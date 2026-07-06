Sranan Gold Grants Stock Options

Sranan Gold Grants Stock Options

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 3,900,000 stock options to certain officers, directors, advisors and consultants of the Company, to purchase 3,900,000 shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's share option plan. The Options are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.15 per Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant expiring July 6, 2031. The Options are fully vested upon grant.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts and Sranan recently announced the acquisition of the 18,468-hectare Lawatino Project situated in southeastern Suriname along the Central Guiana Shear Zone.

For more information, please visit sranangold.com.

Contact Information

Oscar Louzada, CEO
+31 6 25438975

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304137

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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Sranan Gold (CSE:SRAN)

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