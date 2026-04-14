St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited Announces Update on Financing Discussions

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited Announces Update on Financing Discussions

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSX: SAU,OTC:RTLGF) ("St. Augustine" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate update in connection with its ongoing evaluation of development priorities and capital planning activities relating to the Kingking Copper-Gold Project (the "Project").

As part of the ordinary course of managing its business and assessing future development pathways, the Company regularly reviews a range of technical, regulatory, operational and financial considerations relevant to the Project. In this context, from time to time and in the course of evaluating strategic and development alternatives, it has engaged in and continues to engage in discussions with a range of public and private financial institutions, strategic counterparties and other potential sources of capital.

These discussions may, among other things, encompass high-level considerations relating to funding approaches that are typically associated with large-scale mining projects, including work that could ultimately support the preparation of a Definitive Feasibility Study (the "DFS"). While such discussions continue to be undertaken, the Company emphasizes that it has not made any determination to pursue any specific financing transaction or development pathway at this time and there is no assurance that any future financing or development initiative will be pursued or completed.

About St. Augustine

St. Augustine (SAU.T) is a TSX-listed mining company focused on the development of the King-king Copper-Gold Project. The Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world and is listed as a top three-priority mining project by the Philippine government.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations, including changes in market conditions, governmental or regulatory developments and general economic conditions. Other risks and uncertainties related to the Company are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2025 and filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information contained in this announcement is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely on this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required by applicable securities law.

For more information:

Nicolaos Paraskevas
Investor and Public Relations Contact

T: +632 77288491
E: info@kingking.ph

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292375

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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St. Augustine Gold and Copper

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