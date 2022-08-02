Resource News Investing News

On July 29, 2022, Stan Bharti acquired an aggregate of 5,000,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.10 per share and 6,250,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.10 per Unit of Jourdan Resources Inc. (the " Company ") ( TSX-V: JOR) pursuant to a flow-through and unit private placement financing for an aggregate cost of $1,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles Mr. Bharti to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from issuance. Prior to the acquisition of the aforesaid securities, Mr. Bharti owned 20,000,000 Common Shares and 10,000,000 Warrants. As a result of this transaction, Mr. Bharti now owns 31,2500,000 Common Shares and 16,250,000 Warrants, which represent approximately 15.33% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 21.58% on a partially-diluted basis.

Mr. Bharti acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. Mr. Bharti may acquire additional securities of the Company in the future, may dispose of some or all of the securities or may continue to hold his current position.

A copy of the early warning report filed in respect of the transaction described above is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report please contact:

Stan Bharti
198 Davenport Road
Toronto, Ontario
M5R 1J2
(416) 861-1685

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Jourdan Resources

Overview

For electric vehicle battery and power production, market researchers predict global lithium demand to more than double, from 47,300 tonnes in 2020 to 117,400 tonnes in 2024. As the West searches for more mineralization to supply the growing demand, companies mining for minerals like lithium and copper can expect to play an integral part in minimizing environmental impact, transportation costs and carving a place in the future of green energy.

Echoing this growing demand, Canada revealed its critical minerals list in March 2021, which included lithium among the 31 minerals deemed vital to the Canadian economy. The critical status of lithium coupled with growing demand strategically positions Jourdan Resources (TSXV:JOR) as a company moving towards focus areas in future Canadian mining policy and investments.

Jourdan Starts Soil Sampling Program at Preissac-La Corne and Baillargé Projects; Jourdan Expects to Announce Initial Mineral Resource Estimate on Vallée in Near Future

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF, FRA:2JR1) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a soil sampling program on the majority of its claims located in the long-established lithium mining district of Preissac-La Corne, which is approximately 35km north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada.

The sampling program is being conducted on a 400m x 200m regional grid and represents a pre-cursor to a potential future drilling program. A field crew consisting of geological and exploration technicians has been mobilized to the area and has begun collecting soil samples. Soil samples are being collected using two-person teams equipped with picks and shovels. Samples are being collected from the b-horizon at a depth ranging from 10 cm to 90 cm. Approximately 1,000 sites are scheduled to be sampled. To date, the soil sampling technique, utilizing both in-situ and pXRF analysis directly in the field, is working very efficiently to test these large areas rigorously, rapidly and cost-effectively. Samples are being analyzed on a daily and weekly basis for rubidium (Rb) and tantalum (Ta) by the latest model X-505 portable XRF gun from SciAps. Samples are then sent to Impact Global Solutions (IGS) lab in Delson, Quebec for pathfinder element analysis.

Jourdan Upsizes Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF, FRA:2JR1) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that as a result of increased investor demand the Company is increasing its previously announced private placement financing (the " Initial Offering ") of common shares issued on a flow-through basis (the " Flow-Through Shares ") from up to 10,000,000 Flow-Through Shares to up to 14,000,000 Flow-Through Shares at a price of $0.10 per Flow-Through Share, for aggregate gross proceeds from the issuance of both units and Flow-Through Shares of up to $2.4 million (the " Upsized Offering "). For more information about the Initial Offering and details of the units to be issued thereunder, please see the Company's press release dated June 29, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Jourdan Announces More Elevated Li2O Grades from its Drill Campaign

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF, FRA:2JR1) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to publish the next partial assay results of its winter 2022 drilling campaign on its flagship Vallée project, which is located ~35km north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. The results are from three holes and show multiple lithium grading zones.

