State Street Investment Management Announces Share Splits for Five Select Sector SPDR® ETFs

State Street Investment Management today announced share splits on five Select Sector SPDR ETFs. The splits will decrease the funds' share prices and increase the number of outstanding shares. The aggregate market value of shares outstanding will not be impacted.
The share splits will apply to shareholders of record as of the market close on December 2, 2025 and are payable after market close on December 4, 2025. Shares will trade at their post-split price effective December 5, 2025. The five Select Sector SPDR ETFs include:
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Price As Of 11/18/2025
|
Split
|
Estimated Post-Split Price
|
XLK
|
The Technology Select Sector SPDR ® Fund
|
$279.03
|
2:1
|
$139.51
|
XLY
|
The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ® Fund
|
$224.50
|
2:1
|
$112.25
|
XLE
|
The Energy Select Sector SPDR ® Fund
|
$91.06
|
2:1
|
$45.53
|
XLU
|
The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ® Fund
|
$89.22
|
2:1
|
$44.61
|
XLB
|
The Materials Select Sector SPDR ® Fund
|
$85.52
|
2:1
|
$42.76
No action needs to be taken by investors and there are no CUSIP changes as a result of these share splits.
About State Street Investment Management
At State Street Investment Management, we have been helping create better outcomes for institutions, financial intermediaries, and investors for nearly half a century. Starting with our early innovations in indexing and ETFs, our rigorous approach continues to be driven by market-tested expertise and a relentless commitment to those we serve. With over $5 trillion in assets managed * , clients in over 60 countries, and a global network of strategic partners, we use our scale to deliver a comprehensive and cost-effective suite of investment solutions that help investors get wherever they want to go. State Street Investment Management is the asset management arm of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT).
* This figure is presented as of September 30, 2025 and includes ETF AUM of $1,848.02 billion USD of which approximately $144.95 billion USD in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.
Important Risk Information
Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.
ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.
While the shares of ETFs are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress.
The whole or any part of this work may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted or any of its contents disclosed to third parties without SSGA's express written consent.
The trademarks and service marks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. Third party data providers make no warranties or representations of any kind relating to the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of the data and have no liability for damages of any kind relating to the use of such data.
All information is from SSGA unless otherwise noted and has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. There is no representation or warranty as to the current accuracy, reliability or completeness of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information and it should not be relied on as such.
The information provided does not constitute investment advice and it should not be relied on as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any investor's particular investment objectives, strategies, tax status or investment horizon. You should consult your tax and financial advisor.
Intellectual Property Information: The S&P 500 ® Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("S&P DJI") and have been licensed for use by State Street Global Advisors. S&P ® , SPDR ® , S&P 500 ® ,US 500 and the 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones ® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones") and has been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices; and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P DJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Global Advisors. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P DJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of these indices.
Distributor: ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. member FINRA, is distributor for Select Sector SPDRs. ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is not affiliated with State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC.
Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit www.ssga.com . Read it carefully.
Not FDIC Insured - No Bank Guarantee - May Lose Value
State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) is now State Street Investment Management. Please go to statestreet.com/investment-management for more information.
© 2025 State Street Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, One Congress Street, Boston, MA 02114
8623337.1.1.AM.RTL
SSL001585
Exp. Date: 11/30/2026
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251120957218/en/
Media Contact:
Michael Kingsley
mkingsley@statestreet.com
+1 914 522 9471