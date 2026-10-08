Spruce Biosciences Announces Presentation of MPS IIIB Natural History Data at the 55th Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that data from Study 250-902 (NCT03227042), a prospective, multicenter, multinational, noninterventional, longitudinal natural history study designed to characterize disease progression in pediatric participants with severe, non-attenuated Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B (MPS IIIB) will be presented at the 55 th Child Neurology Society (CNS) Annual Meeting , taking place October 14–17, 2026, in Montréal, Québec, Canada. The poster will be available on the Spruce Biosciences website following the presentation.
CNS Annual Meeting Poster Presentation Details
Title: In-depth analyses of cognition, motor, communication, and adaptive natural history disease course in participants with MPS IIIB Session Type: Poster Presentation Neurodevelopmental Disorders Poster Number: 235 Presentation Date & Time: October 15, 2026, 12:30 p.m. 1:45 p.m. EDT and 5:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. EDT Presenter: Ilyas Okur, M.D., Professor of Pediatrics and Pediatric Metabolism Specialist, Gazi University Faculty of Medicine, Ankara, Türkiye Authors: Ilyas Okur, M.D.; Fatih Ezgu, M.D.; Yin-Hsiu Chien, M.D., Ph.D.; Cara O'Neill, M.D., FAAP; Roberto Giugliani, M.D., Ph.D.; Can Ficicioglu, M.D., Ph.D.; Igor Nestrasil, M.D., Ph.D.; Irene J. Chang, M.D.; Elizabeth R. Jalazo, M.D.; Martha Solano, M.D.; Saba Sile, M.D.; Richard Kim, M.D.; Kirk Ways, M.D., Ph.D.; and Nicole Muschol, M.D.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need. Spruce's lead product candidate, tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy (TA-ERT), is in late-stage development for the treatment of MPS IIIB, a devastating pediatric neurodegenerative disorder for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. TA-ERT has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, as well as Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union. To learn more, visit www.sprucebio.com and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, statements regarding the planned presentation of natural history data at the 55th Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting and the development of TA-ERT. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "plan," "will," "believe," "could," "expect," "on track," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Spruce's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Spruce's business in general, the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic events, and the other risks described in Spruce's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Spruce undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.
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Inizio Evoke Comms
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Monique Kosse
Gilmartin Group
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investors@sprucebio.com