St-Georges Provides Second Bi-Weekly Update on Management Cease Trade Order

St-Georges Provides Second Bi-Weekly Update on Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.
 

Montréal TheNewswire - August 28, 2026 St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTCQB: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) is issuing its second bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203, Management Cease Trade Orders.

On July 31, 2026, the Corporation announced that its consolidated audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), had not been filed by the required filing deadline of July 29, 2026.

The Annual Filings were not completed by the required deadline primarily because additional time was required to complete the audit, including additional audit procedures following a complete change in management at one of the Corporation's wholly owned subsidiaries and the resulting lack of continuity with respect to certain accounting records and financial information.

The Corporation and its auditors continue to work diligently toward completion of the remaining audit procedures. Based on the information presently available to management, the Corporation continues to expect to file the Annual Filings on or before September 28, 2026.

The Corporation is also preparing its interim financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications (collectively, the "Interim Filings").

Management has determined that the Interim Filings will not be filed before the Annual Filings are completed. This sequencing will allow the Interim Filings to reflect any adjustments arising from the completion of the annual audit and reduce the possibility that the Interim Filings would subsequently require amendment or restatement. Accordingly, the Corporation now anticipates that the Interim Filings will not be filed by the applicable August 31, 2026, filing deadline.

The Corporation expects to file and disseminate the Interim Filings within five days following the filing of the Annual Filings.

As previously announced, the applicable securities regulatory authorities issued a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") against the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The MCTO prohibits those individuals from trading in securities of the Corporation and will remain in effect until the required filings are completed or until otherwise revoked by the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Corporation to trade in securities of the Corporation.

Except for the anticipated default relating to the Interim Filings disclosed in this release, there have been no material changes to the information contained in the Corporation's July 31 and August 14, 2026, announcements that have not otherwise been generally disclosed. The Corporation confirms that it has continued to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines under NP 12-203 and that there has been no failure by the Corporation to fulfill its stated intentions with respect to satisfying those guidelines.

Other than the defaults relating to the Annual Filings and the Interim Filings disclosed herein, the Corporation is not aware of any other specified default or anticipated specified default under NP 12-203. The Corporation also confirms that there is no other material information concerning its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

The Corporation will continue to issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the required filings remain outstanding, as required under NP 12-203.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

‘Neha Tally'

NEHA TALLY
Corporate Secretary

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending Intellectual Property within several highly prospective subsidiaries including: EVSX, a battery processing initiative; St-Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high grade lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high grade gold exploration projects including the Thor Project; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Quebec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie nickel, copper and PGE critical mineral projects on Quebec's North-Shore, and Notre-Dame niobium Project in Lac St-Jean.

Visit the Company website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com

 

For all other inquiries: public@stgeorgesecomining.com

 

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or

the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

St-Georges Eco-Mining CorpSX:CCcnsx:sxprecious metals investing
SX:CC
The Conversation (0)
St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp

Keep Reading...
Golconda Gold Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q2 2026

Golconda Gold Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q2 2026

Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQX: GGGOF) is pleased to announce the release of its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. A copy of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Announces Closing Of Final Tranche Of Private Placement For Aggregate Gross Proceeds Of $9.1 Million

Brixton Metals Announces Closing Of Final Tranche Of Private Placement For Aggregate Gross Proceeds Of $9.1 Million

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce that it has closed a third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered... Keep Reading...
One Bullion Commences 2026 Diamond Drilling Program at Vumba Gold Project

One Bullion Commences 2026 Diamond Drilling Program at Vumba Gold Project

Initial 3,000-Meter HQ Program Targets Three Priority Mineralized Structural Corridors Identified Through Integrated Geological, Geochemical and Geophysical Review Ten-Hole HQ Diamond Program Designed to Define the Orientation, Continuity and Plunge of Mineralized Structures; Maitengwe... Keep Reading...
Prince Silver Builds Momentum Toward Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate After Completing More than 10,000 m of Drilling

Prince Silver Builds Momentum Toward Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate After Completing More than 10,000 m of Drilling

Prince Silver Corp. (CSE: PRNC,OTC:PRNCF) (OTCQX: PRNCF) (FSE: T130) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate and exploration update on its flagship Prince Silver Project ("Prince" or the "Prince Project") in the historic Pioche Mining District, Lincoln County,... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Commences Open Pit Mining at La Colorada Mine

Heliostar Commences Open Pit Mining at La Colorada Mine

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the commencement of mining at the Veta Madre pit at the Company's 100% owned La Colorada property occurred earlier this week. Charles Funk, CEO, comments: "The... Keep Reading...
Flow Metals Launches Exploration Program Targeting Multi-Stage Gold System at Sixtymile

Flow Metals Launches Exploration Program Targeting Multi-Stage Gold System at Sixtymile

Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized field crews to commence its 2026 exploration program at the Sixtymile Gold Project ("Sixtymile" or the "Project") in Yukon. The program will evaluate priority targets across the Company's... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Finlay announces expanded 2026 PIL Drill Program with increase to 4,400 meters

Golconda Gold Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q2 2026

Edgewater Wireless Provides Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement

Brixton Metals Announces Closing Of Final Tranche Of Private Placement For Aggregate Gross Proceeds Of $9.1 Million

Related News

base metals investing

Finlay announces expanded 2026 PIL Drill Program with increase to 4,400 meters

base metals investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: Drilling Results Update

gold investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: FirstAu Spikes 50 Percent on Riverina Drill Plans

energy investing

U92 Energy Closes $1.5 Million Private Placement

base metals investing

Steadright Provides Second Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

gold investing

Billionaire Druckenmiller Criticizes US Treasury's Bond Buyback Move