Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets in Just Over a Year

Only1 U.S.-Listed ETF Providing Pure-Play2 Exposure to Silver Miners and Physical Silver

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. today announced that the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF (Nasdaq: SLVR) (the "ETF" or "SLVR") reached $1 billion (USD) in assets under management on January 23, 2026, just over a year following its launch on January 14, 2025. SLVR is the only1 ETF focused on providing pure-play2 exposure to silver miners and physical silver, a precious metal with evolving industrial and technological uses. The ETF draws on Sprott Asset Management's extensive experience in the precious metals and critical materials sectors.

"Last year was a transformative year for silver, as its convergence as a monetary asset and strategic metal became apparent, and silver prices set new all-time highs. The momentum is continuing in 2026," said Steve Schoffstall, Managing Partner, Head of ETFs at Sprott Inc. "The Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF gives investors a way to invest in pure-play silver miners and physical silver. The ‘pure-play' differentiator matters, as the companies in the index generate a majority of revenue—not just a small byproduct portion of revenue—from silver mining."

The Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners™ Index (NSLVR™) by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the Index. The Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners IndexTM is designed to track the performance of a selection of securities in the silver industry, including silver producers, developers and explorers, and physical silver.

SLVR is part of the Sprott Inc. ("Sprott") growing family of precious metals ETFs that include the Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF (Nasdaq: GBUG), Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: SGDM) and Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: SGDJ), as well as a suite of critical materials and diversified metals and mining ETFs providing pure-play2 exposure to uranium, copper, lithium, nickel and other metals miners.

Sprott Precious Metals ETFs

Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF (Nasdaq: GBUG)

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: SGDM)

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: SGDJ)

Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF (Nasdaq: SLVR)

Sprott Critical Materials ETFs

Sprott Critical Materials ETF (Nasdaq: SETM)

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: URNM)

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (Nasdaq: URNJ)

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (Nasdaq: COPP)

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (Nasdaq: COPJ)

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (Nasdaq: LITP)

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (Nasdaq: NIKL)

Sprott Diversified Metals & Mining ETFs

Sprott Active Metals & Miners ETF (Nasdaq: METL)

1 Based on Morningstar's universe of Precious Metals Sector Equity ETFs as of 1/28/2026.

2 The term "pure-play" relates directly to the exposure that the Fund has to the total universe of investable, publicly listed securities in the investment strategy.

About Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc.

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. ("Sprott"). Sprott is a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. We are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California, and the company's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Contact:
Glen Williams
Senior Managing Partner
Investor and Institutional Client Relations
Direct: (416) 943-43945
gwilliams@sprott.com

Dan Gagnier
Gagnier Communications
Direct: (646) 569-5897
sprott@gagnierfc.com

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of each fund carefully before investing. To obtain a fund's Prospectus, which contains this and other information, contact your financial professional, call 1.888.622.1813 or visit SprottETFs.com. Read the Prospectus carefully before investing.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are considered to have continuous liquidity because they allow for an individual to trade throughout the day, which may indicate higher transaction costs and result in higher taxes when fund shares are held in a taxable account.

The funds are non-diversified and can invest a greater portion of assets in securities of individual issuers, particularly those in the natural resources and/or precious metals industry, which may experience greater price volatility. Relative to other sectors, natural resources and precious metals investments have higher headline risk and are more sensitive to changes in economic data, political or regulatory events, and underlying commodity price fluctuations. Risks related to extraction, storage and liquidity should also be considered.

Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the funds on a secondary market. Only "authorized participants" may trade directly with the fund, typically in blocks of 10,000 shares.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners™ Index, and NSLVR™ are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Sprott Asset Management LP. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

One cannot invest directly in an index.

The Sprott Active Metals & Miners ETF and Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF are new and have limited operating history.

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. is the Investment Adviser to the Sprott ETFs. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the Distributor for the Sprott ETFs and is a registered broker-dealer and FINRA Member.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc.

© 2026 Sprott Inc. All rights reserved.


