GamingInvesting News

By minting nearly 400k Series Zero Patch NFTs on Polygon at unprecedented scale and speed, Stardust ecosystem sets blistering pace of ~25k NFTs per hour Stardust a seamless solution for game developers integrating NFTs into their immersive games, and Midnight Society the new game studio launched by Twitch streaming legend Dr Disrespect, today announced that they minted nearly 400,000 of their Claw Series 0 Patch ...

By minting nearly 400k Series Zero Patch NFTs on Polygon at unprecedented scale and speed, Stardust ecosystem sets blistering pace of ~25k NFTs per hour

Stardust a seamless solution for game developers integrating NFTs into their immersive games, and Midnight Society the new game studio launched by Twitch streaming legend Dr Disrespect, today announced that they minted nearly 400,000 of their Claw Series 0 Patch NFTs in under 17 hours, a record-setting achievement made possible by Stardust's industry-leading technology.

(PRNewsfoto/Stardust)

"Stardust is built to bring the utility of tokenized assets at scale to the world of gaming in a manner that is both cost-effective and volume ready," said Stardust CEO, Canaan Linder. "Minting 25k NFTs per hour is a staggering pace that not only proves the efficacy and scalability of our technology, but also our team's innovation, market-responsiveness, and ability to support our customer's needs."

The next mint of NFTs for Midnight Society, for which 400k applications have already been submitted, is for a chance to purchase the Founders Access Pass. Committed to building a unique, gamer-first community, only 10,000 people will have the opportunity to mint a Founders Access Pass NFT.

"We have a massive vision for how games are going to be built in the future, bringing players into the fold in ways that have never been done before while keeping core gameplay loops off the blockchain," said Midnight Society Co-Founder and Creative Director, Quinn DelHoyo . "This hybrid approach required every feature that Stardust's solution offers and the flexibility to give our players the choice on if, when, and how they interact with the NFTs in our community. It's this freedom of choice that allows us to get the benefits Web3 has to offer while also leveraging the successful gaming models of the past in unison."

Founders Pass NFTs do not provide any in-game benefits and yet are an exceptionally hot commodity. Among the most notable perks for players is access to early game builds before they are publicly playable, and dev roundtables during which they can weigh in on aspects of the game while it is being developed. In this way, Midnight Society is rewarding their community with a truly exclusive experience. In addition, each NFT will be an individual entity that players own and can sell on open marketplaces.

While many people mistakenly associate NFTs as only a means of monetization, Midnight Society is leveraging them to foster an engaged community whose members contribute their input and opinions, supporting the game's launch and evolution. Midnight Society is proactively taking steps to weed out individuals whose sole intention is to profit from NFT flipping.

"From day one, both teams knew this project was destined for success by virtue of our companies' shared commitment to a community-first approach," said Stardust COO, Atif Khan . "For Stardust, partnering with some of the industry's foremost purists aligns with our mission to ensure that the addition of NFTs into games enhance the player experience while maintaining a truly authentic experience."

About Stardust

Stardust powers the metaverse by making it possible for game developers to enable NFTs in their games with a blockchain-free API.  Enabling game developers to build on blockchain via their effortless back-end solution, Stardust provides a seamless ecosystem for game publishers to build and scale metaverse-ready games. From a growing list of blockchain options to provisioned player-wallets using Fireblocks and a built-in NFT marketplace, Stardust is paving the path for the play-to-earn revolution.
Website | Twitter

About Midnight Society

Midnight Society is a new kind of AAA game studio and publishing model over a decade in the making. We turn the tables upside down by including our Day Zero community and professional gamers much earlier in the development process. We are a group of ambitious game industry veterans who see a future in which developers no longer create experiences in a vacuum and players share in a game's success.
Website | Twitter | discord

Media Contacts


Stardust:
Patrick B. Jordan
M Group Strategic Communications
+1 646.859.5956
Stardust@mgroupsc.com

Midnight Society:
HB Duran
hb.duran@vsmstudio.gg
Press Kit

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stardust-and-dr-disrespects-midnight-society-make-history-with-nearly-400-000-nfts-minted-in-under-17-hours-301527931.html

SOURCE Stardust

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Yomi Games Raises $2M to Build Out Casual Play-and-Earn Ecosystem

Yomi Games has raised a $2 million seed round to fund its vision of developing social, casual, and play-and-earn blockchain games. The developer recently launched its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection, Oni Squad, and an accompanying mini-game, Oni Mansion. The Oni Squad collection consists of 6,666 hand-drawn generative Onis (ghosts) that were also playable assets in Oni Mansion.

In-game screenshot of a completed Oni mansion that was minted as an NFT

Oni Squad's NFT collection launched as a free mint in late January, and reached 300 ETH (> $1m USD at the time) in trading volume on its first day. It was among the top traded collections on OpenSea at the time, particularly notable given it cost early adopters $0 to acquire the assets.

The Oni Mansion game, a casual game where players collaborate to customize and build their own NFT mansion, also featured a free NFT mint on Ethereum. Players participated in daily missions to share, visit, and leave messages at each other's mansions. As they completed missions, they earned tokens to buy new traits to upgrade their mansion. In this way, the overall rarity scheme constantly evolved as players updated their mansions and unlocked new traits.

The game also innovated by enabling several external Ethereum-based NFT collections to play the game as well. Oni Mansion was one of the first games to feature interactive interoperability across NFT projects on multiple different blockchains (Ethereum & Polygon), without requiring assets to be bridged between them.

