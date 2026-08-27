Star Wars Zero Company Now Available On PC, PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series Consoles

Star Wars Zero Company Now Available On PC, PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series Consoles

Bit Reactor's Debut Title Combines Tactical Depth and Cinematic Elegance for a New Star Wars Story

Watch the Final Trailer to Witness What's at Stake in the Galaxy

Electronic Arts Inc. and Bit Reactor, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, announced today that Star Wars Zero Company , a single-player turn-based tactics game set in the twilight of the Clone Wars™, is now available for PC via the EA app, Steam, and Epic Games Store, and PlayStation®5 and XBOX Series consoles. In Star Wars Zero Company, former Republic officer Hawks and Zero Company, an elite squad of unconventional professionals for hire, are recruited for an operation by Republic Intelligence. From ex-nobles to ex-cons, they now share one mission: Stop the Infinite Coil, a Separatist-aligned cult, and their leader Kundri Fathom before the deadly Shadow Plague consumes the galaxy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260827012810/en/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=7SYogg8ILAD3tUG3&v=AxAgeglgSeA&feature=youtu.be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=7SYogg8ILAD3tUG3&v=AxAgeglgSeA&feature=youtu.be

"After all these years of hard work from our amazing team, Star Wars Zero Company is a go for launch," said Greg Foertsch, Game Director and CEO of Bit Reactor. "On behalf of everyone at Bit Reactor, I want to thank players for their encouragement and passion so far on this journey. We're incredibly proud of this game and excited to see what Zero Company YOU forge through your choices and playstyle. Getting to create this Star Wars™ game in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games is a dream come true."

Lead the Clone Wars' most cunning operatives in tactical operations, investigations, and other heart-pounding missions through a cinematic original story. Forge deep bonds between squadmates to unlock new combat synergies and turn the tide. Customize Hawk's combat specialization and appearance, then fill out the team with original and custom-made Star Wars characters, tailoring their appearances, loadouts, and abilities. Strategize and adapt both on the battlefield and at your base of operations, The Den, to make every move count. Star Wars Zero Company charts the future of turn-based tactics by combining deep strategic gameplay with cinematic elegance for a blockbuster tactical thrill ride.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Bit Reactor and EA to deliver a deep, tactical experience set in the darker corners of the Clone Wars," said Douglas Reilly, VP and GM of Lucasfilm Games. "Bit Reactor's team of genre veterans brings a fresh perspective to this debut title that pushes boundaries and creates a distinct experience for Star Wars fans. We can't wait for players to take command of Zero Company and uncover an authentic Star Wars story unlike anything they've experienced before."

Star Wars Zero Company is now available in retail and digital storefronts for PC via the EA app , Steam , and Epic Games Store , and PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series consoles. The Digital Deluxe Edition , featuring unique cosmetic items inspired by the Clone Wars era, is available for $59.99 SRP on PC and SRP $69.99 on consoles. The Collector's Edition is available for $299.99 SRP and features a Star Wars Zero Company-themed Hasbro Black Series Thermal Detonator, Steelbook, Desk Mat and more. Alongside the game's launch, the soundtrack for Star Wars Zero Company, featuring an original score by GRAMMY® award-winning composer Gordy Haab, is available via Walt Disney Records.

Follow EA Star Wars on X , Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram to stay up to date as more information is revealed. Additionally, join the conversation over at our official EA Star Wars Discord server.

PRESS ASSETS ARE AVAILABLE AT EAPressPortal.com

About Bit Reactor

Bit Reactor, LLC was created by longtime strategy game developers as an independent, developer-first game studio creating and perfecting experiences that blend game design, art and technology with a passion for making something great. The talented team is composed of some of the minds behind decorated titles like XCOM, Civilization, Gears of War, Elder Scrolls Online, and more. Follow Bit Reactor on X , Facebook , and Instagram for more.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL and EA SPORTS™ College Football. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.

Elizabeth Jackson
Global PR Manager
ejackson@ea.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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