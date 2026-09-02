State Street Investment Management Launches UC Endowment Strategy Index ETF With U.S. ETF Record-Breaking Anchor Investment from UC Investments

UCBG launches with $2.5 billion investment from UC Investments
State Street Investment Management today announced the launch of the State Street® SPDR® UC Investments 90/10 Endowment Strategy Index ETF ("UCBG") , a new asset allocation ETF developed in collaboration with UC Investments ("UC") , the investment arm of the University of California and the index provider for the fund. The launch is backed by a $2.5 billion investment from UC, making it the largest ever U.S.-listed ETF launch. 1
The fund seeks to track the UC Investments 90/10 Endowment Strategy Index, which combines broad U.S. equity exposure with short-duration investment-grade corporate bond exposure. The index allocates 90% of its weight to the S&P 500® Index, representing large-cap U.S. equities, and 10% to the S&P U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond 1-3 Year Index, which includes U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with maturities between one and three years.
UC and S&P Dow Jones Indices developed the custom index, which was inspired by UC's $7.9 billion Blue and Gold Endowment Pool, a long-term public markets strategy that since its inception seven years ago, has been the best performing product within UC's $236 billion investment portfolio. 2 The strategy reflects UC's conviction that low-cost, liquid, diversified public markets exposure can deliver compelling long-term returns while avoiding the complexity and illiquidity of traditional endowment models.
By bringing this philosophy into an ETF wrapper, UCBG offers long-term investors access to UC's approach, which was previously available only within the institution's portfolio and directly to employees of its 10 campuses and six medical centers through its retirement savings program, the nation's second-largest public defined contribution program, behind only the federal government.
"At UC Investments, we focus on building long term, cost-effective portfolios to support our hundreds of thousands of UC students, faculty, staff, and alumni for generations to come," said Jagdeep Singh Bachher , the University of California's Chief Investment Officer. "This record-breaking ETF launch makes our institutional investment philosophy available to a broader community of investors through the transparency, efficiency and accessibility of the ETF structure, while staying true to the principles that have guided our investment approach."
The ETF builds on State Street's longstanding relationship with UC Investments. Today, State Street Investment Management provides asset management services to UC Investments' $236 billion 3 portfolio across pension, endowment, and other assets, while State Street Bank and Trust Company provides custody and other investment services.
"Our relationship with UC Investments spans more than two decades and has always been driven by innovation. With this launch, we are bringing an endowment-inspired strategy to a far broader range of investors, delivered with the low cost and transparency that make ETFs so powerful," said Ronald O'Hanley , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of State Street Corporation.
"This partnership demonstrates what's possible when a leading asset owner and asset manager work together to turn a successful institutional investment strategy into an accessible solution for investors," said Yie-Hsin Hung , President and Chief Executive Officer of State Street Investment Management. "It reflects our commitment to helping clients extend their investment priorities to new markets and investor communities."
About State Street Investment Management
At State Street Investment Management, we have been helping create better outcomes for institutions, financial intermediaries, and investors for nearly half a century. Starting with our early innovations in indexing and ETFs, our rigorous approach continues to be driven by market-tested expertise and a relentless commitment to those we serve. With over $6 trillion in assets managed*, clients in 60 countries, and a global network of strategic partners, we use our scale to deliver a comprehensive and cost-effective suite of investment solutions that help investors get wherever they want to go.
*This figure is presented as of June 30, 2026 and includes ETF AUM of $2,203.98 billion USD of which approximately $156.81 billion USD in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.
About UC Investments
UC Investments manages the University of California's retirement, endowment, working capital, and cash assets. Serving students, alumni, faculty, and staff, UC Investments provides fiduciary oversight and long-term stewardship of the university's $236 billion investment portfolio. Visit here for more.
Important Risk Information
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Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.
The Index is not intended to replicate the exact asset allocation of any endowment pool of UC Investments and, therefore, the Fund's returns may differ from the returns of UC Investments' endowment pools.
ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.
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Equity securities may fluctuate in value and can decline significantly in response to the activities of individual companies and general market and economic conditions.
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Returns on investments in stocks of large companies could trail the returns on investments in stocks of smaller and mid-sized companies.
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Expiration date: 9/30/2027
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1 Based on all currently publicly traded U.S.-listed ETFs per Morningstar, Bloomberg Finance L.P. data. Mutual fund-to-ETF conversions are excluded from this calculation given their assets are from the predecessor fund and are not net new investments.
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2 Assets under management as of 6/30/2026
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3 Assets under management as of 06/30/2026
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