Highlights*:

Jourdan Announces First of Eighteen Drillhole Assay Results with Li2O Grades

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF, FRA: 2JR1) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to publish the first assay results of its winter 2022 drilling campaign on its flagship Vallée project, which is located north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. The results are from the first hole VAL22-2-6 and shows multiple lithium grading zones.

Highlights*:

Jourdan Completes Phase 2 of its 2022 Drilling Program

All eighteen holes of its 2022 winter drilling campaign have intersected the new spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm.

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF, FRA:2JR1) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that all of its eighteen (18) drill holes of its 2022 winter drilling campaign have intersected the new spodumene-bearing pegmatite swarm on its Vallée property at a previously underexplored eastern extension, which had not been exposed by the North American Lithium mine to the west of Vallée (see Fig. 1).

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on August 3 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 36 th Emerging Growth Conference.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Critical Elements Lithium Announces appointment of Mr. Yves Perron as Vice-President Engineering, Construction, and Reliability

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Yves Perron as Vice-President Engineering, Construction and Reliability

Mr. Yves Perron, Eng., MBA brings extensive experience in mining sector, engineering and construction in Québec to the Corporation. He was appointed Vice-President, Engineering and Construction by Stornoway Diamond in June 2012 and Vice-President, Engineering and Construction for Mason Graphite in August 2018. Mr. Perron served as Vice-President Engineering and Construction for Loop Industries since January 2021. Mr. Perron has over 25 years of experience in project management in the industrial sector within major international firms. Prior to joining Stornoway, Mr. Perron was Vice-President, Business Development and Project Manager at Delsaer and Seneca. He also held several management positions in areas of production, operation start-ups, maintenance, engineering and project management with ArcelorMittal and Xstrata. Mr. Perron holds a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Université du Québec - École de Technologie Supérieure in Montréal and a DEC in Civil Engineering Technology. In addition, he holds an MBA from Université du Québec in Montréal as well as an Executive MBA from Université Paris Dauphine.

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the July 27 th and July 28 th Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3cGK3Om

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the July 27 th and July 28 th Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3cGK3Om

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Foremost Lithium Receives Assays for New Pegmatite Discovery Dyke 16 and for Dyke 8 on Its 100% Owned Zoro Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce it has received assay results from core samples collected from its previously announced ten-hole 1,509 metre drill program on its 100 percent owned Zoro Lithium Project located near the historic mining district of Snow Lake, Manitoba. As disclosed in Table 1, below, highlight assay results include 1.33% Li2O on the newly discovered Dyke 16. The program tested geological and Mobile Metal Ion ("MMI") soil geochemical targets and assessed previously discovered Dyke 8 at its deeper levels. Multi-element analyses for lithium and related elements and gold assays were undertaken by Activation Laboratories ("Actlabs"; Ancaster, Ontario).

John Gravelle, President and CEO of Foremost Lithium, comments, "The ongoing discovery of the 16th spodumene - bearing pegmatite dyke on our Zoro property has been confirmed by our latest drill program. With the results of a recently completed UAV-assisted magnetic survey and our historic and current exploration database we look forward to defining additional follow-up opportunities for lithium pegmatite diamond drilling exploration on our Zoro property."

Critical Elements Dépose Un Rapport Technique Conforme Au Règlement 43-101 À L'égard De L'étude De Faisabilité Du Projet Rose Lithium-tantale

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / Le 27 juillet 2022/ Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques (TSX-V:CRE) (US OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) (« Critical Elements» ou la « Société ») est heureuse d'annoncer le dépôt sur SEDAR d'un rapport technique conforme au Règlement 43-101 - Information sur les projets miniers Règlement 43-101 ») constituant le rapport à l'appui de l'étude de faisabilité annoncée précédemment à l'égard du projet Rose lithium-tantale situé à la Baie-James au Québec. Pour toute information supplémentaire, se référer au communiqué de presse de Critical Éléments émis le 13 juin 2022. Les faits saillants de l'étude de faisabilité sont les suivants:

Points saillants :