Yomi Games aims to be the "Zynga of Crypto" by focusing on casual and social gameplay catering to players new to blockchain and crypto gaming. Future games will be mobile-first, widely accessible, and emphasize easy onboarding for players new to crypto.

Pavan Katepalli, Yomi Games CEO, said in a statement that this emphasis on player inclusivity is what differentiates Yomi from its competitors. "We believe player-owned economies, enabled by blockchain technology, are the future of gaming. We want all of our games to be as accessible as possible to the broadest audience and onboard people new to digital collectibles and gaming NFTs. Current crypto games and NFT projects are gated by high purchase barriers to entry, but we believe eventually the most successful games will meld free-to-play and play-and-earn mechanics."

"What got me excited about Yomi was that they were of the first games that leveraged the inherent composability of NFTs to bring other NFT collections in-game, creating a third place whereby these communities can interact via a collaborative and social gameplay experience. The team also brings the perfect mix of web2 and web3 operating experience to onramp the next millions of players into this new paradigm via games." Jerry Lu , Principal at Maveron

Participants in the round include Hypersphere Ventures, Infinity Ventures Crypto (IVC), Sfermion, Cultur3 Capital (early Axie Infinity investors), Maveron, Momentum 6, and Taureon. Yomi Games' angel investors include Kevin Lin (co-founder, Twitch), Dan Dinh (co-founder, TSM FTX), Thomas Vu (Riot Games), Alex Chung (founder, Giphy), Dan Sommer (founder, Trilogy Education), Mike Ouye (Cloud 9), Don Ho (Quantstamp), Hubert Thieblot (Twitch), Jeff Kuan (Terraform Labs), and others.

About Yomi Games
Yomi Games is a blockchain gaming studio developing social Play-and-Earn video games targeted at casual audiences. Its products include Oni Squad, a set of NFTs representing cute ghosts enabling gameplay in Oni Mansion, as well as future games. The Company plans to publish multiple crypto mobile game titles, across a variety of casual genres, that appeal broadly to mainstream audiences and act as a gateway to gamers new to crypto and NFTs.

Yomi Games company logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yomi-games-raises-2m-to-build-out-casual-play-and-earn-ecosystem-301526937.html

SOURCE Yomi Games

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esports Technologies Announces Agreement with Free-to-Play Games Provider Incentive Games

Will Provide a Suite of Esports-Focused Customer Acquisition and Retention Games

Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET, "Esports Technologies"), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, announced today a software license and service agreement between subsidiary Esports Marketing Technologies Ltd. and Incentive Games . Incentive has established itself as a top developer of premium free-to-play games for casino, sports betting, and fantasy sports operators. Through this agreement, Incentive will build customized free-to-play games for Esports Technologies brands.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Splinterlands Achieves 2.32M Daily Rentals Successfully - A Major Milestone for the Pioneer of NFT Rental Markets

Splinterlands, the most played blockchain game in the market right now, achieved 2.32 million daily rentals on April 15, 2022 . Card rentals have been one of the most sought-after features of the play-to-earn gaming platform as it allows players to use their preferred cards without spending too much and it permits owners to earn extra income from lending their digital cards to other players.

Splinterlands pioneered the launching of rental markets for NFTs in July 2021 . This feature opens tons of opportunities for players to play and earn without buying their own cards. Many cards can be rented for 1, 100th of cent, making games more accessible to players. Aside from card rentals, other features on the platform include titles, packs, totems, skins, and land. The company recently announced plans to launch validator nodes with a goal of $1 billion burn and rewards.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

5000 Games Made on No-Code Gaming Platform Breshna, Followed By Beta Launch

Blockchain gaming company GRID launches the beta version of its no-code gaming platform Breshna.io on April 15, 2022 . GRID aims to disrupt the video games industry by operating at the intersection of no-code, content creation and web3 video games. Breshna empowers users to create, share and monetize their own web3 games that not only have immense entertainment value but also facilitate purposeful communication.

As of April 13, 2022 , the Alpha (web2) version of the platform has garnered 14k+ website visits and 1725 registered game makers who have created 5189 video games without any marketing spend. Over the past 5 months, the platform has seen global expansion, with users from more than 84 countries.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

One More Game Raises $22 Million Series A Round Led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Joined by Andreessen Horowitz and Griffin Gaming Partners, to Develop Spellcraft

Investment Will Fuel Development and Launch of the Studio's Debut Title, Created by Veteran Developers Behind Beloved Franchises like Warcraft , StarCraft , Diablo and Guild Wars

- One More Game, a new game studio built by veteran developers behind Warcraft StarCraft Diablo and Guild Wars today announced that it closed a $22 million Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. The investment will further empower the team in its mission to help players have more fun, beginning with its first title: Spellcraft an online competitive strategy game that aims to birth a new game genre.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Meeting Expectations + Business Games Partnership Provides Game-Based Learning Programs to Enhance Employee Recruitment, Retention, and Training

North American companies can now access proven programs for employee onboarding, DEI, and skills-based training

- With the U.S. experiencing the lowest unemployment levels since 1969 and reporting near-record levels of job openings, companies are facing a challenge attracting, retaining, and upskilling talent. To address this need, Meeting Expectations + Business Games is now providing proven game-based learning experiences to North American corporations. Through these programs, employers use proven and customizable learning modules to enhance employee engagement and skills and better compete for talent.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×