Sranan Gold Initiates Diamond Core Drilling Program on the Randy Trend at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces the commencement of its diamond drilling program for the Tapanahony Project in Suriname. Sranan's drilling on the Randy trend is based on the positive drill results by Iamgold in 2012, small-scale mining by local community members, geologic and Lidar interpretation, and the results reported in recent news releases on high-grade grab samples from new shafts at Randy's Pit (76.6 grams per tonne (gt) and 23.7 gt gold - see news release dated July 31, 2025) and trench channel samples of 5 metres of 36.7 gt gold (see news release dated August 7, 2025).

Sranan plans to validate the results of historical drilling by Iamgold since no core was preserved, and logs are missing structural and lithologic data. The Company is leveraging its team's experience in the structural controls on mineralization gained from other gold projects in the Guiana Shield, and is using oriented core to better understand shear and vein orientation. Drill samples are being logged, photographed and cut using standard operating and QA/QC procedures. The first samples will be shipped soon as they are logged and sampled.

Figure 1: Recent drone image looking north showing hole 25RADD-001 in relation to channel 25RACH-001 and the shafts within the north end of Randy's Pit.

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, Executive VP of Exploration and Corporate Development, commented: "The drone image is an excellent figure to illustrate the potential of the Randy trend. The shafts with grab samples up to 6.5 g/t gold have been overlooked by Iamgold and the local miners, and the area of trench 25RACH-001 has not been prospected. We look forward to conducting systematic diamond drilling to test the strike and depth of the Randy trend."

The Company will provide updates on results from the drilling program as they become available.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas in Suriname.

Sranan Gold also owns the Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 hectares on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division.

For more information, visit sranangold.com.

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo. a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43‐101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's Executive VP of Exploration and Corporate Development.

Oscar Louzada, CEO
Oscar Louzada, CEO
+31 6 25438975

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Sranan Gold (CSE:SRAN)

Sranan Gold

