy, reliability or completeness of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information and it should not be relied on as such.
ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.
While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress.
Market Risk: The Fund's investments are subject to changes in general economic conditions, general market fluctuations and the risks inherent in investing in markets. Investment markets can be volatile and prices of investments can change substantially due to various factors including, but not limited to, economic growth or recession, changes in interest rates, inflation, changes in the actual or perceived creditworthiness of issuers, and general market liquidity. The Fund is subject to the risk that geopolitical events will disrupt securities markets and adversely affect global economies and markets. Local, regional or global events such as war, acts of terrorism, the spread of infectious illness or other public health issues, or other events could have a significant impact on the Fund and its investments.
Money Market Risk-Floating NAV: The Fund does not maintain a constant net asset value per share. The Fund's net asset value is calculated to six decimal places for transactions with Authorized Participants and will vary reflecting the value of the portfolio of investments held by the Fund. The Fund's share price will be calculated to less decimal places in connection with transactions on the Exchange. It is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund.
Liquidity Risk: Lack of a ready market, stressed market conditions, or restrictions on resale may limit the ability of the Fund to sell a security at an advantageous time or price or at all. Illiquid investments may trade at a discount from comparable, more liquid investments and may be subject to wide fluctuations in market value. If the liquidity of the Fund's holdings deteriorates, it may lead to differences between the market price of Fund shares and the net asset value of Fund shares, and could result in the Fund shares being less liquid. Illiquidity of the Fund's holdings may also limit the ability of the Fund to obtain cash to meet redemptions on a timely basis.
Credit Risk: Credit risk is the risk that an issuer or counterparty will fail to pay its obligations to the Fund when they are due. As a result, the Fund's income might be reduced, the value of the Fund's investment might fall, and/or the Fund could lose the entire amount of its investment. Changes in the financial condition of an issuer or counterparty, changes in specific economic, social or political conditions that affect a particular type of security or other instrument or an issuer, and changes in economic, social or political conditions generally can increase the risk of default by an issuer or counterparty, which can affect a security's or other instrument's credit quality or value and an issuer's or counterparty's ability to pay interest and principal when due.
Interest Rate Risk: Interest rate risk is the risk that debt securities will decline in value because of increases in interest rates. The value of a security with a longer duration will be more sensitive to changes in interest rates than a similar security with a shorter duration. Interest-only and principal-only securities are especially sensitive to interest rate changes, which can affect not only their prices but can also change the income flows and repayment assumptions about those investments.
Actively managed ETFs do not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The Fund is actively managed and may underperform its benchmarks. An investment in the fund is not appropriate for all investors and is not intended to be a complete investment program. Investing in the fund involves risks, including the risk that investors may receive little or no return on the investment or that investors may lose part or even all of the investment.
The Fund is a money market fund, pursuant to Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Unlike a traditional money market fund, the Fund operates as an Exchange Traded Fund ("ETF") and will be traded on a regulated exchange. The net asset value ("NAV") per share will not seek to maintain a stable value and is expected to fluctuate with changes in the values of the Fund's portfolio securities and reflecting changes in NAV based on creations and redemptions with Authorized Participants. You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Because the share price of the Fund will fluctuate, when you sell your shares they may be worth more or less than what you originally paid for them. The Fund may impose a fee upon sale of your shares. The Fund generally must impose a fee when net sales of Fund shares exceed certain levels. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund's sponsor is not required to reimburse the Fund for losses, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.
