Esports Entertainment Group's betting site named top iGaming operator ahead of Premier League season launch

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) ("EEG" or the "Company") announced today that its iGaming platform SportNation was recognized for having the best UK football odds at the 2022 Bookmaker Awards.

"We are proud of our team at SportNation for being named a top iGaming operator by Better Collective," said Michael Wilson, President of iGaming at Esports Entertainment Group. "We have an exceptional trading team that are worthy recipients of this recognition, given the constant passion, innovation and variety of markets they create and that our customers continue to enjoy. We take great pride in our product and with the start of the 2022-23 Premier League season, along with the World Cup approaching, we'll continue rewarding all bets as well as offering exciting promotions and boosts around key global sporting events."

SportNation offers a full online sports wagering and iGaming product to customers in the UK and Ireland.

"Esports Entertainment Group's iGaming division continues to showcase what sets us apart from our competitors," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "The expert trading teams at SportNation and our other betting platforms including Bethard, Lucky Dino, and Vie.bet are proven to offer customers the best odds in the industry."

Better Collective's annual Bookmaker Awards honor the top bookmakers in up to 10 categories in four markets: Denmark, Poland, Sweden, and the UK. The awards are unique in the industry as they use data from bettors to understand what they consider important when choosing a bookmaker.

About Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/MLS teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

Media Inquiries
brandon.apter@esportsentertainmentgroup.com
eeg@kcsa.com

Investor Relations Inquiries
gmbl@jcir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133238

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOHO INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND STERN PINBALL ANNOUNCE: THE GODZILLA STERN HEADS-UP PINBALL INVITATIONAL

Watch Competitors Navigate Chaos and Destruction Through the Eyes of Godzilla! Only the King of Monsters Will Win!

Stern Pinball, Inc ., Everyone's favorite monster, Godzilla has been demolishing cities for over sixty-eight years. On August 10 tune in to watch eight players destroy each other in an action-packed, single-elimination bracket all in hopes of bringing home a brand-new Godzilla pinball machine!

Americas Cardroom Continues $25 Million OSS Cub3d with Online Super Series

- After catering to low stakes players for the last week, US-facing online poker site Americas Cardroom is continuing its $25 Million OSS Cub3d with the Online Super Series . The flagship series runs from today through August 21st .

The Online Super Series (OSS) runs from August 8 th to 21 st . This series appeals to all player types from beginner to pro, with small, medium and large buy-ins. The OSS Cub3d then concludes with the high roller focused Bigger Online Super Series (BOSS) from August 22 nd to 29 th .

Veteran Game Developer, Ric Neil, Joins Streamline Studios as Managing Director for New US Development Hub

Ric Neil will oversee partnerships, platform, and product development for Streamline Studios USA

Today, Streamline, a global video game and Metaverse development studio, announced that Ric Neil has joined the company as the Managing Director of Streamline Studios USA . Neil brings his 30-year successful and varied career in video game development with experience at Unity, Amazon, EA, Konami, Glu, Microsoft, and more to the Streamline roster of global production studios.

FaZe Clan Sets Second Quarter 2022 Business Update Webcast for Monday, August 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PT

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced that it will hold a webcast and conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time ) to review its business strategy and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewsfoto/FaZe Clan)

Event: FaZe Holdings Inc. Second Quarter Business Update
Date: Monday, August 15, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time )
Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/243466355
Toll Free Dial-In: 1 (888) 440-6928
Toll Dial-In: 1 (646) 960-0328
Dial-In Conference ID: 1341513

Management will also respond to pre-submitted investor questions on the webcast. To submit a question, please email ir@fazeclan.com .

An archived webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on FaZe Holdings Inc.'s Investor Relations page, https://investor.fazeclan.com .

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat," Offset aka "FaZe Offset," and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 11 competitive esports teams who have won 35 world championships. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication.

CONTACTS
Investors:
ir@fazeclan.com
Media:
chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faze-clan-sets-second-quarter-2022-business-update-webcast-for-monday-august-15-2022-at-200-pm-pt-301602064.html

SOURCE FaZe Clan

Jai-Alai's Greatest Talents Face Off at the U.S. National Jai-Alai Championship

The third annual United States National Jai-Alai Championship will take place Aug. 19 to 21 in an action-packed three-day tournament from the fronton at Magic City Jai-Alai the premier destination for professional jai-alai in the United States.The event brings together more than 60 jai-alai players from around the U.S. to compete in Singles and Doubles matches with more than $25,000 in prize money at stake. The live action from Magic City's state-of-the-art glass-walled court will stream on www.watchjaialai.com .

"This is one of my favorite events of the year, to see participants from all over the country compete in this high-stakes championship," said Scott Savin , Chief Operating Officer at Magic City Jai-Alai. "I'm especially excited to see the thrilling matchup against defending doubles team champions known courtside as Douglas and Benny and opposing doubles brother team, Goixerri and Aratz. Both sets of brothers are residents on the Magic City roster and will showcase among the best playing in the world," said Savin.

Erin Ashley Simon Esports Internship Fund Expands In Its Second Year with Contribution from XSET to Open Doors for Aspiring Gaming Professionals

Simon and XSET Invites Other Companies to Join in Their Campaign to Provide Educational Opportunities at the University of Kentucky

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, and its co-owner, Erin Ashley Simon announced today the expansion of the Erin Ashley Simon Esports Internship Fund at the University of Kentucky designed for students interested in a career in gaming and esports. The fund has grown to $5,000 with XSET and Simon focused on developing the fund in the coming years by attracting support from other companies and influencers. Applications are now open for the 2022-23 academic year at https:uky.scholarshipuniverse.com through August 22, 2022 . The recipient will be selected this fall.

