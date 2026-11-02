SRT Unleashes the Jeep® Wrangler Scrambler Concept, Reimagining an American Off-road Icon

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- First high-speed, desert-performance Jeep® concept to wear an SRT badge
- CJ-8-inspired design blends open-air freedom, pickup utility and authentic Jeep capability with aggressive SRT attitude
- All-new independent front suspension - a historic first for Wrangler - enhances stability, steering precision and wheel control for high-speed off-road driving
- 180-degree reversible and removable rear seating enables quick transitions between passenger and cargo configurations
- Punk'n orange paint and the Jeep brand's distinctive sharknose front-end design, first introduced on a concept at the 2026 Easter Jeep Safari, deliver unmistakable heritage and presence
SRT Performance division unveils the Jeep® Wrangler Scrambler SRT Concept, a bold reimagining of the legendary Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler that combines open-air freedom, pickup versatility, authentic Jeep capability and unmistakable SRT attitude.
Built on a Jeep Wrangler foundation, the concept channels the original Scrambler's spirit of adventure and individuality through dramatic proportions, rugged utility and an uncompromising SRT performance vision - a high-speed desert machine conceived to go far beyond the boundaries of a production Jeep vehicle.
"The original Scrambler became an icon because it broke the rules. It looked different, worked differently and represented a certain kind of freedom that resonated with enthusiasts then and still does today," said Tim Kuniskis, head of American Brands, SRT Performance and Direct Connection division, Stellantis North America. "We asked ourselves a more provocative question: what happens when SRT stops treating the trail as the limit and builds the ultimate open-air desert weapon? The Wrangler Scrambler SRT Concept is our answer."
The Original Rule Breaker, Reimagined
The original Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler earned a loyal following by pairing Jeep capability with pickup utility in a distinctive, adventure-ready package. The Wrangler Scrambler SRT Concept does not simply recreate that icon, it carries its freedom and individuality forward through modern design, engineering and performance.
What Happens When SRT Gets Involved: Performance Without Pavement
The Wrangler Scrambler SRT Concept celebrates Jeep heritage while adding an exclamation point that reimagines the Scrambler with SRT power and handling.
A bespoke high-travel independent front suspension, developed with off-road racing champion Casey Currie, expands the concept's performance envelope with enhanced steering precision, wheel control and high-speed stability across challenging terrain. A trophy-truck-inspired rear axle, heavy-duty wheel package and desert-racing-informed hardware reinforce the strength and durability demanded by the powertrain vision.
The suspension architecture builds on the system first showcased on the Jeep Striker Concept and validated in competition when Currie drove his custom Jeep Gladiator "Striker" to a class victory at the NORRA 500. The result is a multi-functional concept engineered to feel at home racing across open desert, exploring remote backcountry routes or navigating technical trails.
"The Wrangler Scrambler SRT Concept combines everything enthusiasts love about Jeep vehicles: capability, open-air freedom and authenticity, with the power, control and relentless performance mindset that define SRT," Kuniskis continued. "It is overbuilt and engineered around the idea that the desert can be every bit as demanding as a racetrack. It is unapologetic by design."
Purpose-built Design
Starting with a Jeep Wrangler chassis, designers and engineers reshaped the concept from the A-pillar rearward. Longer doors, custom rear bodywork, an integrated pickup bed, a redesigned tailgate, unique fender flares and a structural roll cage create an instantly recognizable silhouette unlike any previous Jeep vehicle.
Up front, a modern interpretation of the Jeep brand's sharknose design draws from Gladiator styling and classic Jeep trucks, giving the concept a more assertive, truck-focused identity. Punk'n orange paint, bronze-painted beadlock wheels and SRT-specific details complete its bold, trail-ready presence.
The integrated pickup bed and durable spray-applied liner make utility central to the design, while the wide stance, lifted suspension and oversized off-road tires visually communicate performance and capability from every angle.
Adaptability Built-in
The Scrambler SRT Concept was designed around versatility from the start. Its integrated pickup bed and custom rear-seat system let the vehicle quickly switch between passenger and cargo missions.
In an industry-segment exclusive, the rear seats, which clip securely into floor-mounted hooks, can be removed entirely or rotated to create rear-facing seating. Removing them opens the full bed for camping gear, motorcycles and other adventure equipment without compromising the concept's durable, purpose-built character.
Performance-driven Inside and Out
Inside, performance-focused seating firmly supports occupants during high-speed off-road driving, while Dark Graphite leather, orange inserts, contrast stitching, bronze accents and SRT embroidery balance durability with premium craftsmanship. Unique grab handles, trim treatments and a rear-seat Jeep Multi-panel System reinforce the concept's functional character.
The Wrangler Scrambler SRT Concept brings Jeep heritage, adaptability and an aggressive SRT engineering vision together in a fresh expression of off-road freedom. It honors the original Scrambler not by recreating it, but by imagining how far its rule-breaking formula could be pushed when V8 power, desert-racing hardware and SRT performance development are allowed to run without constraint.
Street and Racing Technology (SRT) is the Stellantis performance division focused on advancing high-performance engineering across powertrain, vehicle dynamics, aerodynamics and technology. The performance division develops SRT series production vehicles, Direct Connection performance parts and manages motorsports activities in North America. The SRT mission is to unite elite engineering talent, accelerate rapid-paced performance innovation and develop street-and-track technologies that push the boundaries of power, precision and driver engagement for the Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands.
Jeep Brand
For 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.
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SOURCE Stellantis